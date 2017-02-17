ONTD Original: 5 K-pop Scandals From February

1.#RyuSistersAreOverParty

This year will mark the fifth anniversary of the destruction of T-ara’s career due to a ‘bullying scandal’. Since the scandal was so long ago most K-pop fans don’t know the full story, which you can check out here.

But basically, imagine while on her way out Camilla from 5th Harmony said that the members of the group bullied her, and all of the gifs showing her isolation were used as proof. Imagine that everyone believed Camilla, and thought that she did nothing wrong to deserve her isolation (despite it being well documented that she’s a racist)? Imagine this affecting 5th Harmony’s career so bad that they were no longer welcomed in the United States, and that the general public hated them to the point of leaving death threats to the girls, while Camilla goes on to have a successful career built on her lies?

That’s basically what happened to T-ara five years ago.

The member in question who left was Ryu Hwayoung, who claimed that she was bullied out of the group. Hwayoung went on to become an actress, starring in the acclaimed kdrama Age of Youth. Outside of some small appearances and supporting roles, Hwayoung didn’t have anything to her name. Except the T-ara scandal. The Korean general public, and most international Kpop fans sided with Hwayoung in the scandal, making her a martyr who suffered at the hands of evil T-ara. So, even five years later Hwayoung milked the scandal in order to garner symphaty and to stay relevant. This plan went awry in 2017. When Hwayoung and her twin sister Ryu Hyoyoung appeared on Taxi, a show where guests discuss stuff while riding in a taxi. Apparently, the Ryu sisters were to appear in order to bury the scandal once and for all, but instead went off script and started to whine about how she was bullied five years ago.

At home, a former manager of T-ara’s watched the program. Fed up of the Ryu sisters years of lies, he leaked text messages between Ryu Hyoyoung (the twin, and then member of 5 Dolls (a reminder so y’all don’t get these heffas confused) and then T-ara member Ahreum. Hyoyoung called Ahreum out for being a snitch, and told her she would beat Ahreum's ass so bad that she couldn’t appear on TV anymore.

[ Texts Here (No More Cuts!) ] “Hyoyoung: Areum, it’s Hyoyoung. Areum: Yes hi! Hyoyoung: Areum, you have to be thankful and thank people when they take care of you. If you don’t want to get hit, then act properly because word spreads around fast. Don’t gossip around and act cheap. I’m really angry right now, so let’s not see each other, okay? Hyoyoung: If I misunderstood anything, do you want to meet up and talk? Or do you want to apologize now? Areum: I don’t know what you’re talking about, but I want to meet and talk with you. I’ve never done anything bad enough to hear words like this. Hyoyoung: Baby, you should just go away. Hyoyoung: I’m going to beat the dust off you at ‘Music Bank,’ so just wait. Hyoyoung: I’m going to scratch your face so you can’t go on broadcast. Hyoyoung: Hehehe, just you wait. Hyoyoung: I’m not going to be a singer, so just wait. Dogs only learn when they get hit. Hyoyoung: Stupid bitch, just wait until I catch up with you. Hyoyoung: Okay, you’re doing a grrrrreat job at snitching.”

The text messages went viral. Later on both Hyoyoung and Ahreum confirmed the texts to be real, with Ahreum saying on instagram that she would “always protect her precious unnies (T-ara).” More of T-ara’s ex staff came out of the woodworks to confirm that it was Hwayoung who was the problem in the group, and that she was lazy, and often got into conflict with the other members when called out about her behavior. For the first time in five years, the narrative shifted and it was the Ryu sisters who held the blame they rightly deserved for the scandal.

Ryu Hwayoung, tired of the abuse she suffered on Instagram (for only a weekend, which mostly consisted of snake emojis, and nothing compared to the death and rape threats T-ara members received for five years, but I’m ranting…) had this to say to all her “haters”:

“(To all the haters) It seems like what you want is some pathetic official statement saying it’s your fault~ or my fault~ but all of this started from us being young and inexperienced in communicating our feelings five years ago. It seems like you haters won’t be satisfied until we grab each other’s hairs out in a mud slinging fight. The ones that need to watch out are yourselves.”

So, in her opinion, it is best to move on from the scandal, which she milked whenever she or T-ara had something to promote? Regardless, it seems T-ara is finally falling back into favor with both K-netizens and international netizens.