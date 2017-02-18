leigh anne

Emma Caulfield:having a pet chicken but eating chicken = having black friends but supporting racism






Emma Caulfield, best known as Anya Jenkins from tv show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, tweeted then deleted that having a pet chicken but eating chicken is like having "a" black friend but supporting hate groups. No word on what it's equivalent to if you're black.
She "explained in later tweets that her tweet was actually attempting to "point out the GROSS PERVASIVE racism against black ppl in this country".












do you identify as a white or a person that is white ontd?
