Emma Caulfield:having a pet chicken but eating chicken = having black friends but supporting racism
Oh boy. Some of you took my joke and made it racist. Good for you. I was talking about hypocrisy. Being a fuck shit. Jesus.— emma caulfield (@emmacaulfield) February 17, 2017
Pet 🐷 but u have bacon every morning is like having 1 gay friend, but u support gay camps?Easier? Or am I secretly saying gays r 🐷?u fucks— emma caulfield (@emmacaulfield) February 17, 2017
Emma Caulfield, best known as Anya Jenkins from tv show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, tweeted then deleted that having a pet chicken but eating chicken is like having "a" black friend but supporting hate groups. No word on what it's equivalent to if you're black.
She "explained in later tweets that her tweet was actually attempting to "point out the GROSS PERVASIVE racism against black ppl in this country".
So let me get this straight u racists fucks. My ex of hypocrisy is racist because u conclude all black ppl eat 🍗? Would 🐮 made a dif? Ew— emma caulfield (@emmacaulfield) February 17, 2017
To those who don't understand my tweet attempt to point out the GROSS PERVASIVE racism against black ppl in this country. 👀😡😩💤I got nothing.— emma caulfield (@emmacaulfield) February 18, 2017
Okay. I'm deleted my tweet about how gross and hypocritical ppl are about rascism because I was misconstrued. Love & light. Ps, racism=🐷💩— emma caulfield (@emmacaulfield) February 18, 2017
@ThatJenMoseley and please don't call me " white person". I am a person who is white. Seriously I came from humor and love is all.— emma caulfield (@emmacaulfield) February 18, 2017
ETA: did ppl even conclude all black people eat chicken, or is that just more of this never-was-been talking out the side of her neck again? i thought it was racist b/c she needed to use race in her shitty analogy.
same damn thing dumbaline.
Also, girl, what the fuck. How did people "make it racist"? It's gross and tone-deaf as fuck to compare eating meat to being involved in a hate group. Like, those groups actually harass and hurt and kill people because of their shitty beliefs. I love animals, but that is a wildly inappropriate comparison to make, especially in light of all the Nazi horseshit that's been going on lately. How in the world did she get to the "black people like chicken" stereotype?? Oh, why am I trying.
In all honesty I don't get her chicken tweet. What is she trying to say? I thought it was some sort of thing for vegetarianism?? Which still makes it dumb as fuck.
I mean, I didn't even know this was an issue. Thank you for educating me, Emma.
That is literally the same fucking thing.
She can continue to remain irrelevant and unemployed.
But ok, if she wants to show her ass more. Let her be.
stick to your day job if you still have one