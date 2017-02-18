Emma Caulfield:having a pet chicken but eating chicken = having black friends but supporting racism

She was probably struggling to get roles before this. Good luck with that now Reply

she's not even a celebrity, just some white lady saying dumb shit.



ETA: did ppl even conclude all black people eat chicken, or is that just more of this never-was-been talking out the side of her neck again? i thought it was racist b/c she needed to use race in her shitty analogy.



cue that gif from community where whats her face can excuse racism but not animal cruelty Reply

i THINK i know what she was trying to say, but it didn't come out right..i think? Reply

I truly just don't understand how dumb/gross white people are, I say this as a white person. Reply

...white person = a person who is white



same damn thing dumbaline. Reply

Shut up 🙄. And let me take this opportunity to say, I've always thought the scene where Anya was crying over Joyce dying was poorly acted and I don't get why everyone likes it tbh. Reply

I've only seen bits & pieces of Buffy, but I have heard about that episode/monologue SO MANY TIMES and if I hear about how Joyce is gone and will never brush her hair or whatever again I am going to scream. So...I feel you. Reply

DAHHHH YES THAT'S THE ONE. This is what I get for hanging out with nerds in high school. Reply

Be thankful those nerds had taste. Reply

THANK YOU Reply

I kinda get it but no. Sometimes people really need to learn not everything that comes across your mind needs to be articulated. Reply

...okay, sorry, but as a city person I'm just stuck on "who the fuck has a pet chicken?! What is this, Stroczek?!"



Also, girl, what the fuck. How did people "make it racist"? It's gross and tone-deaf as fuck to compare eating meat to being involved in a hate group. Like, those groups actually harass and hurt and kill people because of their shitty beliefs. I love animals, but that is a wildly inappropriate comparison to make, especially in light of all the Nazi horseshit that's been going on lately. How in the world did she get to the "black people like chicken" stereotype?? Oh, why am I trying. Reply

how very "there is only one race, the human race" of her.



In all honesty I don't get her chicken tweet. What is she trying to say? I thought it was some sort of thing for vegetarianism?? Which still makes it dumb as fuck. Reply

I assumed this was a vegetarian/vegan thing, yes. Vegans (SOME vegans) love drawing really inappropriate comparisons to racism/slavery/rape/etc to make their point. As does PETA. One of many reasons why they're awful. (I could be wrong, tho?? idg her point at all.)



I think she was saying that pretending to care about the life of one chicken doesn't make sense when you're cool with eating other chickens all the time. It's just a terrible analogy. Reply

Is there some big constituency of pet-chicken-owning people who eat chicken that I am unaware of?



I mean, I didn't even know this was an issue. Thank you for educating me, Emma. Reply

Damn lady, you could have let this go without that "i am a person who is white" nonsense. Reply

Edited at 2017-02-18 04:48 am (UTC)

Hmmmmm Reply

she stupid Reply

"don't call me " white person". I am a person who is white."



That is literally the same fucking thing. Reply

oh Emma....you sounded stupid w/the white tweet but i still love ya anyway Reply

REMEMBER when she said the black lives matter movement was stupid and that black ppl should focus on black on black crime instead?



She can continue to remain irrelevant and unemployed. Reply

She damn near ruined Buffy for me so no surprises here. Reply

I didn't even think of the "black people eat chicken" stereotype. It was more a "can white people stop comparing eating meat with the decades of hate crimes against black people. You don't give a fuck about us 99% of the time, leave us the fuck alone, jfc!"

But ok, if she wants to show her ass more. Let her be. Reply

sdsdjksdkssd im vegan and i fucking HATE when people do this. dont talk about racism, slavery, rape, genocide, or ANY human rights issues in the context of veganism. how fucking hard is that????? jesus CHRIST!!!!! human rights are so much more important than animal rights and they always will be. get a fucking grip!!!!!!!!!! Reply

assholes stay dragging black people into inappropriate convos. the vegan/animal rights crowd is so messy and embarrassing. i remember seeing someone on tumblr make an argument that people show talk more about factory farming instead of reporting the number of deaths of a mortar attack at a palestinian hospital. it is always a mess. Reply

the leaps this woman makes



stick to your day job if you still have one Reply

