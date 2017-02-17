.@LiamPayne Calls @Drake a "Genius," Internet Goes Crazy Over Possible Collaboration

He's taking too long tbh no one cares at this point and the snippets he released before aren't inspiring enough to make people keep the faith. Unless he comes with some super hot fire I don't see it which is sad because he can actually sing compared to some of these dudes out now. Reply

pretty much

Like how the fuck did Niall and Louis release music before him? Niall ok cause he came out of nowhere but Louis? For fucks sake. And considering Harry's pretty much confirmed he needs to get it together and put out something high quality because once Harry releases it's over. Reply

louis's was god awful. he couldn't sing then and he still can't sing even with autotune Reply

Lol why is everyone always waiting for Harry? Reply

there's nothing sad about it, he's mediocre and dumb Reply

liam's current trajectory is confusing to me because like, is he becoming a father? is he releasing music soon? Reply

