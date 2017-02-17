.@LiamPayne Calls @Drake a "Genius," Internet Goes Crazy Over Possible Collaboration
.@LiamPayne calls @Drake a "genius" and fans are going crazy over the possibility of a collaboration: https://t.co/Mwx1QjXJNv pic.twitter.com/wLLDcHjvPu— OCEANUP (@OCEANUP) February 17, 2017
Up and coming R&B crooner Liam Payne paid a visit to Drake's sold-out Boy Meets World Tour in London. The two chart-toppers snapped a pic backstage and shared it on social media which set the internet aflutter with rumors of a collaboration.
🚨 @Drake x @LiamPayne 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xHo8BB5wp7— MTV (@MTV) February 16, 2017
Both artists are expected to drop new material soon, but nothing has been announced.
Where's the single @, Liam?
Lol why is everyone always waiting for Harry?
also he's 3000 light years too late