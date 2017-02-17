QUEEN

Bill Maher interivews Milo Yiannopoulos



Bill begins by insulting Milo's look.
Milo distances himself from being a conservative.
Insults women but claims its a joke.
Says Lena Dunham is leading the Democratic party and is the problem with the party.
Bill begins to lose his patience with Milo and has to change the subject several times.
Milo embraces that he's a troll.
Bill calls Milo a British F*g

source

Bottom line Milo doesn't know how to convey his message coherently.
