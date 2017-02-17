Bill Maher interivews Milo Yiannopoulos
Bill begins by insulting Milo's look.
Milo distances himself from being a conservative.
Insults women but claims its a joke.
Says Lena Dunham is leading the Democratic party and is the problem with the party.
Bill begins to lose his patience with Milo and has to change the subject several times.
Milo embraces that he's a troll.
Bill calls Milo a British F*g
Bottom line Milo doesn't know how to convey his message coherently.
OVERTIME
Larry Wilmore tells Milo Yiannopoulos to go fuck himself
God for Larry Wilmore. Granted thats the reaction Milo wants but fuck Milo
I truly do understand creatures like Milo and his ilk.
It's like that fucking youtuber saying that "death to all jews" was ~just a joke~
Who the fuck raised these people? And how is being a white supremacist trolling?
I'm going to go yell at a cloud now bc I fucking hate all of these people
All his gay desires should be revoked and denied.
when did he become well known???