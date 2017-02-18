Midnight Oil announce world tour
It's been two decades since Midnight Oil did a world tour and only a handful of gigs have peppered the time between now and 2002, when frontman Peter Garret decided to focus on his political career. They will play over fifty shows in six months with a full tour of Australia including many regional stops as well as shows in South America, the US, Canada and Europe.
- In 1990 played an impromptu protest concert out the front of the Exxon headquarters in New Year. The then CEO is now the Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.
- The Beds Are Burning was their biggest international hit. Back in 1988.
- Known mostly for their protest music dealing with indigenous australian rights, environmental activism and native title.
- Have had backlash for selling the aboriginal australian experience to white people.
- Performed at the Sydney Olympics closing ceremony in black clothes with "sorry" printed in white. This was a direct response to then Prime Minister John Howard's refusal to apologise to the stolen generation while citing The Beds are Burning as his favourite Oils song.
- Lead signer Peter Garrett is famous for his unashamedly dad dance moves.
- Cite the current political climate as a reason for their return.
I know these guys were big before most of you were born but I grew up with the Oils music on the radio so this is pretty cool.
Also, disgusted that I share a favourite song with John Howard, I feel unclean now