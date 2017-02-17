Disney confirmed this Reply

Thread

Link

Why is Lion King being remade. No, stop Reply

Thread

Link

wait so is it gonna be like the jungle book remake? Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly just imagining him singing that is already getting me excited. Reply

Thread

Link

Yass as it should be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah this needs to be mentioned in the post too! I love that he's still voicing his iconic characters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because the jungle book made bank so disney figures jon can do the same with this. $£€¥ basically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think I wanna see mufasa die in realistic CG tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idgaf, I'm excited for this. Lion King was my #1 Disney movie when I was a kid / before Mulan came out. I wanted the bedsheets and the stuffed animals and fucking Lion King wallpaper. When I was 11 the neighbors and I would reenact Lion King in my front yard. Is it a miracle I escaped what would have appeared to be the inevitable future of being a furry? Yes absolutely it is.



Also Donald Glover is hot.



Edited at 2017-02-18 04:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Are we sure Simba isn't the new mom/dad of the youths? Jk



So is this going to be a film version of the musical or live adaptation kinda like Jungle Book, Cinderella, etc? Reply

Thread

Link

jungle book only worked bc of how cute mowgli was... I don't see this working for lion king but you know what if the cast is all black then fuck it, I'll be there.



I bet Scar will be played by Idris Reply

Thread

Link

How was the jungle book cgi movie? I didn't see it but the trailer made it looks so creepy. CGI "realistic" animals are just so unsetttlimg to me. But Disney wants its $$$

OT but San Francisco just made it illegal to sell non rescue cats/dogs in pet shops! TBH I've never seen stores sell dogs and cats here in the bay but it's still nice that they made a preventative law. And of course trash Reddit is being all "but muh free market economy" "government is overreaching" "fascist California at it again". This is why the US will always stay shit. Reply

Thread

Link

I like DonGlover (lol) but why not just use most of the original cast? I mean they already got James Earl Jones to come back and it's not like the rest of them are really all that busy?



Matthew Broderick is probably sitting by his phone hoping for a call and Jeremy Irons could use some positive press since he has kept saying weird and uncomfortable shit ("son is god"/"parental love is sexual"/"a father getting with his son isn’t incest since they can’t make a baby together" etc) Reply

Thread

Link

bc they're white but Nathan lane better be Timon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can we even find JTT lately? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





For me it's this:



Her? Him? I said this in the FFAF but, I don't get Favreau's career.For me it's this:Him? Reply

Thread

Link

Wait. Like, live action or cgi or a bit mixture of both or what? Reply

Thread

Link

idk how i feel about this Reply

Thread

Link

idc I'm excited for this especially now JEJ is confirmed omggg Reply

Thread

Link