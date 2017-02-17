Jon Favreau just confirmed Donald Glover as Simba in upcoming Lion King adaptation?
I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba pic.twitter.com/wUYKixMBJI— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017
Disney confirmed this
Because the jungle book made bank so disney figures jon can do the same with this. $£€¥ basically
Also Donald Glover is hot.
So is this going to be a film version of the musical or live adaptation kinda like Jungle Book, Cinderella, etc?
I bet Scar will be played by Idris
Matthew Broderick is probably sitting by his phone hoping for a call and Jeremy Irons could use some positive press since he has kept saying weird and uncomfortable shit ("son is god"/"parental love is sexual"/"a father getting with his son isn’t incest since they can’t make a baby together" etc)
For me it's this:
