Mariah speaks on her career: 'Why do I have to make 5 million comebacks?'

Mariah Carey spoke to the Associated Press to speak about her recent snafu on-stage during New Year's Eve in Times Square, New York City. She explained that her earpiece and microphone were not working, and the thing that bothered her most was that "people didn't understand" and that she was subsequently "victimized and villified." The best-selling artist, who three decades into her career has proven herself as a musical legend, lamented: "What do they want me to do? It's like I'm the only one who has to make 5 million comebacks, while everyone else is just like...you did some little thing, and then you stripped, you did this, and you're fine, you're great. But for me, there's different rules, and I don't know why. I don't know why it's okay that I was victimized and vilified by the situation."



