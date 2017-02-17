Mariah speaks on her career: 'Why do I have to make 5 million comebacks?'
Mariah Carey spoke to the Associated Press to speak about her recent snafu on-stage during New Year's Eve in Times Square, New York City. She explained that her earpiece and microphone were not working, and the thing that bothered her most was that "people didn't understand" and that she was subsequently "victimized and villified." The best-selling artist, who three decades into her career has proven herself as a musical legend, lamented: "What do they want me to do? It's like I'm the only one who has to make 5 million comebacks, while everyone else is just like...you did some little thing, and then you stripped, you did this, and you're fine, you're great. But for me, there's different rules, and I don't know why. I don't know why it's okay that I was victimized and vilified by the situation."
Why in the hell did she ruin her beautiful face.
They used to set the trend, but now they are just trying to keep up with the latest pop girls and it affects the quality of the music they make.
She just chose to give up and didn't even try. If the audience at Times Square can sing along to her songs, she sure as hell could have tried to sing karaoke style during Emotions and lipped We Belong Together like a pro. She could have at least tried but she let the whole snafu get the best of her.
Also explain why your highnotes were prerecrorded. 🤔
We'll wait.
These days she can do what she wants but it just sucks for the lambs (like myself) who just wish she was still slaying and not being inconsistent musically and embarrassing as a person.
Apparently Stella and her kids moved into Mariahs place? I don't know if it's true though but I wouldn't be surprised
And I kinda feel like she gets criticized a lot more than other artists tbh
Also I love when she just sings mid interview
Idk I just have mixed feelings about what she's saying here because while people are quick to insult her for dumb things or bash for no reason I think her attempts at keeping her career a float haven't been good and her new years performance (if you can even call it that) was a disaster.
There may be "haters" or whatever but shit isn't working as it is.
Idk I guess the inability to self reflect is grating on me here but I guess I shouldn't expect much.
Because she only had one comeback with "the emancipation of Mimi"