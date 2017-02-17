Mariah speaks on her career: 'Why do I have to make 5 million comebacks?'

What the fuck is she doing to her face?



Why in the hell did she ruin her beautiful face. Reply

Besides the mini comebacks she has during Christmas, which others does she refer to? Reply

Doesn't every artist make a comeback after being gone for a while? It might not be explicitly labelled as such unless they're not as good as they would like you to think and need the extra boost but it's a comeback nonetheless. The issue is that Mariah's comebacks are flops and keep getting worse the more she tries to keep up with the young girls instead of sticking to her strengths. Reply

She and Madonna have the same problem.



They used to set the trend, but now they are just trying to keep up with the latest pop girls and it affects the quality of the music they make. Reply

I love you Mariah gurl but I ain't buying that earpiece excuse.



She just chose to give up and didn't even try. If the audience at Times Square can sing along to her songs, she sure as hell could have tried to sing karaoke style during Emotions and lipped We Belong Together like a pro. She could have at least tried but she let the whole snafu get the best of her. Reply

Also explain why your highnotes were prerecrorded. 🤔



We'll wait.







She doesn't need a comeback because she is cemented as a true legend (after Emancipation she got that status imo) and that can never be taken away from her.



These days she can do what she wants but it just sucks for the lambs (like myself) who just wish she was still slaying and not being inconsistent musically and embarrassing as a person.



The people she has around her doesn't help either

Apparently Stella and her kids moved into Mariahs place? I don't know if it's true though but I wouldn't be surprised Reply

Well she's not lying

And I kinda feel like she gets criticized a lot more than other artists tbh



Also I love when she just sings mid interview Reply

I mean maybe there were a few ott insults thrown her way after her performance but I don't how she doesn't see that giving up on even attempting to perform was okay to most people?



Idk I just have mixed feelings about what she's saying here because while people are quick to insult her for dumb things or bash for no reason I think her attempts at keeping her career a float haven't been good and her new years performance (if you can even call it that) was a disaster.



There may be "haters" or whatever but shit isn't working as it is.



Idk I guess the inability to self reflect is grating on me here but I guess I shouldn't expect much. Reply

