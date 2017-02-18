Kyrie Irving thinks the Earth is flat
Kyrie Irving thinks the Earth is flat.— SB Nation (@SBNation) February 17, 2017
(it's not) https://t.co/ncBwSSQF4p pic.twitter.com/RPt8c3IzrR
Kyrie Irving was trending on Twitter today because he believes the Earth is flat. I asked him about it. pic.twitter.com/ODe9aP9qmK— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 18, 2017
I agree with him https://t.co/lbB8gEHZsT— Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) February 17, 2017
- The NBA star believes the Earth is, in fact, flat and that people should do their own research and stop relying on “particular groups” that “provide education” that allows the masses to accept this as fact.
- Fellow NBA athlete Wilson Chandler (Denver Nuggets) took to Twitter to agree with Irving's stupid ass.
Favourite conspiracy theory?
This just made him less cute to me
anyways
my favorite conspiracy theory is the mandela effect. there's a universe out there where the berenstain bears are the berenstein bears and hillary clinton won the election
u and the other user should read michio kaku's book parallel worlds about the multiverse if youre interested in that stuff, its pretty easy to understand and super fascinating
the most popular one is sex in the city vs sex and the city and the berenstein bears vs berenstain bears.
and i always tell this story about how i KNOW it was berenstein bears bc i had a friend named adam weinstein and i used to use the berenstein bears to remember how to spell his name
One of my favorite posts on tumblr says 'the flat Earth society has members all around the globe' so idk maybe they're playing dumb.
Keep your damn mouf shut, Kyrie.