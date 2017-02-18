Kyrie Irving thinks the Earth is flat

Remember when B.o.B. & Neil DeGrasse Tyson got in a twitter fight Reply

Thread

Link





Who is responcible? Reply

Thread

Link

i need someone to explain to me why people put apostrophes on plural nouns and no apostrophes on contractions like who's Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just noticed it says, "Whos is responcible?" I never noticed that extra s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She prob thought it was like Applebee's Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's so fucking stupid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course it is- WAKE UP SHEEPLE! Reply

Thread

Link

Why lmao

This just made him less cute to me Reply

Thread

Link

he looks like such an old man to me lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why did you do this to me, he really does 😫

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i never noticed what a cute smile he has Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this bitch is dumb as hell Reply

Thread

Link

Once I ended up in a flat-earthers sub reddit. I ended up reading their crazy ass theories for like 2 hours. Reply

Thread

Link

link 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





He's right Reply

Thread

Link

i want to move to this earth tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to move to the earth where Hillary won Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we'd still have to live through these kinds of chaotic weeks where Vetinari waits in his cell for the city to go to complete shit and everyone is dying for him to come back, but at least it would only be a few weeks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is wonderful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This reminds me of the episode of Doctor Who where a space whale was actually carrying a city or something.



Edited at 2017-02-18 04:26 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

In bed above, we're deep asleep,

While greater love lies further deep.

This dream must end, the world must know,

We all depend on the beast below. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i need to get in to discworld again Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh my god i just don't GET why the government would lie about the earth being flat ? ? ?like i get hiding certain other shit that makes them look bad but FLAT EARTH IS HARDLY LIKE . ... a big deal ? ? like the fucking moon and sun look round why isn't it easy for us to assume we're probably on something ROUND too



anyways

my favorite conspiracy theory is the mandela effect. there's a universe out there where the berenstain bears are the berenstein bears and hillary clinton won the election Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't that pretty close to parallel universes/multiverses, which is a legit scientific theory? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup



u and the other user should read michio kaku's book parallel worlds about the multiverse if youre interested in that stuff, its pretty easy to understand and super fascinating



Edited at 2017-02-18 04:21 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kind of! except with alternate universe i think it states something like all our choices create a new universe, be it you went left instead of right on a street. but the mandela effect i think states that we are living in a timeline that was disrupted (like something as silly as a time traveler or opening portals), so we remember things as they originally were despite having been "changed."



the most popular one is sex in the city vs sex and the city and the berenstein bears vs berenstain bears.



and i always tell this story about how i KNOW it was berenstein bears bc i had a friend named adam weinstein and i used to use the berenstein bears to remember how to spell his name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that one blows my mind and I don't like to think about it l o l

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'do their own research' like what, find an edge and roll off?



One of my favorite posts on tumblr says 'the flat Earth society has members all around the globe' so idk maybe they're playing dumb. Reply

Thread

Link

lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think i had this and played with it once Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Considering he + and other atheletes never actually have to study (or even take tests cough) to pass school, I'm not even surprised.



Keep your damn mouf shut, Kyrie.



Reply

Thread

Link

so true lol (he went to Duke and probably didn't go to class much or at all)



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What in the (definitely round) Earth... Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this weirdo gives zero fucks now. bless him. Reply

Thread

Link

what a dumbass Reply

Thread

Link