Kyrie Irving thinks the Earth is flat





- The NBA star believes the Earth is, in fact, flat and that people should do their own research and stop relying on “particular groups” that “provide education” that allows the masses to accept this as fact.

- Fellow NBA athlete Wilson Chandler (Denver Nuggets) took to Twitter to agree with Irving's stupid ass.


Favourite conspiracy theory?
