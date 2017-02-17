The Batman Movie Is Fudged Part 52: Matt Reeves No Longer Directing

Just give it up already, WB Reply

That's fine, let's scrap a Batman movie & make it a Batfamily movie instead Reply

right? honestly the batfamily could be it's own successful cinematic universe with the right person in charge. if only WB/DC were smart... Reply

How about we stop making shit in the Batman universe. Reply

I certainly think we need to explore outside of the Batverse, but there's so much inside that universe that hasn't been explored or hasn't been done proper justice by WB/DC so whynotboth.gif Reply

unfortunately Batman is the Spiderman of the DC movie verse in terms of product/toy sales. So they will always focus on either him or Superman as known products. No one knows or cares about flop Aquaman (except me) or Cyborg. Reply

They need to get rid of Affleck first. That's one of their biggest problems right now. Reply

Just cancel everything damn Reply

.....but...found footage batman :( Reply

@Steele131 @DerfelBarada CAA is getting leverage against WB due to all their negative press. Basically WB has no leverage when negotiating — Daniel Eliesen (@Daniel_Eliesen) February 18, 2017



i knew WB wasnt going to be able/willing to lock him in. they haven't realized it's a buyers market yet when it comes to DC movies. they better hope WW gets decent press. i knew WB wasnt going to be able/willing to lock him in. they haven't realized it's a buyers market yet when it comes to DC movies. they better hope WW gets decent press. Reply

CAA = one of the dominant talent agencies

leverage, negotiations = WB and matt reeves were trying to reach a deal but matt likely wanted more money/creative autonomy than WB was willing to give

negative press = why matt reeves and his representatives (CAA) felt he had the upper hand in negotiations Reply

CAA is one of the biggest agencies in the world (handle actors but also writers and directors). So they're basically saying because of all the negative publicity CAA is going to be able to get a great offer for their clients because the bad press will make WB desperate to lock in a director. Reply

I mean, this is Batman. People should be falling all over themselves to be directing a Batman movie thanks to the exposure alone. How bad are they screwing it up that people are walking away from that? Reply

at this point i'm much more interested in the tell all that's going to come out in 10-20 years than the dceu (still have hope for wonder woman ngl) Reply

I'm dying to know what's going on behind the scenes of this one specifically, because it seems to have just like, imploded within the last five days. Reply

lmfao I can't at this HORDEFUCK of disastery.



Maybe the rights will revert to Bill Finger's family and they can do something fun with it. Make a Muppet Batman movie or smth.



btw, odds of Flash, Aquaman, Green Lantern Corps, and (poor baby) Cyborg ever being created with the cast/crew they have so far? I give Aquaman best odds, Cyborg lowest.



Edited at 2017-02-18 04:10 am (UTC)

if they didn't have gotham sirens and SS2 in the works, i'd think they were heading towards a reboot for sure. it's more likely their dumb asses are digging in and hoping for one movie to do well and change the critical perception of the DCEU slate going forward. so i'm putting money down for every actor, besides ben, being locked into their character for at least the next 5 years.



cyborg ever getting a solo movie is another story Reply

Aquaman just seems to be chugging right along. Watch that one end up with the highest RT score out of all of them lol. Reply

Aquaman will get made since its already filming... none of the rest will happen. Book it. At least not in this particular continuity... Reply

While the DCEU is a dumpster fire that apparently keeps getting worse, Lego Batman was amazing and you should see it. I feel like even people just familiar with the cliches of Batman will have a blast but more hardcore fans will love it too. Reply

isn't Steven Mnuchin a producer on that movie 👀 Reply

I think so, I know he's producing a bunch of DC and Lego movies and he also produced Mad Max: Fury Road. Reply

They need to really cancel this project. Start from scratch all over again, bring in strong, real talent and stop hiring these hacks because of a buddy system. Reply

I seriously cannot believe what a mess the DC Universe has turned out to be. How hard is it to stop making the same damn mistakes over and over again? Reply

They're gonna have to reboot the DC movies again in two years. Reply

And let Marvel do them. hehe. Reply

just press delete, Warner Reply

Cackling Reply

I don't understand what WB is doing or why they keep trying to hire name directors for the DCEU. Why don't they imitate Marvel and go for smaller name directors so that they can retain control?



Messy, messy. Reply

They want to be known as the artsy ~Director-Led Shared Universe~, not soullessly run by producers like shallow old Marvel.



Only their producers micromanaged Suicide Squad to basically literal death, so they need to stop playin'. Reply

If they want to go artsy there are so many better ways to do that.



There's no way they can't get better directors than fucking Matt Reeves and Ben Affleck and MEL GIBSON. They are so dumb. Reply

Parent

