The Batman Movie Is Fudged Part 52: Matt Reeves No Longer Directing
- Reeves & WB had a breakdown in discussions for unknown reasons
- This comes just after Batfleck decided he wouldn't be directing the film either
- WB still intent on making this movie despite the volumes of issues the studio has been having with this movie alone (notwithstanding the actual mess that is DC/WB)
i knew WB wasnt going to be able/willing to lock him in. they haven't realized it's a buyers market yet when it comes to DC movies. they better hope WW gets decent press.
leverage, negotiations = WB and matt reeves were trying to reach a deal but matt likely wanted more money/creative autonomy than WB was willing to give
negative press = why matt reeves and his representatives (CAA) felt he had the upper hand in negotiations
Maybe the rights will revert to Bill Finger's family and they can do something fun with it. Make a Muppet Batman movie or smth.
btw, odds of Flash, Aquaman, Green Lantern Corps, and (poor baby) Cyborg ever being created with the cast/crew they have so far? I give Aquaman best odds, Cyborg lowest.
cyborg ever getting a solo movie is another story
Messy, messy.
Only their producers micromanaged Suicide Squad to basically literal death, so they need to stop playin'.
There's no way they can't get better directors than fucking Matt Reeves and Ben Affleck and MEL GIBSON. They are so dumb.