The Batman Movie Is Fudged Part 52: Matt Reeves No Longer Directing




- Reeves & WB had a breakdown in discussions for unknown reasons
- This comes just after Batfleck decided he wouldn't be directing the film either
- WB still intent on making this movie despite the volumes of issues the studio has been having with this movie alone (notwithstanding the actual mess that is DC/WB)

