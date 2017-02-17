Lawsuit against Ellen DeGeneres for making fun of Nigerian name thrown out of court

We can make fun of any name that sounds weird.



no but my aunt actually has the same name so this def pissed me off



fuck ellen and fuck this judge Reply

Ellen's pronunciation is a stretch, I would assume it was Tee-Tee.



The title of the segment itself implies that there is something incorrect or entertaining about the forthcoming signs

WHAT? Unless Titi okayed it then...the US is stupid, they laugh and use it as an excuse for their ignorance. Reply

i mean a sign is public property once its put out there...you cant really sue cause a passerby saw it and laughed at it



I'm curious as to why the second part didnt stand...her phone number was published, it affected her business... Reply

I really hate that meme that makes fun of people's name thats been around on facebook for a while. especially because they're all people of colour Reply

I think making fun of ethnic (?) names is really shitty to be honest, but I didn't think something like this would get anywhere, anyway.



There's no way people in other countries will pronounce every name the same way. My name is Irish yet pronounced wrong all the time, people just make their best guess. It's spelled Titi, and I don't think it's any sort of stretch to believe it would be pronounced the way Ellen said it nor do I even know what the correct pronunciation is. Reply

There's a difference between pronouncing something wrong because a language doesn't have the phonological inventory to produce an accurate pronunciation of a foreign name, and therefore have to approximate with what they have, and purposefully making fun of an ethnic name because it looks funny. We have the internet at our fingertips and it takes less than ten seconds to Google a name to check its pronunciation, and even if it were pronounced /'tɪti/, that wouldn't make it a punch line.



Ellen can't even claim the mispronunciation due to phonology, anyway. Sure, there are lots of languages that lack tense vowels, so /'titi/ might be difficulty for some speakers of L1s to approximate, but Ellen's joke hinges on the possibility that the first syllable's vowel is lax and the second one is tense, so there's really no excuse.



I am sorry your name gets mispronounced. People should Google harder.



Edited at 2017-02-18 04:23 am (UTC)

Idk if my name would be made fun of but I've definitely had wayyyyy too many white Americans ask me if I have an English name because my name is "too hard" for them to remember.

The icing on the cake is that I have one of the simplest names in my language and when my parents were choosing an English spelling for it, they purposely chose the one that would make it easier for English speakers to pronounce. Like, come on now. Reply

i will only accept this outcome if they threw ellen out w the claim and both happened to go through a window Reply

ignorant native english speakers have and will continue to mispronounce names , its just how it is and in order for them to be taken seriously in court you'd have to somehow change the ignorance and stupidity of billions of people...highly unlikely Reply

my name is sabrina, but when i tell a certain type of people my name they always ask me how i spell, as if they're looking for some ghetto fabulous spelling Reply

Yes I do but it's my last name! I would fight Ellen tbh Reply

no, but i have a generic first name and an english last name and that + my speaking voice has made me notice the way people who've scheduled interviews with me in the past aren't expecting someone black to show up Reply

I find Ellen to be rather mean-spirited and often condescending with her guests. I don't like her style of humor at all.



BUT she's a gay icon and I am so glad she exists and does what she does Reply

fuck Ellen! Reply

That picture of her is really obnoxious Reply

So how do you pronounce that name ? Reply

Naw fuck that. It ain't cute wtf Reply

My name is Erika and a couple years ago an old white lady at the library pronounced it "ERR-KEY-UH". She claimed that she had never seen it spelled with a K before. Reply

honestly fuck people.



i've had to go by an americanized version of my name basically my whole life because at school everyone fucked up the pronunciation so i just kind of gave in and americanized it.



it was only once i became an adult that i ~took my name back~ so to speak and now I make people spell it correctly at least even if they say it with an american accent. i hate that i was ashamed of it for so long. i love my culture and being latina and it's also my mom's middle name so it holds too much history and weight for me to not make it a point to be proud of it now. Reply

Don't have a name that you can make fun of but both first and last name get butchered to high heaven in so many ways. I'm just so used to it cause it's been happening since elementary school. Some even pronounce them with letters that don't exist. I'm just like how did you get all of that from what you see written down. It's like you didn't even try. Reply

The other day when I was channel surfing I was watching Ellen for a bit and she was saying some racist shit about chinese new year, I can't believe she gets away with that stuff without being dragged to hell and back Reply

ugh fuck 'em



tbh she'd probably find a way to make fun of my name. my name is pretty simple imo but somehow here in Texas and elsewhere people still find new and interesting ways to butcher my name. Reply

I remember that horrible segment where she "pronounced" the names of Chinese viewers. Really awful and offensive. Reply

My last name is basque and not that common so she probably would, my middle name is Esperanza so she will pronounce it like a gringo would, so to answer the question: I don't have a whitbread name and she would butcher it. Reply

Wait, what??? Making fun of ~weird~ foreign names is NAGL basically ever, but she actually thought that was worthy of a lawsuit?? Come on now. Reply

Really? On a country where people sue because coffee is hot (im sure there have been others besides mcd) you think is crazy to sue because someone makes fun of an ethnic name and put her info on tv for others to do so too? Reply

I don't know that it's lawsuit worthy, but it's definitely shitty on Ellen's part and not surprising at all that she would poke fun at a foreign sounding/looking name.



I've met a lot of people who have trouble pronouncing my name for some reason. And people online make fun of it mostly when they want to make fun of Iggy Azaelia by bringing up her birth name because I guess my name is trash. Thanks, internet. Reply

If you remove one vowel from my (Arabic) first name it becomes the kind of English word that kids would love to use against you. Luckily, I don't think anyone in elementary school knew what the word was or meant, and I attended middle and high school outside the US. And no adult has brought it up. I do get mispronunciations and strange misspellings, even though it's spelled like it sounds. Reply

