Lawsuit against Ellen DeGeneres for making fun of Nigerian name thrown out of court
* A real estate agent from Georgia named Titi Pierce said that she was defamed by a Feb 2016 segment on Ellen's show where Ellen made fun of her name, pronouncing it as "titty."
* The judge threw out her claim on Wednesday, writing:
"The title of the segment itself implies that there is something incorrect or entertaining about the forthcoming signs, and indicates that DeGeneres’ statements should not be taken literally. Nor could DeGeneres’s pronunciation be proven to be demonstrably false. The letter ‘i’ in the English language can be pronounced in several ways."
ontd, do you have a non-whitebread name that ellen's show would make fun of?
Who gives a shit.
fuck ellen and fuck this judge
The title of the segment itself implies that there is something incorrect or entertaining about the forthcoming signs
WHAT? Unless Titi okayed it then...the US is stupid, they laugh and use it as an excuse for their ignorance.
I'm curious as to why the second part didnt stand...her phone number was published, it affected her business...
Ellen can't even claim the mispronunciation due to phonology, anyway. Sure, there are lots of languages that lack tense vowels, so /'titi/ might be difficulty for some speakers of L1s to approximate, but Ellen's joke hinges on the possibility that the first syllable's vowel is lax and the second one is tense, so there's really no excuse.
I am sorry your name gets mispronounced. People should Google harder.
Idk if my name would be made fun of but I've definitely had wayyyyy too many white Americans ask me if I have an English name because my name is "too hard" for them to remember.
The icing on the cake is that I have one of the simplest names in my language and when my parents were choosing an English spelling for it, they purposely chose the one that would make it easier for English speakers to pronounce. Like, come on now.
BUT she's a gay icon and I am so glad she exists and does what she does
'Tee-Tee'
i've had to go by an americanized version of my name basically my whole life because at school everyone fucked up the pronunciation so i just kind of gave in and americanized it.
it was only once i became an adult that i ~took my name back~ so to speak and now I make people spell it correctly at least even if they say it with an american accent. i hate that i was ashamed of it for so long. i love my culture and being latina and it's also my mom's middle name so it holds too much history and weight for me to not make it a point to be proud of it now.
tbh she'd probably find a way to make fun of my name. my name is pretty simple imo but somehow here in Texas and elsewhere people still find new and interesting ways to butcher my name.
I've met a lot of people who have trouble pronouncing my name for some reason. And people online make fun of it mostly when they want to make fun of Iggy Azaelia by bringing up her birth name because I guess my name is trash. Thanks, internet.
I said it when this was first reported,it was very ignorant of her to make fun of that name. Plus it didnt even make sense to me that she would make that joke. In my family we call our aunts 'Titi *insert name*'. And it isnt just my family. It is very common where I live. I live in Louisiana and Ellen is from....Louisiana. C'mon,sha. Stop fucking around before somebody put the gris gris on you.