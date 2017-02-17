mammary_glands bullies me!!!

Lawsuit against Ellen DeGeneres for making fun of Nigerian name thrown out of court



* A real estate agent from Georgia named Titi Pierce said that she was defamed by a Feb 2016 segment on Ellen's show where Ellen made fun of her name, pronouncing it as "titty."

* The judge threw out her claim on Wednesday, writing:
"The title of the segment itself implies that there is something incorrect or entertaining about the forthcoming signs, and indicates that DeGeneres’ statements should not be taken literally. Nor could DeGeneres’s pronunciation be proven to be demonstrably false. The letter ‘i’ in the English language can be pronounced in several ways."


ontd, do you have a non-whitebread name that ellen's show would make fun of?
