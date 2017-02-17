Mysterious Lana Del Rey Posters Appear in L.A.

I tried listening to her music recently but it just doesn't ~move~ me like it did in 2011-12 when I was into her, lol. Reply

Same Reply

I still love her because I feel like there's no one else with her sound right now, that I know of, but she kinda soured me with the garbage that is Honeymoon.It was NyQuil in CD form and not the follow up Ultraviolence deserved.

>there's no one else with her sound right now

Ignorance is your new best friend Reply

It is weird-I went through a time period of being obsessed with her. Like, I am not kidding she is basically all I listened to musically for a long time. Now? I don't even listen casually? Like, maybe it was just the right music for that time in my life and now that my life is different it won't do it for me anymore.

nothing will ever surpass her first album for me. and "Ride."

She existed in 2011-2012??

this better sound like BTD

I thought her moment passed.

mte

I'm going to pass out!

Yessss, I am hft!!!

We don't need this label puppet, Lorde is coming

label puppet? lmao her label wishes they could get her to do anything

Sis her ~~viral career was started when she was already signed, they played the music blogosphere with those cheap ass videos like she was some unknown talent while she had some of the most polished and expencive productions in the game. She is like Halsey but with older audience. Label executives looked on Tumblr tags and created a brand for a hipper crowd

Preach it.

i only know about her because Jessica Lange did that Gods & Monsters song.



Fuck me UP

omg

LMAO

I still want to know the backstory of this video

How early is too early to pass out from sleeping pills? I'm feeling very 'get a little suburban'. 8 PM seemed too early, 10 PM seems plenty reasonable



Edited at 2017-02-18 03:09 am (UTC) Reply

I loved her so much when I was 17.

Omg yes

As long as it's not another honeymoon I'm fucking ready 😍

