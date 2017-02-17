young+inlove

Mysterious Lana Del Rey Posters Appear in L.A.



Today, posters popped up around L.A. promoting a new-but-unannounced project by Lana Del Rey. Could it be a new Tropico-esque short film? Has she re-titled rumored first single "Young and in Love" to "Love"? The singer has not commented on the project as of yet.





