Mysterious Lana Del Rey Posters Appear in L.A.
Lana Del Rey - Young And In Love coming soon pic.twitter.com/b2NoAu11zd— Lana Del Rey Crew (@LanaDReyCrew) February 17, 2017
Today, posters popped up around L.A. promoting a new-but-unannounced project by Lana Del Rey. Could it be a new Tropico-esque short film? Has she re-titled rumored first single "Young and in Love" to "Love"? The singer has not commented on the project as of yet.
February 17, 2017
Space X/Tesla Pop coming soon!!
Ignorance is your new best friend
I'm going to pass out!
Edited at 2017-02-18 03:09 am (UTC)
i'm intrigued, ngl.
I will always love Born to Die. the other albums haven't come close to that for me. :(