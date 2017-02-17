oh man this almost makes me want to watch



ALMOST



I love Kai, I wish Chris Wood's newest role had a bit of Kai in him. Reply

This is the first episode I have watched in real time in a long time! Kai is so much better than Cade. They should have never have gotten rid of him..



I don't know how to do the spoiler tags but---



I hope Bonnie can find a way to get Enzo back. Also, I'm not here for Stefan almost dying in each episode now that he is human again. Reply

I think Stefan is dying in the finale to be honest, then he'll end up in Bonnie's new dimension along with Enzo. Once Bonnie and the other characters die they'll probably also wind up there and it'll be their joint afterlife. Reply

I can see this happening. They did say it would be a major character death. I don't watch anymore but I'm gonna catch up by skimming through so I won't be lost during the finale Reply

oh, this is still on? not to be a hater of female characters, but why does nina's character look so washed out. her fresh face is what attracted me to watching the first few seasons of this show, she was dumb cute. Reply

Probably because she's in a wig, etc. She hasn't played Elena in a while now. Reply

I think it's the wig, her eyebrows are filled in darker and I think she's lost some weight in her face??



I thought the same thing and had to go look for pictures from her "goodbye" episode to try and figure out why she looks so rough to me Reply

lol you don't have to apologise for saying a celeb looks washed out on a literal celebrity gossip side, seriously what has ontd come to? Reply

I only watched this episode because of Kai and he was a blessing, as usual, but I hate this show so much and I hate that I gotta watch next week cause he's in it. Reply

Wow my Stelena feels came rushing back. Reply

same Reply

im rewatching season 2 right now and it is so good, its a shame that it dropped in quality so much Reply

oh damn, i haven't watched since s5 but i think i'm gonna watch the last few eps with nina - hopefully not knowing wth is going on won't be too confusing Reply

also is damon meant to still be 25 because he looks 40 Reply

I haven't watched since Nina left but I want to watch the finale... I'll probably just wait until the whole thing is up on Netflix so I can watch it all at once and skip around lol Reply

