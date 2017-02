I am so in for this but can't we get a show about Derry? I know the supernatural is drawn to the town because of It but Derry's always been fascinating to me.



Can't wait for this! Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! Derry fascinates me more for absolutely apathetic the people are—that scared me more than all the supernatural stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love Needful Things.



Reply

Thread

Link

This has the potential to be really cool Reply

Thread

Link

You had me at "anthology." Reply

Thread

Link

This seems awesome. Reply

Thread

Link

JJ Abrams can fuck off after that shitty 11.22.63 Hulu adaptation. I didn't even finish it. Reply

Thread

Link

Here for this!! Reply

Thread

Link