YouTube cancels PewDiePie's series and drops him from Google Preferred
PewDiePie Show Cancelled by @YouTube Removed From Advertising. Dropped by Disney After Anti-Semitic slur & Imagery https://t.co/iWsLUU6bJ4 pic.twitter.com/hUIzwf7ALG— Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) February 14, 2017
- After Disney's Maker Studios dropped PewDiePie because of his anti-Semitic videos, YouTube has announced the cancellation of the second season of his original series Scare PewDiePie.
- He's also no longer a Google Preferred producer at YouTube.
- Google Preferred is a premier advertising program that offers advertisers access to its most popular channels.
I hope this is the beginning of the end for him.
He basically says "every human deserves a basic semblance of respect no matter how gross they are" and it's like, okay MARK, what about Jewish people????????? Where's their respect when PDP is vomiting his garbage and getting neo-nazis to cheer for him? Where's THEIR respect??
Oh no, you're ~totally right~ Felix apologized SO THAT MAKES IT JUST FINE
She was going on about intention being what matters, but she didn't agree with what he did. I can't even remember what she put up on Snapchat afterwards when she acknowledged that everyone was so mad.
whenever he complains about how unfairly and negatively the media have treated him i'm reminded of trump... pathetic.
(even if this dude isn't American)
"The media is treating me unfairly, uwu"
"Okay, yeah, because you treated jewish people unfairly"
"No, that's different! It was a JOKE! And I APOLOGIZED! So it's FINE! THIS IS TOTALLY DIFFERENT"
Found the one I read but apparently there are a few
Like, the privileged are allowed to make these ~mistakes~ but the people it affects don't get the privilege of not being hurt by it until they ~learn better~, like Jewish people have to deal with this shit literally all the time...but oh, no, it's fine because he'll ~learn~
fuck off.
It's so amazing.
I think it's because some of them know he's most likely going to be just fine and stay on top so they're just trying to win his favor and it's gross
I hate em so much.
You know, his lameass excuse of "I was just joking and making satirical comedy and took it too far" is really undercut by the fact he's made videos in the past like the one where he claimed Youtube is discriminatory against white people and tried to drag Lilly Singh.
So ha, suffer.
i want a house to be dropped on this bitch
cut to two weeks later "LULZ, DEATH TO JEWS"
yeah
okay Felix.
I rolled my eyes so hard when he and some other youtubers were like "The mainstream media is attacking Pewdiepie because he's a Youtuber!!!!!!" acting like the media is making a big deal out of a "non-issue". Like, go fuck yourselves, he deserves all the shit he's getting right now.