YouTube cancels PewDiePie's series and drops him from Google Preferred

real glad the youtubers I support haven't come out to defend him

I saw somewhere that Markiplier made a dramatic video, as always, asking for respect ??? I rolled my eyes so much. Reply

God, that PISSED ME OFF!



He basically says "every human deserves a basic semblance of respect no matter how gross they are" and it's like, okay MARK, what about Jewish people????????? Where's their respect when PDP is vomiting his garbage and getting neo-nazis to cheer for him? Where's THEIR respect??



Oh no, you're ~totally right~ Felix apologized SO THAT MAKES IT JUST FINE Reply

I watched less than a minute of that video and was like nah bruh, keep it Reply

That pissed me off as well. Ugh. Reply

yeah mark is cancelled for that Reply

i hope this stops the relentless thirst for markiplier on this site Reply

i subscribed to someone who made a video dragging onision yesterday and unsubbed this morning bc he uploaded a defense for pewpewhatever Reply

None of the youtubers I'm subbed to have even mentioned this. I wouldn't know about this if it weren't for ONTD. Reply

i was surprised arden rose defended him hardcore. Reply

Grace Helbig tried it for a second, but everyone called her the fuck out. She was definitely surprised and just shut her mouth after that.



She was going on about intention being what matters, but she didn't agree with what he did. I can't even remember what she put up on Snapchat afterwards when she acknowledged that everyone was so mad. Reply

lol bye 👋 Reply

Ha suffer Reply

good. you reap what you sow tbh. i hate how he's acting all butthurt and petty about this, instead of using his fame and influence to deal with it like a fucking adult. the higher you go, the farther you fall.



whenever he complains about how unfairly and negatively the media have treated him i'm reminded of trump... pathetic. Reply

I half expect Trump to tweet something about this. "there is NO ANTISEMITISM in my country or ALLOWED by me, so these jokes are okay. @Disney @Google - Sad!"



(even if this dude isn't American) Reply

I think he lives in the US though Reply

trump would never say antisemitism isn't allowed by him lol Reply

everything he's saying is so asinine especially because everything he's saying in his defense you could turn back around on him about Jewish people. but he doesn't give even a little bit of a fuck



"The media is treating me unfairly, uwu"



"Okay, yeah, because you treated jewish people unfairly"



"No, that's different! It was a JOKE! And I APOLOGIZED! So it's FINE! THIS IS TOTALLY DIFFERENT" Reply

my little brother (he's 25) sounded like a trump supporter last night when i said that there is NO EXCUSE for pewdiepie to use antisemtic language to try and make a joke and he started to spit out "well you would think that way bc you trust mainstream media for everything." if he hadn't gone into his room while saying that i would've socked him in the face.



Edited at 2017-02-18 03:13 am (UTC)

Found the one I read but apparently there are a few

http://www.theverge.com/2017/2/16/14640 318/trump-pewdiepie-press-media-youtube There's an article literally about how PDPoop and Tr*mp are using the same whin rhetoricFound the one I read but apparently there are a few Reply

and nothing of value was lost Reply

Muahahaha look at this loser, he was actually number one but he couldn't keep his bigotry in check. Like lmao WHY put your coins in danger like that? Can't polish a turd, not even for literal millions 😂😂😂 Reply

men like this always think they're invincible Reply

I don't know who this person is because I don't spend a lot of time on the internet. But we need to talk about the rising anti-Semitism that's festering in this country (USA) and across the world. I've never understood it, the idea that you would look at Jewish people as different from any other person. But it's toxic and evil, and clearly something that the current president is not concerned about addressing. So fuck this guy for providing a platform for that hatred. It's dangerous. Reply

It's so stupid to hate someone because of their religion. I just don't get it. Reply

Anti Semitism has always been racialized. Idky goyim don't get that Reply

just like it is to hate someone because they're not white, like...who the fuck are you? one does ONE characteristic define a person and make them unworthy of respect? fucking ridiculous Reply

And the fact that Agent Orange is so dismissive every time a journalist asks him about it is truly troubling. And defensive!! Reply

the othering of jewish people is rooted throughout history and while i'm glad people are gaining awareness (like i would have never expected this post to be so positive like this) it's sad it's because we live in such a vile time Reply

I'm glad none of my favs have defended him yet, but yikes a lot of my fav adjacents have and it's exhausting. It's so gross to, people keep saying like "people make mistakes", "it's just a joke" and it's all so dumb. SO DUMB because like...it's such a privileged mindset you know?



Like, the privileged are allowed to make these ~mistakes~ but the people it affects don't get the privilege of not being hurt by it until they ~learn better~, like Jewish people have to deal with this shit literally all the time...but oh, no, it's fine because he'll ~learn~



fuck off. Reply

http://nymag.com/scienceofus/2017/02/ho w-rich-people-see-the-world-differently.h tml Privileged people have measurably less empathy despite thinking they're more empathic than average Reply

i cant at the youtubers coming out to defend him. i also cant cant at them trying to make it seem like its a conspiracy/witch hunt. Reply

trump taught ha Reply

I'm really shocked by some of them who are defending them, like...at the very least I would have just expected them to not comment at all but NAH, they're coming full force.



It's so amazing.





I think it's because some of them know he's most likely going to be just fine and stay on top so they're just trying to win his favor and it's gross Reply

they're also probably doing it for views and to promote their own channels. Reply

EASY GLAM EVENT MAKEUP TUTORIAL is now live on my channel! Check it out sisters 💕▶️ https://t.co/rQwb0dKdQi pic.twitter.com/bFNc6tbORP — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 10, 2017

when are YouTube & CoverGirl dropping James Charles? Reply

he's so cute even if I don't think that lip is #thelook Reply

Holy photoshop, batman. Reply

of course there was a few ~but he's 17 comments mixed in the post about how vile he is. yeah, i think at 17 you should know not to make shitty racist jokes but ok. Reply

also I am p sure that at 17 I knew Africa was a continent not a fucking country too but whatevs, maybe the public school system is shit now Reply

Parent

the only way his 'joke' worked as one was basing it on stereotypes about Africa so he damn sure knew Reply

i haaaate when people use the age excuse. i was 17 two years ago. i highly doubt 17 year olds' access to information has changed that drastically in two years. he knew better, he just didn't care. Reply

I wish I could adblock his eyebrows. Reply

ikr, they better give him the same treatment as pewdiepie, but i also know why they won't. Reply

Parent

I hate those brows.



I hate em so much. Reply

I don't know shit about makeup but his makeup just looks the SAME in each "different" photo i've seen. Reply

I want his eyebrows lol I meant eyelashes. oop



Edited at 2017-02-18 03:08 am (UTC)

highlighter has gone too far. the hubris of mankind tbh Reply

I still want him to be dropped, but tbh I never shop CoverGirl so they never get my business Reply

What does his real face even look like Reply

easy, breezy, beautiful, facetune Reply

The icon he uses he looks like howdy doody. Reply

he must be a really big fan of the blur tool Reply

covergirl can choke Reply

disgusting lmao. we don't need this. no one needs this. thanks for your unsolicited wack ass makeup 'tutorial', i guess Reply

He can burn in hell. Reply

Let this be a sign of things to come. Reply

You know, his lameass excuse of "I was just joking and making satirical comedy and took it too far" is really undercut by the fact he's made videos in the past like the one where he claimed Youtube is discriminatory against white people and tried to drag Lilly Singh.

So ha, suffer. Reply

it was such a fucking non-apology and he gave an interview where he's like "oh I'm not normalizing racism", so fucking annoying, he doesn't fucking get it



i want a house to be dropped on this bitch Reply

Right?? "I told the Neo-Nazis that I DON'T SUPPORT THEM!!"



cut to two weeks later "LULZ, DEATH TO JEWS"



yeah





okay Felix. Reply

I rolled my eyes so hard when he and some other youtubers were like "The mainstream media is attacking Pewdiepie because he's a Youtuber!!!!!!" acting like the media is making a big deal out of a "non-issue". Like, go fuck yourselves, he deserves all the shit he's getting right now. Reply

Lilly does more than play fucking videogames. he can suffer. Reply

what did he say about Lilly? Reply

