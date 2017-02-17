MJ

YouTube cancels PewDiePie's series and drops him from Google Preferred



Follow up to this post.

  • After Disney's Maker Studios dropped PewDiePie because of his anti-Semitic videos, YouTube has announced the cancellation of the second season of his original series Scare PewDiePie.

  • He's also no longer a Google Preferred producer at YouTube.

  • Google Preferred is a premier advertising program that offers advertisers access to its most popular channels.

source

I hope this is the beginning of the end for him.
Tagged: , , , , , ,