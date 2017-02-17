lutherxalice

First set photos released from the Love Actually "sequel"




- A follow-up to this post

- Filming is already underway. There are more photos with Liam Neeson (Daniel), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), and Olivia Olson (Joanna) in the Harper's Bazaar article. Liam's wearing the same old turtleneck sweater he wore in the 2003 movie

- Emma Thompson (AKA the best part of the original) was noticeably absent from the released cast list, but director Richard Curtis said he might reconsider his decision: "Oddly, we're not quite sure [if she'll be in it]... It's all been done in a great rush and I think not… but I'm now thinking again."

- Emma Freud (script editor and Curtis' wife) says the script is still being written and is asking suggestions on her Twitter








