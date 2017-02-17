First set photos released from the Love Actually "sequel"
The little boy is so grown up 😭❤️😭❤️https://t.co/kRrpf3i5gP— Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) February 16, 2017
- A follow-up to this post
- Filming is already underway. There are more photos with Liam Neeson (Daniel), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), and Olivia Olson (Joanna) in the Harper's Bazaar article. Liam's wearing the same old turtleneck sweater he wore in the 2003 movie
- Emma Thompson (AKA the best part of the original) was noticeably absent from the released cast list, but director Richard Curtis said he might reconsider his decision: "Oddly, we're not quite sure [if she'll be in it]... It's all been done in a great rush and I think not… but I'm now thinking again."
- Emma Freud (script editor and Curtis' wife) says the script is still being written and is asking suggestions on her Twitter
#rednosedayactually shoot. Day 1. Yum. pic.twitter.com/G7ihyTViw1— emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017
So this just happened. #rednosedayactually day 1 of filming. Might have cried a tiny bit. pic.twitter.com/DQ3GxNSwLp— emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017
Under that scarf liam was wearing a turtle neck jumper. #rednosedayactually Day 1 of filming. pic.twitter.com/D2uMmM6Gis— emma freud (@emmafreud) February 17, 2017
So this shit is cute to me.
Same. The ending was already sad enough for their characters. We don't need reality added to it.
Also Andrew Lincoln is atractive and everything but in what world someone would chose him over Chiwetel?? nah son, maybe Chiwetel is on that phase that every man has when they love to look like a caveman but when he tries he looks so pretty lmao, also Andrew's character was such a shitty friend, damn.
I wouldn't blame Emma for not coming back. I can't imagine how hard it'd be for her to be there without Alan. I'm gonna need more Rowan tho.
Alan missing in this though. :(
I want the entire cast there. oddly enough I thought of Keira and Chiwetel first.
ALSO: people annoy the hell out of me for moaning about Laura Linney fucking up her chance with Rodrigo..
THE LOVE STORY WAS HER AND HER BROTHER!!
why???
the first movie is FIIINNNEEE also, you can't replace Alan
LEAVE IT
ETA: you know a movie is going to be amazing when they're filming it before it's written and the script writer needs help from people on twitter.
Edited at 2017-02-18 03:32 am (UTC)