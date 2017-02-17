First set photos released from the Love Actually "sequel"

I know it's dumb, but I love this movie. I have to watch it every Christmas.



So this shit is cute to me. Reply

I wouldn't think Emma would want to do this movie....because of Alan :( Reply

Same. The ending was already sad enough for their characters. We don't need reality added to it. Reply

That's what I've been thinking. I get sad whenever it comes to mind. Reply

same, I don't know how they'd write that. Reply

Especially not in if it's only going to be ten minutes. Reply

Yeah, exactly. :\\\ I can accept that the characters might not have stayed together after the affair and all, but the idea that he wouldn't be in it at all...ugh. </3 Reply

you got a little something on your face there Thomas -_- Reply

that facial hair looks so off on his face. who told him it was a good idea? Reply

i think he's trying to not look permanently 16 but it looks awful Reply

i loathe this movie lol i think its so depressing Reply

Not Chiwetel don't care !!



Also Andrew Lincoln is atractive and everything but in what world someone would chose him over Chiwetel?? nah son, maybe Chiwetel is on that phase that every man has when they love to look like a caveman but when he tries he looks so pretty lmao, also Andrew's character was such a shitty friend, damn. Reply

I mean, to be fair, Keira doesn't choose him at all. The kiss, I guess, was reward for him being less shitty than expected about the whole thing? IDK. In retrospect, it makes them both seem terrible. I hope she stayed with Chiwetel's character because they were cute together. Reply

I am so excited!!! Reply

I wouldn't blame Emma for not coming back. I can't imagine how hard it'd be for her to be there without Alan. I'm gonna need more Rowan tho. Reply

movie sequel? I thought it was just the Comic Relief short film? still sad without Alan.



edit: oh wait, same thing



Edited at 2017-02-18 03:10 am (UTC) Reply

someone make thomas brodie-sangster shave his motherfucking face so i can continue to think of him as an elfin bb forever Reply

awwww these pics ;____;



Alan missing in this though. :(



I want the entire cast there. oddly enough I thought of Keira and Chiwetel first. Reply

I am excited for this. This movie isn't the best movie of all time, but it has so much charm and I love the cast to bits. Can't resist. Reply

no I hate this movie it is terrible why is this happening Reply

I don't get why people like this movie. There's too many stories going on and the whole thing is rushed and things Probably aren't resolved..idk..I don't remember.



Edited at 2017-02-18 03:23 am (UTC) Reply

I like this movie, no apologies



ALSO: people annoy the hell out of me for moaning about Laura Linney fucking up her chance with Rodrigo..

THE LOVE STORY WAS HER AND HER BROTHER!! Reply

and yet Reply

what



why???



the first movie is FIIINNNEEE also, you can't replace Alan



LEAVE IT Reply

Oh god, no.





ETA: you know a movie is going to be amazing when they're filming it before it's written and the script writer needs help from people on twitter.



Edited at 2017-02-18 03:32 am (UTC) Reply

it's 10 minutes long? Reply

The photo outside the cut looks like Carey Mulligan, lmao. I was confused for a sec Reply

LMAO Reply

lmfao you're not wrong Reply

can they stop making sequels to movies from a billion years ago? please for the love of god Reply

This and the holiday are my go to smash movies. I screamed. Reply

