NFL: Lady Gaga's halftime set is most-watched in Super Bowl history
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI Halftime show is officially the most watched musical event of all-time across all platforms, NFL announced today. Nearly 118 million people tuned into the show on the FOX broadcast network. In addition, Gaga's performance at NRG Stadium in Houston is the most-viewed content on NFL's digital platforms, including NFL.com, Twitter, and YouTube. Through these channels, the performance pulled in more than 150 million unique viewers.
"We were thrilled to collaborate with Lady Gaga, one of the most talented and versatile performers in the world, on the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show," said Mark Quenzel, the NFL Network's senior vice president of programming and production. "The halftime show provides the ultimate world stage for an artist. Through her incredible music, choreography, and unifying message, Lady Gaga created a unique performance that will be remembered for years to come."
When explaining the ideas behind her performance to Ryan Seacrest, Gaga said: "Ultimately what I discovered was, I thought less was more for me. Even though it probably didn't seem like that watching the show because it was so big, it really was just a really cool stage with fire. There wasn't a lot of technology other than the 300 drones."
