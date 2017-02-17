NFL: Lady Gaga's halftime set is most-watched in Super Bowl history

I liked the performance. I totally forgot how many hits she has Reply

hmmm Reply

didn't expect that.. Reply

"Lady Gaga is over" - ONTD (2016) Reply

ONTD is wrong about literally everything so it's no surprise tbh Reply

I recently realized I'm not huge on Super Bowl performances. Hers wasn't bad but it didn't pull me in either and I stopped it when I realized I was only halfway through. But if I think back there's not a ton of them I truly enjoy. I did like bey and bruno together and I lol'd when I YouTubed it recently and I forgot Coldplay was even there Reply

i LOVED her performance so much. I've watched it so many times. she did great. Reply

she didn't get my view, so how. Reply

...and no one cares. Reply

Sure Jan Reply

You care enough to check for the post and comment on it bih Reply

I mean, the show was the most watched in HISTORY, how is that "no one cares" lol Reply

I love her Reply

I loved her performance Reply

ONTD must be S E E T H I N G right now.



nielsen says katy's was the most watched, gaga's was second, and madge was third. so what is the truth.gif Reply

regardless of the order, it is so fucking good that these three queens are the top 3. hopefully discourage organisers from booking boring 70s bands no one wants to see! Reply

Gaga's numbers were bigger than Katy's with dvr, on demand and streaming counted Reply

Is this the first year they're counting it though? Because if so then it's hard to say Reply

The NFL seems to be including twitter videos and stuff. I kinda have a feeling that they weren't counting that sort of thing back when Madonna did her show. Reply

she was so good, and is so talented. i wish she would get some hits and reclaim her throne Reply

She's back on top (or on her way and really close) I mean, she's literally selling out stadiums in minutes

ha next album is probably gonna be a huge hit



ha next album is probably gonna be a huge hit Reply

Hmm 😷 Reply

suck a dick haters, gaga slays Reply

The beyhive is SHOOK Reply

Why are you so obsessed with Beyoncé? Reply

but why wont these people buy her albums though? Reply

They are buying tickets to ha shows Reply

I just checked MediaTraffic and they're saying she's sold over a million copies (1.031) of 'Joanne' globally. I think that's pretty decent considering the album is so different from what she normally puts out. Reply

lmfao nnn



this is how i feel about a certain most followed person on instagram, Reply

lol that gif is so accurate. Reply

I don't bother to watch the Super Bowl live but the ones of the ones of I've seen on YouTube, Madonna was by far the best even though I'm not as into her music. But her songs choices, stage, and collabs were well put together. I can understand by she's still the biggest touring act all these decades later, these pop girls ain't coming for her if we're being real Reply

ia tbh. she's such a great performer. Reply

She can sing and she cares about putting on a good show. I'm not crazy into her music but she's talented.



A friend of mine mentioned wanting to watch it cuz he just wanted to not think about all the shit that's been going on... And then the patriots won and he got mad again. Reply

