oooooh that little face!!! Reply

omg too adorable Reply

awww Reply

finally this post opens up with a nice gif lol Reply

omg so cuuuuuute! I can't wait to get my greyhound. Reply

that face! those paws! omg so cute! Reply

omg, what a cute face! Reply

waitin for work to be over like..............



Edited at 2017-02-18 12:01 am (UTC) waitin for work to be over like..............

Have a good weekend Becky!!! Reply

LOL he looks so bored Reply

omg lol Reply

This is one of the greatest gifs of all time tbh. Reply

whats your favorite fast food resturant

i love friendlys Reply

mcdonalds



no regrets. hot crispy hashbrowns all day, everyday. Reply

taco bell Reply

whataburger Reply

YES! That HBCB Reply

KFC tbh Reply

McDonald's



I've never heard of Friendlys. What do you like to get from there? Reply

Taco Bell Reply

I haven't had it in years, but my favorite will always be Ono Hawaiian BBQ. Reply

In N Out Reply

in n out



/californian Reply

burgerville



but I don't live in the PNW anymore so I can never have it :( Reply

Sonic

Zaxbys

Wendys



Not in that particular order :) Reply

I don't really have any fav fast food places anymore?...



hmmm.. Reply

Wendy's due to their twitter. Reply

wendy's. fucking orgasmic Reply

I used to love friendlys, I'm sad I can't eat those little sundaes they sell in the store anymore I loved them lol Reply

in the US, waffle house Reply

McDonalds Reply

Portillos

Harold's

Popeyes

Reply

outside of CA, NV and TX: wendys

CA, NV, and TX: in n out

breakfast: chick-fil-a Reply

wendy's, but mcdonald's is a close second Reply

Sonic. But the closest one to me is at least an hour away ;( Reply

popeyes Reply

depends on my mood, and if im on my period. and in which country i'm in. but if im in italy idgaf SUPPLI FOR LIFE Reply

in ascending order:

mighty fine

chick-fil-a

local taco stand Reply

I liked Hardee's, except they're assholes so now I just have Sonic's and Arby's (which I rarely eat). Reply

taco bell or mcdonalds was just reminded by person above that arby's exists



arby's (curly fries and the chicken bacon swiss omg)



Edited at 2017-02-18 12:33 am (UTC) Reply

Church's Chicken and Wataburger Reply

Wendys or Chick-Fil-A Reply

I like 5 Guys, but it's down the street from me. lol. Reply

Taco Bell, forever and always. Reply

the one i hate the least bc ew: mcdonalds Reply

Wendys. Their chicken sandwich is the best. Reply

local deli Reply

currently wendy's but (and this is going to sound gross) i'm getting sick of the smell it lets linger after i've eaten it. kind of grosses me out. Reply

I think the radio is trying to tell me something. I rarely listen to it, I mostly listen to CDs, but yesterday, Wonderwall came on twice on two different radio stations within 10 minutes of each other. What's it trying to tell me? Is it giving me a sign?

lol omg is that Rockadoodle? Reply

BUT OF COURSE <3

OMG @ that GIF, I loved that movie. Reply

I fucking can't with this shit



Reply

is this about pewdiepie? ugh everyone is showing their asses over it. he's rich, he'll be fine, stop acting like disney is oppressing him for his shitty jokes Reply

i'm so disgusted seeing how many people are like 'omg it was joke' or 'you're not looking at it within context!!!!' or whatever. i'm so tired of people making vile jokes about anti-semitism (and rape and misogyny and racism etc) and then crying about free speech and the death of comedy and how everyone is too sensitive these days and how you should be allowed to joke about everything. people are so detached that they don't even understand how hateful jokes are the tip of the hate-iceberg. also, i don't get how this dude has made SO many people rally behind him???? like even jk rowling tweeted a link about how hateful "jokes" aren't jokes and EVERYTHING in her replies was against her and saying "i'm so disappointed in you jkr" or "omg you should know better, this is like in ootp when the media slandered harry!!!!" and i'm like "harry wasn't saying 'death to muggles' tho..... so............" i just don't get why this guy has so many fans when he's like this. I don't get it. Are people really this stupid and shitty? holy fuck. Reply

Yeah, this isn't the hill you should die on, Mark, he's not worth it and actions have consequences. Tough titty said the kitty when the milk went dry. Reply

lmao this was so dramatic. Tbh everyone is super annoying about this whole situation w/the whole defense of pewdiepie. He'll be fine, and probably somehow end up richer than before.



The only people I want to hear from about this are the Funhaus crew. They definitely make a bunch of off color jokes (and tbh there are more than few that go over the line imo) but they tend to be more levelheaded/smarter about things like this. And they all actually understand that it's completely Disney and YouTube's prerogative to drop a client if they feel the client might hurt their bottom line. Reply

This is a very overdramic video. Reply

Shut up Mark. Reply

I still love him, but I rolled my eyes so hard @ the whole everyone deserves respect thing because lol no. There are plenty of people who do NOT deserve any respect whatsoever. Reply

I can't stand his voice. It irks my soul. Reply

Trash attracts trash. Reply

youtubers remain trash with trash opinions Reply

He follows every single thing Felix does Reply

https://www.instagram.com/goldfishe d/





follow me for dumb drawings and dumb cat pics.

BUT I MADE ONE FOR MY DOG

https://www.instagram.com/clarawobbles/

https://www.instagram.com/clarawobbles/

https://www.instagram.com/clarawobbles/
https://www.instagram.com/kirstanneigram/ i'm probably going to ~redo this one and use it mostly to show off my knitting idk
BUT I MADE ONE FOR MY DOG

http://www.instagram.com/theanitaprojec t



Add me~~ I always add back 😊

https://www.instagram.com/hotelaraiza/

almost everything is in spanish and i have a bby face

Do you work in fashion? Reply

http://instagram.com/hayleypdowd



follow me Y'ALLLLLLLL



follow me Y'ALLLLLLLL
(i'm not very interesting, tho)

hiiii everyoneeee Reply

hey boo!!! can't wait to CAH with ya'll later ;) ;) Reply

heeey :) Reply

hello Reply

forever behind on big projects and instead hanging out here. this is my life. Reply

supposedly there's gonna be a big storm in socal but I've yet to see a raindrop Reply

It's raining buckets over here. Reply

The bay is wet af. My friend had her living room window blown out by the wind Reply

omg that sounds scary Reply

Here in the Bay Area we've got some rain, but the wind sounds like a baby hurricane. Reply

seriously? I practically have white water rapids in my backyard Reply

It's pouring in San Jose. Reply

la is drenched right now Reply

Midcity LA



it is POURING HERE and it's terrifying.



I had to jump out of the bus to avoid the river on the street. Reply

I am having a Kansas City Pizza from Dions. Reply

lol I had a cookie Reply

Potbelly's rn Reply

I wanna make rice-less sushi. Reply

chicken soup with tortellini! Reply

a Kansas City pizza? Is that just a barbeque pizza?



I had Chikfila because I'm trash. :( Reply

Pretty much lol Reply

Pizza Reply

A green smoothie Reply

Ordering Italian. Reply

i'm making stouffer's mexican lasagna, lol. i do love their lasagnas though. Reply

I made chili last night so I'll be having leftovers 😋 Reply

I had pepperoni pizza and cheesy bread Reply

homemade reuban sandwich and french onion soup from costco Reply

hamburger from a pub prob



want some nachos tho Reply

veggie pizza Reply

pizza crusts and popcorn chicken! Reply

I just had Quizno's 'cause I'm disgusting tbh Reply

Cereal. Possibly soup if I feel like using a pot because my dishwasher returned home yesterday. Reply

chicken enchiladas and tequila Reply

I had part of a turkey sub and some chicken noodle soup Reply

Gyros and rice Reply

Mac and cheese. Reply

Chicken tacos! 🌮 Reply

Chicken, potatoes, salad, and asparagus Reply

Spicy Salmon Bowl thing from my favorite sushi spot. Reply

I ordered in Italian and a chocolate cake, except they sent me tiramisu instead. I'm not mad. Reply

I was healthy for once and had chicken and broccoli stir fry. Reply

Beef with bell peppers from this Vietnamese/Chinese restaurant I love. Reply

It's killing me that my Fantastic Beasts fanfics are so "popular" and I'm getting such sweet reviews



if only I could convince these people to buy my books, lol Reply

What pairings? Reply

Percival Graves/OC and Percival Graves/Tina Goldstein Reply

What are your books about? Reply

So the big work thing that I can't miss (been waiting ~84 years for) is looking like it's on the night of my friend's wedding in a different state. :\ Reply

the maid of honor in my cousin's wedding had to miss it because she had a part in the nutcracker and couldn't miss her performance. she sent in a recorded message to be played during the reception, which was sweet, but i was like this is crazy! Reply

I'm not that important to the wedding, but I didn't think I was going to get invited in the first place and it was cool that I was, and it was going to be a mini-reunion of sorts for our friend group. The last time we saw each other was in Sept for another friend's wedding which isn't too long ago but still. :\



And omg, that is crazy! Reply

lmaooo



awesome Reply

lol dead Reply

amazing Reply

I keep watching this and I don't see the diff between the fixed one and the original :/ Reply

