The 100 best British films
96. 28 Days Later… (2002)
About: Animal activists invade a laboratory with the intention of releasing chimpanzees that are undergoing experimentation, infected by a virus -a virus that causes rage. The naive activists ignore the pleas of a scientist to keep the cages locked, with disastrous results. Twenty-eight days later, our protagonist, Jim, wakes up from a coma, alone, in an abandoned hospital. He begins to seek out anyone else to find London is deserted, apparently without a living soul. After finding a church, which had become inhabited by zombie like humans intent on his demise, he runs for his life. Selena and Mark rescue him from the horde and bring him up to date on the mass carnage and horror as all of London tore itself apart. This is a tale of survival and ultimately, heroics, with nice subtext about mankind's savage nature.
74. Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
About: The film follows the fortunes of Charles and his friends as they wonder if they will ever find true love and marry. Charles thinks he's found "Miss Right" in Carrie, an American. This British subtle comedy revolves around Charlie, his friends and the four weddings and one funeral which they attend.
31. The Lady Vanishes (1938)
About: While traveling in continental Europe, a rich young playgirl realizes that an elderly lady seems to have disappeared from the train.
13. The 39 Steps (1935)
About: Richard Hannay is a Canadian visitor to London. At the end of "Mr Memory"'s show in a music hall, he meets Annabella Smith who is running away from secret agents. He accepts to hide her in his flat, but in the night she is murdered. Fearing he could be accused on the girl's murder, Hannay goes on the run to break the spy ring.
2. The Third Man (1949)
About: An out of work pulp fiction novelist, Holly Martins, arrives in a post war Vienna divided into sectors by the victorious allies, and where a shortage of supplies has lead to a flourishing black market. He arrives at the invitation of an ex-school friend, Harry Lime, who has offered him a job, only to discover that Lime has recently died in a peculiar traffic accident. From talking to Lime's friends and associates Martins soon notices that some of the stories are inconsistent, and determines to discover what really happened to Harry Lime.
what's your favorite British film?
jonathan rhys meyers hew?
it's cute and sally hawkins is flawless
but honorary mention for Withtnail & I <333
A Hard Day's Night
24 Hour Party People
Bend It Like Beckham
About Time
Blow-up
Peeping Tom
The Third Man
Honorary Mentions: Mary Poppins and Spice World
I'll be honest, even though I thought Don't Look Now was good, I think it's a bit overhyped as always listed as #1
my other fave British films are probably brief encounter, the red shoes, a matter of life and death, and the lion in winter (was that British lol). I'm probably forgetting a lot.
Hitchcock is in a class of his own and it's almost unfair to even put him in lists, because he'd take up so many spots in a list of 100.
And I have a super soft spot for Sliding Doors, tho I'm not sure it counts since it was co-produced by Miramax.