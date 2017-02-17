Viggo Mortensen talks politics, LotR reunion, raising children & Captain Fantastic
#Oscars: Viggo Mortensen on 'Captain Fantastic,' Donald Trump and that #LordoftheRings reunion https://t.co/rgk3lw5cn3 pic.twitter.com/Ykd7mVyRhe— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2017
- the film for which viggo is nominated, captain fantastic, is about a dad who rejects society in order to raise his kids according to his ideals and one of the central themes is whether it's better to engage or seclude yourself from an outside world you dislike - draws parallels to the current situation where just disengaging and disagreeing isn't enough, action is needed
- says that what actors have a platform but what they say isn't more or less valid than anyone else anywhere in the country but there is often a backlash making people actually more likely to reject what they say
- believes in being honest about life with kids even from an early age, like his character in the film, but would choose his words more carefully since there's a difference talking to a 7 year old vs a 17 year old
- is writing screenplays and working on directing them
- lotr reunion that occurred a few weeks ago was for the benefit of the children he co-starred with in captain fantastic - he figured they wouldn't win the award they were up for so invited the lotr cast that was in town (dom monaghan, billy boyd, elijah wood and orlando bloom) since the kids were big fans
He also showed his white ass over #OscarsSoWhite.
why Aragorn why
I kind of hate how adults talk to kids like they're idiots. Talk to them like you'd talk to a normal person. It always really bothered me when I was growing up.
One simple example, is I never had a bed time. They told me that I could stay up as late as I wanted as long as I got up for school in the morning.
That enabled me to teach myself on going to bed on time, waking up on time, etc.
They just let me figure things out and had real conversations with me. Hell, my dad showed me where the condoms were/what they were when I was 10. He knew I wouldn't need them for a while, but knew I should be prepared with the knowledge.
Just treat your kids how you would want to be treated and be real with them. It makes things a lot simpler in the long run.
WTF?
I ultimately disagree w/him about what the best course of action was as far as voting goes (more because I think Jill Stein isn't a good candidate tbh) but it's not like he didn't vote for her because emails
No wonder he was drawn to it.