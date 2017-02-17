got | fire cannot kill a dragon

Viggo Mortensen talks politics, LotR reunion, raising children & Captain Fantastic



- the film for which viggo is nominated, captain fantastic, is about a dad who rejects society in order to raise his kids according to his ideals and one of the central themes is whether it's better to engage or seclude yourself from an outside world you dislike - draws parallels to the current situation where just disengaging and disagreeing isn't enough, action is needed
- says that what actors have a platform but what they say isn't more or less valid than anyone else anywhere in the country but there is often a backlash making people actually more likely to reject what they say
- believes in being honest about life with kids even from an early age, like his character in the film, but would choose his words more carefully since there's a difference talking to a 7 year old vs a 17 year old
- is writing screenplays and working on directing them
- lotr reunion that occurred a few weeks ago was for the benefit of the children he co-starred with in captain fantastic - he figured they wouldn't win the award they were up for so invited the lotr cast that was in town (dom monaghan, billy boyd, elijah wood and orlando bloom) since the kids were big fans


