Viggo Mortensen talks politics, LotR reunion, raising children & Captain Fantastic

but how are things on his goat farm?

Didn't he vote Jill Stein?

Yes. He was one of those Trump = Hillary assholes.



He also showed his white ass over #OscarsSoWhite.

smhhhhhhh



why Aragorn why

Why can't we have nice things ugh

I loved Captain Fantastic, and that's all I am gonna say about that.

he was good in the movie but his character definitely would have been a bernie or buster and that whole stick it to the man shtick was so eye roll worthy

Ugh, I'm over this asshole after all the dumb shit he said in 2016.

yeah his oscar so white comments were tone deaf at best imo

They were so gross. He's so dumb, I can't believe it.

Tone deaf is being kind

Captain Fantastic was great.





I kind of hate how adults talk to kids like they're idiots. Talk to them like you'd talk to a normal person. It always really bothered me when I was growing up.

Agreed. My parents always treated me like a human/adult and I grew up so much more aware, open minded, etc.



One simple example, is I never had a bed time. They told me that I could stay up as late as I wanted as long as I got up for school in the morning.



That enabled me to teach myself on going to bed on time, waking up on time, etc.



They just let me figure things out and had real conversations with me. Hell, my dad showed me where the condoms were/what they were when I was 10. He knew I wouldn't need them for a while, but knew I should be prepared with the knowledge.



Just treat your kids how you would want to be treated and be real with them. It makes things a lot simpler in the long run.



Edited at 2017-02-17 10:28 pm (UTC)

Edited at 2017-02-17 10:00 pm (UTC) Side-eyeing him on the political stuff, so here, have an Aragorn gif:

there has never been anything hotter than this moment, when I first saw it in theatres I slid out of the chair lol

lol sad

no one does scruffy like this perfect male specimen tbh.

Never understood the people picking legolas over him as most attractive lotr guy

I guess we'll always have this.

When I first saw this in theater, I actually cried. I had read the books first, so seeing King Aragorn in this shot was so overwhelming.

Aragorn will forever and always be my main fictional crush

My sexual awakening tbh.

he can keep his political opinions after voting for putin's pal jill.

Children are just teacup sized adults. I talk to them like I talk to anyone else. And for some reason they like me.

Lol this perfect gif right here.

is he still with alexa chung? she was with matt hitt on v day and i haven't spotted them in a few months

Lmao

He's getting hate because he did not vote for HC?



WTF?

Eh. He said other dumbass shit about Oscarssowhite too.

why would that be surprising at this point

people also like to ignore context on this one: “I think of her proven record. Whether it be bullying other Latin American countries to support the coup in Honduras, which has proved so damaging to that country and she forced people to go along with it because it was good for business, it was good for the U.S. military and economic interests. And it’s just the same old imperialism really and bullying behavior.”



I ultimately disagree w/him about what the best course of action was as far as voting goes (more because I think Jill Stein isn't a good candidate tbh) but it's not like he didn't vote for her because emails



Edited at 2017-02-17 10:27 pm (UTC) Reply

this. and it's not like he voted for trump or hillary lost the popular vote.

Didn't he grow up in South America? Makes sense for him to actually give a shit about American imperialism, especially in Latin America, unlike most Americans.

yeah mte

plus, he voted for her in NY. that state would never go for Trump. It's a safe bet to vote third-party in a state like that. My friends in deep red Idaho voted for the Green Party too. Their vote wouldn't have mattered much more if they voted Hillary tbh.

honestly, I never even saw this full quote but yeah he had a much better reason than the emails nonsense.

this site blame anyone but saint Hillary for her loss. I get getting hate for his comments on #oscarssowhite, but yeah.

Yeah like, what is the point? hillary won the popular vote. Blame your stupid ass voting system

I don't know how I missed it (since I'm pretty sure I posted pics from the cast back during Cannes), but I just figured out Gavin from Silicon Valley directed Captain Fantastic, lol.

wait what??? i completely missed that

Yeah, he seems like a really talented guy.

and crazy alby on big love!!

His character sounds absolutely insufferable.



No wonder he was drawn to it.

He's a flaming sack of shit. I'm NOT forgetting what he said during the US 2016 election season. diaf!

lmao ken was such a trip

I only found out he was American a few weeks ago then I realized that a part me has been mixing him up with Mads Mikkelsen for years.

i believe he has dual danish/american citizenship

omw...I realize I just told someone that was him in Doctor Strange.

He does have Danish heritage, so it's an understandable confusion.

He is part danish, also lived in Argentina for some years, his spanish is perfect, besides the argentinian accent lmao.

Lmao here for you throwing shade at argentinians (I'm chilean so I should gtfo because our spanish is also bad)

ok we all know colombian accents are pretty great but you don't have to rub it in lol.

asdfghjkl lmao

for me it's him and Ed Harris

I didn't know until today he had an American citizenship.

Link