Silicon Valley Returns April 23; Teaser Trailer for S4
WHOOOO. #SiliconValleyHBO returns April 23 for a fourth season. pic.twitter.com/jX7uEuhGPZ— Silicon Valley (@SiliconHBO) February 17, 2017
- Season 4 begins April 23rd
- This is one week after the Veep Season 6 premiere
now all i need is you're the worst.
I've seen him live at UCB and I don't think I've ever laughed harder in my life.
i took a scrum training last fall and all i could think of was this episode:
Also I can't wait to get my hands on a Dinesh Funko Pop, and I don't even like Funko Pops.
