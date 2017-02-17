Yesssss! One of my favorite shows. I missed them a lot. Reply

yaaas finally !



now all i need is you're the worst. Reply

I binged this last year and jared quickly became one of my favorite characters on tv rn Reply

Jared is the best. Zach Woods' line delivery is phenomenal, like, Jared would not be the same character played by anyone else. Reply

i love jared Reply

Jared is so great lmao Reply

Everytime I think about this I laugh lmao like, I can hear him in my head saying "this guy fucks" lol Reply

He looks like someone starved a virgin to death.



I've seen him live at UCB and I don't think I've ever laughed harder in my life. Reply

omg I love him so much, it's ridiculous. Like he might be my favorite and that's in a cast of people I love so I feel like that says a lot Reply

Jared is amazing and Zach Woods is so underrated. Reply

Jared is amazing! I didn't like Zach Woods in the office but he's great in Silicon Valley. Reply

I've spent time around this dude's sister (just at parties, we aren't close or anything). They have the same neck and it's really hard to refrain from gushing to her about how amusing her brother is. Reply

I'm really excited for Veep Reply

i took a scrum training last fall and all i could think of was this episode:

YASS!! Reply

lmao I have scrummaster duties at my job and I alway try to channel Jared's enthusiasm for project management Reply

hahaha amazing! Reply

I kinda forgot how S3 ended?? Whatever Richard decides to build, I hope it continues to piss off Gavin lmao I love that ongoing archn Reply

they're doing a video chat platform right? Reply

Oh right!!! Dinesh had that crush on the remote engineer and then she bailed when they got his super HD video lmao Reply

jsBfdkljbdvks pakistani denzel Reply

that entire episode was so funny lmfao, poor Dinesh got the tables turned on him 😂 Reply

I love this show sfm.



Also I can't wait to get my hands on a Dinesh Funko Pop, and I don't even like Funko Pops. Reply

I don't own any Funkos, but I have all of the Silicon Valley ones in my Amazon cart. Reply

I just have an unmasked Deathstroke that my friend got for me from SDCC, but I need that Dinesh one ASAP. Reply

The Jared one has a Pied Piper jacket, I'm dead. Reply

I love Silicon Valley. My body is ready. Reply

Excited. I found it frustrating though last season how they didn't try to find a marketing team as opposed to having Richard explain everything. Reply

so is this show still racist? the first two seasons were good overall but jian yang was nagl. Reply

I hate all of these characters so much (except Jared) but would make out with all of them so hard (especially Jared). Reply

I love this show sm, can't wait for it to be back Reply

