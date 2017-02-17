Black Sails: 404 preview clip, Levels of gore & The rise of Bilver
Starz posted a new gif from Sunday's episode!
Billy cleared a path for Silver. He never intended for Flint to follow. #BlackSails pic.twitter.com/1pFlkpF8zp— Black Sails (@BlkSails_STARZ) 17. Februar 2017
Meanwhile Inverse got an exclusive clip from 404/XXXII, click through to watch it! It's from the Silver/Billy confrontation we've all been waiting for. Plus Flint apparently making heart-eyes at Silver but what else is new?
Also, there's an interview with the creators on Inverse about that most recent death we're all still recovering from. Talks about levels of gore, why that other character was spared (for now), what it means to the larger narrative, etc.
Crew, do you approve of STARZ blatantly trying to make Bilver happen? Are you onboard with Bilverflint? Madbilverflint, while we're at it? Because the queen would never be left out.
Background king Joji has been spotted!
Also, OP hasn't watched the clip bc my browser refuses to play it wtf. Remember to tag your spoilers if you do watch, mateys!