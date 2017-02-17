February 17th, 2017, 01:50 pm solardusts REACT: DO TEENS KNOW 90'S CARTOONS? #2 SourceBeing born in 98, I only knew 2 cartoons (Arthur & Powerpuff Girls). So ONTD, what was your favorite 90's cartoon? Tagged: 1990s Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4242 comments Add comment
Anyway my favorites are Catdog, Hey Arnold, Ed, Edd and Eddy, Ren and Stimpy and of course Rocko's Modern Life.
Edited at 2017-02-17 09:14 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-17 09:14 pm (UTC)
daria was such a great show! i did a rewatch a couple years ago and i got so emotional
and little bearare tied for first in my heart though.
little bear and rupert bear >>>>>>>>
i loved franklin, bernstain bears, ahhh real monsters, and hey arnold.
Edited at 2017-02-17 09:12 pm (UTC)
my fave was Arthur, i loved D.W.
And cartoons are ageless imo.
My fave 90 cartoon is still AAAHH! Real Monsters tho, it's a classic and the character designs are iconic to this day
Edited at 2017-02-17 09:19 pm (UTC)
Powerpuff Girls, Aah Real Monsters, Angry Beavers, Hey Arnold, Pepper Ann, Batman, Duck Tales...does Kablam! count as a cartoon?
Courage & Samurai Jack were 2000-ish I think.
A ton more too lol.
My fave 90s cartoons were Batman TAS, Daria, and Magic School Bus.
Oh and the WB shows like Animaniacs and batman/superman!
Edited at 2017-02-17 09:22 pm (UTC)
i reckon i could still watch them tbh
No one I know ever recalls this one, but I adored it. It was short-lived, though.