The people on the still are not teenagers.





ikr? At least the one on the left. I came into this post just to say his ass looks at least 25 lmao.

seriously. i'm 26 and he looks older than me

I have this impression that ONTD is made of people who are 25+ yo but young people like you keep appearing lmao



Anyway my favorites are Catdog, Hey Arnold, Ed, Edd and Eddy, Ren and Stimpy and of course Rocko's Modern Life.



Edited at 2017-02-17 09:14 pm (UTC)

I honestly don't think I could recall most cartoons by theme song, TBH. Anyway, I have too many ~faves to name...

>





Edited at 2017-02-17 09:14 pm (UTC)

Had the BIGGEST crush on Trent omg

i feel like fictional 90s guys are the reason i have bad taste in men to this day lol

Bless your icon and username, it must come in handy a lot lol

i could never watch doug bc i get rly bad secondhand embarrassment lol



daria was such a great show! i did a rewatch a couple years ago and i got so emotional Reply

Pepper Ann, Pepper Ann much too cool for 7th grade~

Yassss Pepper Ann

cartoons, boy. so good. it's hard to choose since the 90s slate was filled with watchable shit. the powerpuff girls and gargoyles and little bear are tied for first in my heart though.

Little Bear and Franklin was so calming - they did absolutely nothing but I still watched the shit out of it.

franklin is a stranger bitch idkher



little bear and rupert bear >>>>>>>> Reply

i loved little bear sfm lol it was so wholesome

that guy in the still is at least 25.



i loved franklin, bernstain bears, ahhh real monsters, and hey arnold.



Edited at 2017-02-17 09:12 pm (UTC) Reply

That guy in the still looks like he should applying to grad school, not be in this video.

My first boyfriend had a full on beard and a hairy chest since he was 14.

It's probably all the growth hormones in food.

i was born in '96 and i got the same as you OP + Hey Arnold lol.



my fave was Arthur, i loved D.W. Reply

the arthur memes were so good when black twitter revived them

Idk if it was my favorite but I feel like Recess is a classic. I watched alllll the cartoons in the 90s though. So much longer than I should have when I started getting a bit older tbh lol

I love Recess so much omg.



And cartoons are ageless imo. Reply

recess was THE SHIT

Guessed everything right except for Arthur and Batman TAS.

My fave 90 cartoon is still AAAHH! Real Monsters tho, it's a classic and the character designs are iconic to this day Reply

Being born in 98



Reply

Cash me outside how bout dat

lmfao

idg why ppl in their 20s/30s take it so personally that younger ppl dont know/like media that was popular before they were born lol

ia, but that's just the way people are for whatever sad, entitled reason. reminds me of everyone freaking the fuck out because ppg was getting rebooted.

yeah and everyone's hate for teen titans go (which is actually p funny tbh) just bc they're not the same shows they were when they were young

Edited at 2017-02-17 09:19 pm (UTC) hey arnold, rocket power, the proud family, PB&J otter, recess.

rugrats, rocko's modern life, aahh real monsters, doug, hey arnold, animaniacs, looney tunes, arthur idk I watched more than that but I can't recall the names rn.

Waaay too many to name.



Powerpuff Girls, Aah Real Monsters, Angry Beavers, Hey Arnold, Pepper Ann, Batman, Duck Tales...does Kablam! count as a cartoon?



Courage & Samurai Jack were 2000-ish I think.



A ton more too lol. Reply

kablam! absolutely counts. i still need an action league now full length feature film so badly 🙏🏽

My fave 90s cartoons were Batman TAS, Daria, and Magic School Bus.

I didn't have cable growing up because we were poor. So the only cartoons I remember is Monster Hunters, Pokemon, Pepper Ann, X-Men, something about tomatoes, and spanish dubbed Dragon Ball Z on Telemundo.

Oh and the WB shows like Animaniacs and batman/superman!

Edited at 2017-02-17 09:22 pm (UTC)



Oh and the WB shows like Animaniacs and batman/superman!



Edited at 2017-02-17 09:22 pm (UTC) Reply

life with louie, recess, daria & arnold were my faves



i reckon i could still watch them tbh Reply

No one I know ever recalls this one, but I adored it. It was short-lived, though.

