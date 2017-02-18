This shit is gonna make baaaaank here in Brazil lolThere's a big department store selling these t-shirtsAnd they sold out super quick. I've already got my pink ranger one, obviously <3

this is going to bomb so hard. and the white kid is so ugly.

This looks like it could be a fun popcorn movie that doesn't have any rewatch merit, but I also feel as if it'll underperform box office wise. I forgot all about it until this post and it comes out next month? They'll probably do saturated promotion before then.