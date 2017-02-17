lyin ted

Former ONTD hipster fav The Cobrasnake once beat Trump advisor in a high school election!



The Cobrasnake Beat Trump Advisor Stephen Miller in a High School Election

Who the fuck is The Cobrasnake? The Cobrasnake, AKA Mark Hunter had a photography blog that included various photos he had taken of well-known hipsters (think Cory Kennedy and Steve Aoki) with the occasional appearance by celebrities and nobodies at popular night clubs and hangout spots in LA. Some samples of his work can be seen here and here. Cobrasnake posts on ONTD were really popular and fun around 2009/2010. Basically, the posts were a fun way to get together and laugh at pics of dirty, strung out hipsters decked out in American Apparel (RIP) gear.

Who the fuck is Stephen Miller? Just go here and try not to vomit.

Highlights:
-According to The Cobrasnake, their high school "was very diverse, which I loved, but it always seemed to bother Stephen and make him mad."
-He and Miller were friends in middle school, and he signed his high school yearbook urging him to vote for Bush "in '04 and for Bush's daughters in '16, '20, '24 and '28."

