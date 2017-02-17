Former ONTD hipster fav The Cobrasnake once beat Trump advisor in a high school election!

My friend and I were driving down La Cienega the other day talking about banana split @ LAX, the cobrasnake and misshapes and how like none of that stuff means anything now, so weird. a lot of good albums did come out like 10 years ago though it was a fun time for music. Reply

what was the other one? lastnightsparty or something? i was mariahcarey_obsessed.flac with those sites Reply

Yes! And there was another knockoff no one cared about and a guy from Brazil who knew all the right ppl but couldn't save this files right for shit so all his pics were grainy. ICanTeachYouToDoIt I think Reply

Although she's still heavy in the fashion scene so credit to her. I still follow Leigh Lezark on IG. Couldn't even tell she had a kid. I still remember this iconic article lol http://gawker.com/5358956/misshapes-lei gh-lezark-the-gawker-interview Although she's still heavy in the fashion scene so credit to her. Reply

Ehh imo music rhat came out around that time 2006-2009 aas just straight up tragic lol Reply

That era shaped who I am today, as much as it pains me to admit (since I'm not a hipster in the slightest). The music of that era and a lot of the bands I listened to then legit changed my life, I still follow the projects a lot of the bands are doing today. Reply

How random. I remember when the Cobrasnake was a thing. I don't know what's worse, hipsters then or now. Reply

What's the difference between the hipsters then and now? I feel like the only major difference is that they still spout off Bernie bro catchphrases or say he would've won or brag about being vegan and gluten free lol Reply

normcore wasn't really a thing then but is overwhelming now, and I hate it so much. so many cute people in huge hideous glasses and tweety bird sweatshirts and straight leg light wash jeans and unwashed hair... though I guess the unwashed hair is a consistent feature. Reply

nah vegan/gf is such a ~cool mom~ thing to me Reply

exposure. the cobra snake and hipsters were still largely an "underground" culture at the time. i remember being obsessed with it but NONE of my friends (or probably anyone at my school, tbh) knew what the hell it was. the internet wasn't even all that utilized before 2006/2007 with Facebook coming out. i was also the only one i knew who was into blogs, etc.



now hipster culture is just basically pop culture. anyone and everyone has a blog, a professional camera, takes photos of their outfits, has easy ways to filter and crop and combine photos, etc. Reply

idk what even qualifies as hipster now tbh (except that everyone i know who doesnt live in the city i know calls me one lol ): ) Reply

No one seriously used the word hipster since 2012. Maybe in 5 years scene kids will start to get on your nerves Reply

do hipsters even exist anymore? does anyone try as hard these people did then? Reply

God really must hate Stephen Miller to give him that fucking hairline at his age. Is that even a hairline problem? He's balding + he has a 7-head.



I don't feel bad for him at all. Reply

Maybe his hairline is the reason he's so hateful towards the world Reply

Lol, my husband is the same age with a very similar hairline/balding situation so I am taking all these comments very personally. Like, he's nice!! And super smart!! And not out to destroy the US as we know it! It's just shit genetics!! Reply

tell your husband to just shave his hair and be done with it! Reply

i don't understand why balding men don't simply shave it off. just embrace it. he doesn't have a lot going for him looks-wise anyway. Reply

hard 2 believe anyone could beat trump and his superior intellect



i clearly lack reading comprehension



cobrasnake was a mess Reply

is this going to be the next political post hmm? Reply

whats happening now?

another press conference?

a leak? Reply

do we want to talk about his boeing rally? Reply

Probably.



i don't know. i thought the view became the current political post. nothing has leaked yet. pruitt got confirmed. devos doesn't like people are criticizing her. what else? Reply

I remember posts of him and that "model"(?) girl from 10 years ago. I can't recall her name. Reply

Cory Kennedy? I wonder what she's doing now Reply

HA! Yes, Cory Kennedy. Reply

she's still a "socialite" i was on her website a couple months ago when i remember her existence and decided to google her lol i guess she's also a "model" as well Reply

She's on Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/corymkennedy/ . 44.9K followers, which is not really that many- there are mommy bloggers with more. Reply

He looks 45



Edit for clarification: I'm sayin he looks 45 years old, not that he looks like 45.



i only know him from antm.



this high school was a mess, clearly. Reply

I kinda miss Cory Kennedy? We look alike :/

My friend hung out with the Cobra Snake at Art Basel recently and I had to comment and say "This would be cool if it was still 2007" jokes on me she is Internet famous Reply

i was obsessed w/ that blog. or the party one? with some leah chick? i think they're different. my 15 year old midwestern ass was such a stereotype Reply

God he's such a gross person. Reply

Also what are the chances that Cheeto just talks over doing the press briefings himself like 2-3 times a week? Reply

