Neil Gaiman is writing a sequel to Neverwhere
Neverwhere fans, you're getting a sequel! https://t.co/87YlJkpk9H pic.twitter.com/B3rlXycaK3— Book Riot (@BookRiot) February 17, 2017
- Synopsis to Neverwhere: Under the streets of London there's a place most people could never even dream of. A city of monsters and saints, murderers and angels, knights in armour and pale girls in black velvet. This is the city of the people who have fallen between the cracks. Richard Mayhew, a young businessman, is going to find out more than enough about this other London. A single act of kindness catapults him out of his workday existence and into a world that is at once eerily familiar and utterly bizarre. And a strange destiny awaits him down here, beneath his native city: Neverwhere.
- Gaiman says his work with the UN Refugee Agency and the "shape London is now", compared to 20 years ago, have inspired him to write a sequel to his 1996 work
- The Neverwhere sequel will be titled The Seven Sisters
source | source
book post - what book do you wish had a sequel?
It's one of my favorite books. It was published in 1989 and ends with "To be continued..." and the sequel never came.
Fuck you Anne Rice
and also James Cameron.
I'm currently reading The Lonely City, a non-fiction book about being lonely in cities.
eta: you know what SUCKS about goodreads is that when we read omnibus editions (like the seed to harvest omnibus, with all 4 books), it only counts as ONE book read. it fucks up my entire reading challenge
Edited at 2017-02-17 08:38 pm (UTC)
it's pretty good but seems to have missed out on some stuff. although, that could fill its own book anyway so it's okay I guess.
You should put "The Mothers" by Brit Bennett on your to-read list!
a dance with dragons
But ever since his divorce and Amanda, I stopped :(
All to say ITA.
i bought hope in the dark by rebecca solnit the other day but i think i'm going to save it for a while