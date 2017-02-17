Neil Gaiman is writing a sequel to Neverwhere

I wish the dune series had a proper conclusion. Reply

Thread

Link

Second. I will never stop being upset about that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't even need a full blown book tbh, I just want to know the truth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









It's one of my favorite books. It was published in 1989 and ends with "To be continued..." and the sequel never came.



Fuck you Anne Rice and also James Cameron . I know I mention this all the time butIt's one of my favorite books. It was published in 1989 and ends with "To be continued..." and the sequel never came.Fuck you Anne Rice Reply

Thread

Link

maybe a sequel to salems lot or pet cemetary Reply

Thread

Link

What are you reading ONTD?



I'm currently reading The Lonely City, a non-fiction book about being lonely in cities. Reply

Thread

Link

the killing moon by nk jemisin, the first book in the dreamblood duology - loving the worldbuilding so far Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

octavia butler's wild seed n lovin it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg!!! I'm in the middle of this series. it is sooo fucked up. I've read Wild Seed and Mind of My Mind, and still need to read the next two.



eta: you know what SUCKS about goodreads is that when we read omnibus editions (like the seed to harvest omnibus, with all 4 books), it only counts as ONE book read. it fucks up my entire reading challenge



Edited at 2017-02-17 08:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rasputin's Supernatural Dating Service. I got the ebook from NetGalley. It's a lot of fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just started The Traitor Baru Cormorant, and I like it so far. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm about halfway through about a book talking about the history of a belgian bike race called the tour of flanders / ronde van vlaanderen.



it's pretty good but seems to have missed out on some stuff. although, that could fill its own book anyway so it's okay I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just DNF'd Primates of Park Avenue (Wednesday Martin), it was awful. gotta find something else to kill time until A Conjuring of Light is released on the 21st :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shutter Island. I plan to watch the movie once I'm done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am part way through that and need to get back to it! i'm meant to be reading pale fire by nabokov for my book club which is in 2 weeks, def need to catch up with that too. and the dubliners. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm slowly making my way through ready player one, it's interesting and certainly engaging but it gets tedious to read sometimes so i'm just gonna take it slow and read it in small doses. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"You're a Badass" by Jen Sincero.



You should put "The Mothers" by Brit Bennett on your to-read list! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Girl Before (wannabe gone girl/girl on the train)...it's such a hot mess so far. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i should know by now that when a book is described as the next gone girl it will probably be disappointing but i just can't seem to learn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I picked up Queen of Hearts by Colleen Oates. It looks promising and like an easy read. I'm a sucker for anything Alice in wonderland themed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that fucking Papyrus Reply

Thread

Link

it could've been comic sans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

book post - what book do you wish had a sequel?



a dance with dragons Reply

Thread

Link

lol same :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The radio version of this with James McAvoy was so god damn sexy 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

i just can't with Gaiman anymore. anyone married to Amanda Palmer can't be all there tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't fuck with him anymore. And I used to be a HUGE fan of his. I've seen him countless times in person, gone to a bunch of readings, every one of my copies of his books are signed, I even have a galley of American Gods with the last chapter printed out on his home printer he sent me.



But ever since his divorce and Amanda, I stopped :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I judge him lotly on that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't Amanda announce their engagement or marriage on here? Mess.



All to say ITA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita. I can't bring myself to read his work anymore. Usually I can be impartial (since I study literature) but he's an exception. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sighs. I can't stand him but I still love a lot of his work. He gave me the sandman chronicles which I love deeply so I can't completely hate him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I used to be really into his work before and now I just... can't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All his novels are so forgettable to me. He should stick to children's books/graphic novels Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know if I want this though.. gaiman is aways better than world building than plot so ..I don't know where this would go. Reply

Thread

Link

Anyway, I'm starting the Line of Beauty and The Testament of Mary soon. Finished the second part of Engelsfors yesterday. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like to wish for sequels to finished stories. Meg Cabot nearly ruined The Mediator with her recent additions! Reply

Thread

Link

has anyone read autumn by ali smith? i've seen mixed reviews but i'm interested in it/this season series she's doing



i bought hope in the dark by rebecca solnit the other day but i think i'm going to save it for a while Reply

Thread

Link

also does anyone listen to book shambles? Reply

Thread

Link

Where's that sequel to American Gods tho Neil! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to start reading good omens soon. Reply

Thread

Link