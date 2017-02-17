lin // damn

How to Get Away with Murder 3x14 / 3x15 Season Finale Promo



“He Made A Terrible Mistake” – Annalise tries to ward off a surprising new angle in the D.A.’s case. Meanwhile, alliances shift amongst the Keating 4, as they discover crucial information about the circumstances surrounding Wes’s death.
“Wes” – Annalise and the Keating 4 test the limits of how far they’ll go to save themselves while the chilling details from the night of the fire reveal who killed Wes.
How to Get Away With Murder's two-hour third season finale airs Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

ONTD, are you ready for this flop season to end so Viola can focus on getting ha Oscar?
The second and final episode was written by Pete Nowalk of "I don't know what the hell I'm doing" fame, so, you know...
