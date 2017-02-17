How to Get Away with Murder 3x14 / 3x15 Season Finale Promo
“He Made A Terrible Mistake” – Annalise tries to ward off a surprising new angle in the D.A.’s case. Meanwhile, alliances shift amongst the Keating 4, as they discover crucial information about the circumstances surrounding Wes’s death.
“Wes” – Annalise and the Keating 4 test the limits of how far they’ll go to save themselves while the chilling details from the night of the fire reveal who killed Wes.
How to Get Away With Murder's two-hour third season finale airs Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. on ABC.
ONTD, are you ready for this flop season to end so Viola can focus on getting ha Oscar?
The second and final episode was written by Pete Nowalk of "I don't know what the hell I'm doing" fame, so, you know...
there might be something going on march 2 in regards to abc's thursday lineup.
YEsssss. I can't wait for her to finally get her Oscar and move on to getting her grammy.
💔
I hate Connor and I love it when Annalise shared scenes with Oliver.
Is anyone else exhausted by every character constantly shitting on Bonnie and Annalise?
I'm glad it's on Netflix tho but I'm weeping cos I wanted all the best for dis show. Damnnit.