How to Get Away with Murder 3x14 / 3x15 Season Finale Promo

It was a week of me hating Connor again. And Asher and Michaela becoming my fave characters.

I hated him too, again. He is so smug and it's infuriating that he pretends he was nice to Wes.

He was always an asshole to Wes. He can take several seats.

I hate how much michaela defends him but I get why she does it. I'm just glad she went in when the time came. Fuck Connor.

I never really paid attention to him/minded him but he's been the worst since the show came back from hiatus.

two hours? is something else starting the week after or?

the catch?

the catch doesn't start till march 9.

there is a two week break for scandal. then after next week's airing greys has a one week break. both resume on march 9 with the catch making it's season 2 premiere.

there might be something going on march 2 in regards to abc's thursday lineup.



there might be something going on march 2 in regards to abc's thursday lineup. Reply

alrighty then lol

When We Rise will premiere on ABC on February 27, 2017 at 9 p.m. Originally scheduled to air nightly until March 2, the scheduling was later shifted to accommodate live coverage of the 2017 State of the Union address by President Donald Trump on February 28; the first episode remains scheduled to air on February 27, with the remaining three episodes airing from March 1 to March 3. - from wiki

When We Rise is airing the next week then The Catch the following week

ah i see!

I should've know it would've When We Rise. Damnit.

i wasn't too shocked that connor was involved but i will be on the floor if westoph is actually two people

ONTD, are you ready for this flop season to end so Viola can focus on getting ha Oscar?





YEsssss. I can't wait for her to finally get her Oscar and move on to getting her grammy.

Keating 4

💔



💔 Reply

ugh same ;-;

bb i'm heartbroken. meanwhile, my secret hope that Wes is alive was totally squashed by Connor giving him CPR.

ugh ikr

havent watch this ep but i realize that in the funeral ep that karla souza's acting reminds me of Zoey Deutch's acting (the daughter in The CW's Ringer). lol

She's very good when has to be subtle with her emotions and mannerisms but when she has to get loud? Eh. Her scene with Annalise towards the ending was disappointing. I was expecting something more and it felt so empty/useless and poor Viola wasn't getting much to work with.

This seasons a bit slow but it's not bad imo. Nothing will ever top "What Did We Do" though.



I hate Connor and I love it when Annalise shared scenes with Oliver.



Is anyone else exhausted by every character constantly shitting on Bonnie and Annalise?

What I hate about this season is that everything is unplanned and it shows. Obvs I am a Wes stan so I wouldn't like it anyway, but if it was well-written and made sense, I would have been okay with it. Pete Nowalk bragging about not knowing what happens two episodes later at any given time is crazy to me.

No way Connor killed Wes, he probably tried to save him. The writers are not ballsy enough to make him the killer

We also said they weren't ballsy enough to kill Wes off yet here we are LOL

Writing off two main characters in 5 episodes of one season will be too much for them. The other main characters won't fuck with him if he is the killer, it's not like Wes is Rebecca or that lawyer bitch.

I see some people thinking Oliver killed him to protect Connor and if it turns out like that I will be so pissed cause they already put Connor on a pedestal while shitting on Oliver and making him do OOC things.

I used to love this show so much I hate what happened to it. I barely made it through last week's ep and don't really wanna watch this week's. It's just the same shit over and over.

