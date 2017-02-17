Jar Jar Binks is back in the new Star Wars novel!
Everyone's favourite Star Wars character is back in the latest Star Wars Aftermath novel Empire's End. So what has he been up to since he literally helped kill liberty and end democracy in the galaxy?
HE'S A STREET CLOWN ON NABOO.
One of the book's characters sees Jar Jar on the street entertaining children as adults pass by. He introduces himself and Jar Jar reveals that adults don't like him because the think he helped the empire.
Source
do you want more jar jar ontd?
what if he has no idea he's entertaining kids, he just does stupid shit like always and kids like that
Same
keep it
BECAUSE HE DID HELP THE EMPIRE HE GAVE PALPATINE THE POWER TO DO ALL HIS FUCKED UP SHIT!!! Decapitate ha for his war crimes tbh.
I reall hate Jar Jar lmao and the most infuriating thing about him is how much power they give him throughout the movies when he's been nothing but incompetent. Padme asking him to stand in for her in the Senate was such a wtf moment like? Girl what the fuck were you thinking.