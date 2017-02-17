mitsuko.

Jar Jar Binks is back in the new Star Wars novel!



Everyone's favourite Star Wars character is back in the latest Star Wars Aftermath novel Empire's End. So what has he been up to since he literally helped kill liberty and end democracy in the galaxy?



HE'S A STREET CLOWN ON NABOO.

One of the book's characters sees Jar Jar on the street entertaining children as adults pass by. He introduces himself and Jar Jar reveals that adults don't like him because the think he helped the empire.


Source

do you want more jar jar ontd?
Tagged: ,