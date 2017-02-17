Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Event in NYC

I'm really tired of that sheer/see-through trend. Reply

Same. It's SO overdone.

literally all of these models would've been better cover models than Kate. and I don't hate Kate but she's so overrated.

and wtf is Chrissy wearing?



and wtf is Chrissy wearing?

Serena should have been the cover.

OP, your girl looks ah-mah-zing.

Gorl, there's apparently major ~drama going on right now in N'awlins ahead of the NBA All-Star games, specifically in the West locker room. Russy dodged question after question about KD, it was amazing.

omg tell me everything. did you hear the boos for KD during the game? first quarter, KD was shook, i almost felt bad for him. russ was living though. i hope he breaks 30 triple-doubles this season. did you hear OKC is thinking about scouting Griffin now that he's a free agent?

Russy is like, "I don't know ha!" Bonus: This adorable child giving him advice on how OKC can make it to the playoffs. Russell Westbrook gets two early questions about playing with Durant again, ignores both, turning the topic to fashion pic.twitter.com/EExnlJbE25 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 17, 2017



Reply

Chrissy is not cute

I don't think she's photogenic at all, and she's definitely one of those people whose personality plays into them being attractive.

ia but she looks extra bloated here tho. also this is why i believe that looks isnt everything. her personality is what makes her amazing.

seriously sometimes i think she looks good but in general nope

her legs are killer though

what is this red carpet lighting, they all look sickly?

Right? Scrolling down everyone was looking like shit in the close ups/

Does the fashion industry even are about this magazine cover? I feel like Tyra is the only person who hypes it as some sort of validation for her commercial as fuck modeling career.

someone help Kate's hair



Christie Brinkley's surgeon is good - she still looks like herself even with work done.

why does everyone look so sweaty? it's cold out

Kelly <3

Barbara looks cute but overdressed. Chrissy is always looks like a mess on red carpet



Edited at 2017-02-17 07:47 pm (UTC)

is this kelly? jk side by side now i can tell it's not. it doesn't look like it, but kinda does but there were two other models who all had similar smiles/teeth and it's hard to tell with eyebrows filled in. do you know who this is?





Edited at 2017-02-17 07:57 pm (UTC) i had never heard of kelly before (have seen pictures, but never knew the name of the model) but when i saw her dress, i had to include her cause she looks gorgeous. plus that smile <333jk side by side now i can tell it's not. it doesn't look like it, but kinda does but there were two other models who all had similar smiles/teeth and it's hard to tell with eyebrows filled in. do you know who this is?

that pic of barbara and ha boobs 😂

tbh it was part of the inspiration for making this post so i could post it lol

chrissy's hair and make-up look really bad. actually, the lighting on most of these pics is kinda iffy

barbara is so cute. i love chrissy but this is not a look lol. ashley is giving me a little eva mendes here.

yas Kelly and Ashley!!

Barbara's hair looks like mine after I spend a week without washing it.

dang is your hair super dry naturally? after a few days of no wash, mine is greasy at the roots and i've already got naturally dry/blonde hair

Barbara, Anne and Kelly are gorgeousss



Kate remains overrated as usual



the dresses.... did not disappoint after practically every other horrid red carpet we had.

It would have been nice to see them continue the multiple covers concept with 3 different women. Last year it worked out really well for them and allowed them to showcase 3 very different people. Could have been cool to do Serena Williams and Chrissy in addition to Kate.



Edited at 2017-02-17 08:02 pm (UTC)

Yeah idk why they made that choice to do 3 of the same person?

