ONTD Roundup

incoherent psychopath Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're so cute!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THE BABIES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I wanna cry! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those babies are so precious, my godd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omgggggggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

best tamarin tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh the way that little baby yawns <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've just fallen for the future funk genre, thank you miles jai Reply

Thread

Link

I really like future funk in part bc it's fun and also because it has helped me discover a lot of older artists I might not otherwise have come across. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really dig 80s synth a lot, like the dirty pair 'by yourself'(?) Theme? Adore! So it's perfect for me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've never heard of future funk until now but the name makes me like it already. Any recs? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







Edited at 2017-02-17 06:39 pm (UTC) happy friday, y'all! Reply

Thread

Link





HI JOKER! HI JOKER! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

HAHA. This is 100% me at concerts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's everyone having for lunch?



Got myself miso soup and two rolls for $10 Reply

Thread

Link

I had an ahi tuna poke bowl. It was delicious! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have always wanted to try a poke bowl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooh I just made one for lunch tomorrow. Or maybe i'll eat it tonight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that said 'puke bowl' and like eaux Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chicken and vegetables because I have to be on a beach in May.



Not complaining, first world problems, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some leftover pasta. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leftover chicken fajitas that I made last night! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kale salad. bleck. i don't really like kale but i need to eat healthier. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had a very lame salad, no dressing, and water because #TMI the past few days i've been experiencing some major pain whenever I have to take a shit, and i'm terrified I have irritable bowel syndrome bc I don't have money nor health insurance to pay for treatment now. So i'm basically trying to treat myself (while craving for some decent junk food) /csb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

buffalo cauliflower and some morningstar sausage patties. i'm only on day 3 of a no sugar/carbs cleanse and i wanna diiiie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idk. I think I'll get something at Whole Foods. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a mini meatloaf with roasted green beans and mashed sweet potatoes. Sounds good but I don't really want to eat it. :-/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

turkey chili that I made yesterday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Made a reuban with the ingredients in my fridge including homemade thousand island dressing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a breakfast burrito lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no idea. I don't even know if my car will start when I get in it today so.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Salad and three chicken tenders. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still working on my oatmeal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had an italian sub from Firehouse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chicken salad sandwich. The southern, grapes and mayo version, not the lettuce kind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TJ's caesar salad because I am boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's tea time here, I had chicken seasoned in Chinese 5 spice and garlic salt, done in the air fryer, with some Super Noodles. I was feeling hella lazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had breakfast for lunch. Eggs, bacon, eggs/cheese/onions covered in hollandaise sauce. DELICIOUS. And hella fattening Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BBQ Eel sushi and a Jello pudding cup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A donut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





HELLO ONTD ROUNDUP! IT'S FRIDAY! Reply

Thread

Link





Source



A friend of Harward's says he was reluctant to take NSA job bc the WH seems so chaotic; says Harward called the offer a "shit sandwich." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 17, 2017



Trump’s Pick For National Security Adviser Rejects Job Offer After Erratic Press Conference Reply

Thread

Link

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Had to pull over during a driving lesson today cos my anxiety got so bad, couldn't breathe. I was getting so muddled with the clutch and everything. Managed to pull my shit together and drive on actual roads (as opposed to the industrial estate I've been driving on) at the end of the lesson, drove myself home. Progress.



Anyway, happy Friday all! Reply

Thread

Link

good on you! anxiety is such shit to deal with during driving. i once pulled over and told my instructor i was too ill to continue and made him drive me home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you bb! God it's awful, isn't it? Did it affect you eventually passing your test? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yay for progress! sorry you're having to go through all that tho :( I used to get horrible driving anxiety in the beginning too. I still go into hardcore 'trust no bitch' mode on the road lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm shrieking at the steph curry one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao itt tech Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ded Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i nearly passed out at my desk today. super fun! Reply

Thread

Link

I stayed up until 1 watching Downton Abbey last night, I was pissed at it but now I'm hooked again. Reply

Thread

Link

What season are you on? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm near the end of season 5. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope everyone is having a good day. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I really want to buy new clothes for an upcoming trip with my tax refund, but everything I've looked at online has been so meh. Reply

Thread

Link

my family gets back from the cruise they took without me tomorrow and I missed them more than I will admit to them :|



especially after nearly setting the house on fire this afternoon. Reply

Thread

Link

Cruises are horrible for the environment and one of the worst things you can do to the ocean in the shortest amount of time, so good for you for not participating :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know, but it would have been nice to have been invited! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are two Carnaval street parties happening this weekend I kinda wanna go... but I feel super lazy at the same time Reply

Thread

Link

go, you lazyass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my bed is so comfy tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link