Grey's Anatomy 13x14 Promo

Eliza is so freaking stupid. I can't believe Arizona was nice to her after she freaking killed a kid!! Like wtf Arizona turn her ass in. Also I really can't stand April anymore she's annoying and needs to be killed off. Her baby can stay tho cuz she is so cute Reply

I hate this Minnick person ESPECIALLY BECAUSE, SHE'S AN ORTHO SURGEON SO IT'S LIKE, SHE'S CALLIE 2.0. NO, WE DON'T NEED THAT. (I mean, if she's bi/gay or whatever, that's great! But can she not be Callie 2.0? Ugh.)



I watched the episode last night and it was really bad and while the kid dying was sad, I felt nothing emotional during that scene and it just felt rushed to me. Blegh. I don't agree with the April hate because I love her and I'm proud of how far she seems to have come. Reply

I had a huge issue with the way Eliza treated Stephanie after the whole ordeal and I was screaming at my tv like how do u fuck that up so bad. I'm glad that she ended up going to Weber tho. And yea I agree no Callie 2.0 Reply

This show is terrible. A bunch of horrible, petty children as attending who refused to teach their residence. They all needs to be fired and the hospital needs to lose their teaching certification or whatever it is that make them a teaching hospital Reply

Pretty sure I'd die at Seattle Grace from a straightforward procedure due to the staff pettiness. Reply

yeah. I still remember the episode when Christina slipped on Ice and Meredith mocked her and then a Ice Shard fell on her. Reply

Last night was boring without Alex or Mer. I just don't care that much about anyone else. Reply

April and Jo annoy tf out of me. Reply

Im honestly excited for her baby because Jo's gonna be gone for a bunch of eps, prob towards the end of the season, #blessed Reply

Eliza is sooooooo annoying omg



I am DEAD that Stephanie went to Richard afterwards. Yas sis, you don't know nothing yet stop pretending.

I don't think it helps my hatred of Minnick that the residents are all so petulant and pretentious while still being completely dumb and unprepared. I mean I know this show has no memory but why are we pretending that the residents would never get solo procedures or get to do stuff in their later years? IDGI



Anyway, needs more Alex and more Meredith and when is Amelia back from maternity leave tbh Reply

All this drama is so stupid and pointless but I can't stop watching lmao

The actress is cute, but Kepner is so boring, ugh



Also, how many episodes do I have to wait to see some gay action Reply

I can't wait for Camilla to go on maternity leave. I'm sf sick of Jo lmao. Reply

