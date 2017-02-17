Grey's Anatomy 13x14 Promo
"Back Where You Belong" - Alex returns to the hospital and discovers a lot has changed since he left. Meanwhile, Jo has to make a difficult decision on a case, and Arizona tries to distance herself from Eliza, on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, February 23rd on ABC.
I watched the episode last night and it was really bad and while the kid dying was sad, I felt nothing emotional during that scene and it just felt rushed to me. Blegh. I don't agree with the April hate because I love her and I'm proud of how far she seems to have come.
I am DEAD that Stephanie went to Richard afterwards. Yas sis, you don't know nothing yet stop pretending.
I don't think it helps my hatred of Minnick that the residents are all so petulant and pretentious while still being completely dumb and unprepared. I mean I know this show has no memory but why are we pretending that the residents would never get solo procedures or get to do stuff in their later years? IDGI
Anyway, needs more Alex and more Meredith and when is Amelia back from maternity leave tbh
The actress is cute, but Kepner is so boring, ugh
Also, how many episodes do I have to wait to see some gay action