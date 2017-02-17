First trailer for Malick's Song to Song
The First Trailer For Terrence Malick's #SongToSong Is Here!! https://t.co/sI9vDjIfIv pic.twitter.com/e6H8UpKUmc— The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) February 17, 2017
This kind of just looks like Knight of Cups, but with the music scene. Hopefully it's more coherent than the previous movie, but I'm keeping my expectations low, lol.
and did he cut blanchett and everyone else? i thought she'd be one of the leads
dgaf about linear plots
rooney mara is a black hole of charisma
michael fassbender is gross and should be starring in a remake of jaws
when's this coming out? stoked 2 see it!
i remember looking @ the candids and being hyped on its release and now it's like 45 years later
i hope florence welch's cameo wasn't cut
I love Ryan Gosling & really like Fassbender & Natalie Portman.
But Tree of Life is one of the worst movies I ever had to sit through. I almost walked out of the cinema.
also, i think it's funny how rooney hasn't aged much since this was shot but everyone else did lol
i will probably watch and enjoy this tbh lol