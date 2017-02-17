this trailer is overshadowing the Zama teaser and it is making me angry!



Edited at 2017-02-17 06:41 pm (UTC) Reply

I love that song. Interesting choice for the trailer.



This kind of just looks like Knight of Cups, but with the music scene. Hopefully it's more coherent than the previous movie, but I'm keeping my expectations low, lol. Reply

Nat Portman blonde? Iggy Pop ( i think)? hmm Reply

ya that's him! flea is there as well. i couldn't recognize anyone else Reply

were far from dinosaurs and trees eh xD Reply

i'm interested but the way he shoots his new movies is getting so predictable



and did he cut blanchett and everyone else? i thought she'd be one of the leads Reply

Blanchett had a small role in this one, if he didn't cut her out entirely. Reply

Is Ryan gonna song in every movie now? Reply

Going back to his MMC roots Reply

he filmed this years ago so its just coincidence Reply

And he filmed blue valentine years ago too. He just sends to sing more than other actors. Reply

idk what blue valentine has to do with this since it was released a while back, but aside from LLL and this, he hasn't sung much. Reply

is this a hipster remake of closer, with natalie portman in the same role? also, so weird to see rooney smiling and happy. Reply

Still way too white and not even Gosling is enough to get me interested. I just can't get into Malick. Reply

That's Rooney in the poster? The first time the sisters have looked like each other. Reply

I'm just going to pretend this doesn't exist.



Edited at 2017-02-17 06:59 pm (UTC) Reply

god I hate Malick and his obsession with extreme wide angles and nice lighting and his lack of obsession on plot or dialogue. Reply

ugh same Reply

I've always thought Malick films have their moments but they are mostly just pretty to look at. I thought Tree of Life, especially the moments Jessica Chastain was on camera, were fantastically done. Reply

lol that's what i like about him



dgaf about linear plots Reply

malick has truly become a parody of himself

rooney mara is a black hole of charisma

michael fassbender is gross and should be starring in a remake of jaws





when's this coming out? stoked 2 see it! Reply

Next month Reply

truly wild

i remember looking @ the candids and being hyped on its release and now it's like 45 years later

i hope florence welch's cameo wasn't cut Reply

this has those fish eye cam vibes that give me a headache so. Reply

I'm gonna get drunk, watch this, and cry. This seems like the perfect movie for that. Reply

I'm going to watch this bc of Rooney but I'm 99% sure I won't like it Reply

Literally me Reply

I never thought Rooney and Kate Mara looked very similar until I saw that promo poster Reply

so basically 2 hours of them singing and fucking each other. meh I'll watch only if ends up over 90% on tomatoes lol Reply

This looks great.



I love Ryan Gosling & really like Fassbender & Natalie Portman.



But Tree of Life is one of the worst movies I ever had to sit through. I almost walked out of the cinema. Reply

I like the cast but how many times are people gonna make this movie? Reply

Here for the music tbh, I love movies about that. Also, more Chivo always <3 Reply

great, another to fall in love w charming mopey ryan gosling. hft



Edited at 2017-02-17 07:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Knight of Cups was one of the worst movies I've ever seen. Reply

I was so into Rooney after TGWTDT and I remember the candids for this on the fashion spot, which is to say they shot this about 5-6 years ago?? Jfc Reply

....I like the song and that's all I took away from the trailer Reply

this trailer is classic malick... i'm here for it.

also, i think it's funny how rooney hasn't aged much since this was shot but everyone else did lol Reply

