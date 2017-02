Is Jed not there because she has no way to spin the press conference into being a dems fault? She can't blame Obama on that

i'm now officially convinced that tr*mp is chatting with the russians all the time. :V the bit that got me was the thing about the dumb button - "Hillary Clinton did a reset. Remember with the stupid plastic button that made us all look like a bunch of jerks?" no, nobody remembers that but the russians, but the russians remember it extremely well. you just gave yourself away, ya moldy orange!!