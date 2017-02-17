ONTD's favorite feminist Emma Waston on how Hermione measures up beside Princess Leia

No the fuck she DOESN'T Reply

weren't the boys dicks to everyone at one time or another though, including each other? there are plenty of times when they're like "hermione you're amazing" and "you saved us" etc etc. Reply

Yes, but let's not act like they weren't assholes to Hermione way more often than they should. I feel like they'd ride each other's dicks for the most mundane shit whereas lots of times Hermione had to be awesome and basically save the day to get a compliment. Reply

as much as they were dicks to her, one of the biggest flaws hermione ever had to begin with was that she was always annoyingly rule observant and a brownnoser to her teachers. i like hermione, but it was a HUGE flaw of hers. Reply

do harry and ron compliment each other much more often? also, the story is told from harry's pov, and i get the feeling he just liked ron more because ron was more fun/funny/part of a perfect family/etc. harry loved hermione but harry wasn't the one in love with hermione, maybe if it had been told from ron's pov it would have been more hermione-positive? that period of time when ron left harry and hermione alone was pretty telling re harry and hermione's relationship. like... ron was also a bff of his own gender, a girl he's not romantically interested in could only be second to that i think.



and i think overall hermione was given distinctive flaws and strengths, she was sort of irritating (even though she was obviously invaluable to the trio). a know-it-all anxiety-ridden overachiever is probably hard to take 7 days a week. Reply

lol true. I love Harry and all, but when he was mopping over Ron in GoF, his time with Hermione was 50% him being annoyed with her because she wasn't Ron. Obviously Harry loved Hermione, but his friendship with Ron was always no. 1 Reply

they were dicks to each other, but most of the third and fourth books were them being dicks to hermione for one reason or another. and tbh, the worst it ever was happened in GoF when ron and harry stopped being friends. that had the MOST strain. ron and harry were always closest despite the fuckshit of the movies. Reply

for sure but I can also think of plenty of times when they would confide in each other how she was clearly the one who held them together and saved their asses but said "dont admit it to her" Reply

op, ya spelled ha name wrong



and lmao, no? harry either stayed out of ron and hermione tiffs or took ron's side. harry literally couldn't even open up to hermione and only felt better once ron came back to the camp in hp.



my fave hp character is harry, followed by sirius. least fave is umbridge and movie!hermione.



Edited at 2017-02-17 06:52 pm (UTC)

lol does ONTD not like her as well?I can't keep up with which women this place hates.



She's right about everything....though Hermione deserved better than Ron. Come at me Ron-Hermione stans



Edited at 2017-02-17 06:46 pm (UTC)

she's wrong, but that's what happens with hp movies and hp movie fans. Reply

lol i've read all the books as well. Granted i read most of them when they came out so certain things have blurred together with the movie version. Still think she's right Reply

though Hermione deserved better than Ron. Come at me Ron-Hermione stans



Well, that sure didn't take long.



Well, that sure didn't take long.

IA w/ Hermione/Ron!! Reply

Yes, she deserved someone better than Ron. Reply

I can't keep up with which women this place hates.



It's pretty much everyone who isn't Beyonce from what I can tell. Reply

the boys would not give a shit if hermione packed up and transferred to a new school. Reply

pretty much. Reply

They would when they couldn't do their homework anymore. Reply

Thinks Hermione is the glue that keeps the trio together, and the boys knew it and treated her as if they knew that





lol accurate af, Santiago Reply

If this becomes a Ron bashing post... Reply

You know it's bound to happen, sis.



I just find it hilarious when people claim Hermione deserved a mature, well rounded nice guy who deeply cares about her yet they ship her with Harry lol

looooooooooooooooooooooooool ifkr Reply

mte.



It's been awhile since I've read the books but wasn't there a line where Harry couldn't stand being alone with Hermione and was wishing he was with Ron instead? Something like that. Reply

I would never ship Hermione with Harry. It just doesn't make sense. Reply

Or god forbid DRACO Reply

Ronald is the worst. Should have died, id like him more Reply

I don't hate Ron. I think the bastardization of his character is awful in regards to HP fandom. Reply

It was always funny to me how people would do the most to defend Draco or Snape but say Ron was the worst character. His character more than the others felt very real with the jealousy and insecurity. Reply

ron is my fave <3 hermione is a close second. harry is like... 8th. Reply

Hermione was my favorite and I agree with what she says. I think a lot of the time Harry & Ron definitely didn't want her to feel like she was the glue of the group though. Reply

Maybe i read completely different set of books from rest of ONTD but the boys very obviously showed their love and appreciation for Hermione on multiple occasions, especially Harry.



Edited at 2017-02-17 06:57 pm (UTC)

harry was five seconds away from abandoning her ass for ron tho Reply

Ok. How does that have anything to do with what i said? They were all jerks to each other at certain points ,which happens among friends all the time , that doesn't take away from all those times they provided support , comfort and help to each other.



And Hermione was in fact a glue in most of the difficult situations they faced, if not for her they would have fallen apart ( or got killed) on multiple occasions. Reply

I mean, no one's truly saying they didn't, we're just saying they were also a pair of dicks. We can have both. Reply

Thinks Hermione is the glue that keeps the trio together,



Nah, I don't really agree with that. I mean she's certainly what kept the trio alive, but I don't see her as the one keeping them bound together. Reply

jk rowling said a ton of times that ron's the glue and heart that keeps them together, and that's obvious enough in the books when the trio split up Reply

And again Ron's storyline/character trait etc. was stolen and given to Hermione. Grrr. Reply

i agree with you but lbr here Emma is probably has her HP movies stan glasses on rn. Ron is barely a character in those. Reply

Harry is definitely the glue. Bonding over him always being endangered and endangering himself lmao



Edited at 2017-02-17 07:39 pm (UTC)

book hermione >>>>> movie hermione



also lol in what world was hermione the leader? Reply

That's Ron but whatever. Book Hermione is great; I love how annoying she could be. It's nice that the movies emphasized how much she did but they took it 10 steps too far. Reply

The one that always gets me the most is when she came up with the idea to ride the dragon out of gringotts. Like seriously, how loose of a grasp do you have on these characters that you'd think Hermione would be the one to suggest that when impulsive ass Harry is literally right there twiddling his thumbs Reply

I just used that as an example too!! from the beginnign, even Hermione loses her damn mind when they do the whole Sorcerer's Stone thing and Ron has to scream at her that she's a witch, hysterical Reply

my favorite character was harry. least favorite was snape, ugh i fucking hate him and i hate snily even more. Reply

i fucking hate snape fans. Reply

It's so crazy to me how people will basically justify all of Snape's bullshit (especially him bullying the shit out of KIDS) as him trying to protect his cover.



Like no bitch, he enjoyed the shit out of that. Reply

hdu suggest that it was not necessary for him to threaten to kill an 11 year old's pet u just don't understand Reply

This fandom loves bullies; See how it treats Draco, James, the twins and Sirius. Reply

mte, he was literally longbottom's boggart ffs. snape was just a nice guy who was mad lily died while still married to james and he hated harry bc he saw him as an extension of the guy who ~stole lily from him, as lily had no agency of her own Reply

yeah, ugh. I get liking the complexity of Snape and how well he fooled Voldemort, etc. but he was abusive to Neville and so many other students. It's disturbing that people forgive him for this Reply

I hate Snape and I can't stand how the fandom worships him. Reply

Here for the anti-snape anti-snily party Reply

Snape can lick my taint, I hated him Reply

I will never understand what the snapewives of jkr saw in him. Reply

for fucking real, snape was pathetic Reply

I thought that while Snape was horrible (and irredeemable in my eyes, idc what anyone says), he was at least a pretty interesting character. But his fans, most of them woobifying apologists, are awful. Reply

Thinks Hermione is the glue that keeps the trio together



the number of times JK Rowling confirmed that it was RON who was the glue of the trio is is fairly notable, and the fact that Emma never listens to anyone EVER unless they agree with her skewed perspective is annoying as fuck



i watched her entire interview and she goes into a huge thing about how the belle doesn't suffer from stockholm syndrome because she made her own decisions. then later on she said this was the first time she danced on screen, so i just kind of give up on listening to her when she tailors her memories to fit what works best for her Reply

The first time she danced on screen? Did she forgot movie 4 and Hermione dancing with Viktor Krum? :DDDD Reply

or with Harry on DH lmao. Reply

lmao bless this comment Reply

