ONTD's favorite feminist Emma Waston on how Hermione measures up beside Princess Leia

Emma Watson on how Hermione measures up beside Princess Leia




- Hermione continues to be inspiring to young women

- Hermione turned the initial prejudice she got on its head and became the leader of the trio, which somehow gave other women permission to feel they were allowed to take up space

- Thinks Hermione is the glue that keeps the trio together, and the boys knew it and treated her as if they knew that (lol as if, both Harry and Ron were dicks to her plenty of times)

- Says that if you ask a young boy what superhero they look up to, a lot fewer would say a female one than in reverse, thinks we need to live in a culture that values and idolizes women as much as men. It's something that's slowly changing but needs to be addressed.

