ONTD's favorite feminist Emma Waston on how Hermione measures up beside Princess Leia
Emma Watson on how Hermione measures up as a hero beside Princess Leia (and other wonder women): https://t.co/FGV2YMEgeh pic.twitter.com/ssJ9kVKyMN— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) 17 de fevereiro de 2017
- Hermione continues to be inspiring to young women
- Hermione turned the initial prejudice she got on its head and became the leader of the trio, which somehow gave other women permission to feel they were allowed to take up space
- Thinks Hermione is the glue that keeps the trio together, and the boys knew it and treated her as if they knew that (lol as if, both Harry and Ron were dicks to her plenty of times)
- Says that if you ask a young boy what superhero they look up to, a lot fewer would say a female one than in reverse, thinks we need to live in a culture that values and idolizes women as much as men. It's something that's slowly changing but needs to be addressed.
Ugh, what a bitch for saying exactly what most of us think.
Who's your favorite HP character, ONTD?
and i think overall hermione was given distinctive flaws and strengths, she was sort of irritating (even though she was obviously invaluable to the trio). a know-it-all anxiety-ridden overachiever is probably hard to take 7 days a week.
and lmao, no? harry either stayed out of ron and hermione tiffs or took ron's side. harry literally couldn't even open up to hermione and only felt better once ron came back to the camp in hp.
my fave hp character is harry, followed by sirius. least fave is umbridge and movie!hermione.
She's right about everything....though Hermione deserved better than Ron. Come at me Ron-Hermione stans
Well, that sure didn't take long.
It's pretty much everyone who isn't Beyonce from what I can tell.
I just find it hilarious when people claim Hermione deserved a mature, well rounded nice guy who deeply cares about her yet they ship her with Harry lol
It's been awhile since I've read the books but wasn't there a line where Harry couldn't stand being alone with Hermione and was wishing he was with Ron instead? Something like that.
And Hermione was in fact a glue in most of the difficult situations they faced, if not for her they would have fallen apart ( or got killed) on multiple occasions.
Nah, I don't really agree with that. I mean she's certainly what kept the trio alive, but I don't see her as the one keeping them bound together.
also lol in what world was hermione the leader?
Like no bitch, he enjoyed the shit out of that.
the number of times JK Rowling confirmed that it was RON who was the glue of the trio is is fairly notable, and the fact that Emma never listens to anyone EVER unless they agree with her skewed perspective is annoying as fuck
i watched her entire interview and she goes into a huge thing about how the belle doesn't suffer from stockholm syndrome because she made her own decisions. then later on she said this was the first time she danced on screen, so i just kind of give up on listening to her when she tailors her memories to fit what works best for her
If we take the damn play Cursed Child into play, I think after the events of that it's possible that Hermione and Ron got divorced. At the end of that, it seemed like there were problems that they weren't sharing with each other.