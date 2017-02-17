Chrissy Metz Defends 'This Is Us' Co-Star's Fat Suit



Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate on NBC's This Is Us, has defended the use of a fat suit by her co-star Chris Sullivan on the show. Sullivan plays Kate's fiance Toby, and some viewers have questioned why a heavy actor wasn't cast in the role.

“We tested a lot of gentleman who were bigger, and get it — people think the authenticity is kind of ruined by that. But Chris has been heavier, so I think he understands the plight of being overweight,” Metz said, calling Sullivan the “best man for the job.”

“And people wear prosthetics all the time — it’s just weight as opposed to, like a nose or a chin. It’s just kind of the name of the game.”

