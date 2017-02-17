Chrissy Metz Defends 'This Is Us' Co-Star's Fat Suit
Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate on NBC's This Is Us, has defended the use of a fat suit by her co-star Chris Sullivan on the show. Sullivan plays Kate's fiance Toby, and some viewers have questioned why a heavy actor wasn't cast in the role.
“We tested a lot of gentleman who were bigger, and get it — people think the authenticity is kind of ruined by that. But Chris has been heavier, so I think he understands the plight of being overweight,” Metz said, calling Sullivan the “best man for the job.”
“And people wear prosthetics all the time — it’s just weight as opposed to, like a nose or a chin. It’s just kind of the name of the game.”
source
Yep which is crazy because I see bigger women with thin men all the time.
I don't watch this show so this doesn't matter to me all that much, but I will say that if in a show I watched, they cast a thin woman and gave her a fat suit, and her main storyline was about her weight, I would be fucking pissed. There is no shortage of fat actors out there.
Like it's not right, but it is what it is.
I've only seen the first four or five episodes. Maybe I should just wait until the season's over.
Also, I hate Toby so fucking much. The new guy sucks, too.
Edited at 2017-02-17 06:15 pm (UTC)
unless toby loses a bunch of weight as a plot line in which case asking him to gain and lose for the show is kinda fucked up especially if he just lost a bunch irl... so just put him in a suit.
IDK IDK IDK tho i understand the frustration with putting him in a suit and if he was the right guy for the role i suppose they could have tried to tailor it to him.
I would have like it to see a confident fat woman, for once. And she also could date a man who was thin btw.
I don't watch the show, but my mom's talked about how happy she is to see that they're actually covering it as a struggle instead of ignoring it or "showing size-2s at SoulCycle."
and there is no nuance to Jack either - he's basically portrayed as perfect and self sacrificing.
the only characters that are real people with nuance and faceted personalities are Randall, Beth, and Rebecca.
but i caught her on wwhl last night (which is where i think this quote comes from) and she seemed so lovely and sweet. i died when she was trying to ask follow-up questions to the people calling in but the producer already hung up on the caller lmaoooo
Well, well, look at this, the best-person-for-the-job excuse can also be used for a character that was not whitewashed.