Chrissy Metz Defends 'This Is Us' Co-Star's Fat Suit

But her character couldn't have a thinner guy as a fiancee ever because fat girls have to have fat bfs but fat guys can get any girl.

them's the rules!!

thank you!

Every Kevin James sitcom!! UGH.

I still remember that movie Hitch where he gets with the super rich model looking girl and it's like... the reverse never fucking happens. Reply

I completely get what you're saying but that just wouldn't have worked for this specific show. They meet at a weight watchers type meeting and they're both trying to lose weight. So having her boo being thin wouldn't make sense. Reply

he'll lose weight during the show though. so let's save that judgment for the episode when he leaves her when he gets skinny.

what guy wants fat girls, tho?

i get it for where she is right now and what her storyline is. i'm sure they'll break up at some point (even if it's just temporarily), and i can see them doing a storyline where she's with a skinnier guy. tho i'm sure that storyline will get end in him not ~getting it or her being too insecure and will go right back to toby so :/

this tea

Yep which is crazy because I see bigger women with thin men all the time.

Republican queen Nikki Blonsky would like a word with you!

Did he recently lose weight? He looked much heavier on The Knick

Was he the ambulance driver guy?! If so, he's lost a ton of weight.

Yep

whoaaaa that's him? he was in stranger things, as well. didn't recognize him without his awesome beard.

Obviously she isn't going to shit talk her costar.



I don't watch this show so this doesn't matter to me all that much, but I will say that if in a show I watched, they cast a thin woman and gave her a fat suit, and her main storyline was about her weight, I would be fucking pissed. There is no shortage of fat actors out there.

I think the problem is that that character specifically has a losing weight storyline. If your actor can't/won't lose a certain amount of weight a week (or a shorter timeline depending on shooting/writing, which could also be extremely unhealthy) then your entire production is messed up.



Like it's not right, but it is what it is.

Yeah, I see what you're saying.

that makes it.. ok to me?

Agreed, the weight loss storyline makes it difficult no matter what.

why does her man need to be fat too though.

Don't get me wrong... I get what you mean but at the same time I don't. The entire narrative of their relationship was how they both deal with their insecurities together. Kate's story and relationship with Toby; every bit of development and roadblock they had, would be COMPLETELY different if he wasn't overweight.

I didn't realize he wore one until now.



I've only seen the first four or five episodes. Maybe I should just wait until the season's over.

Oop, I though he'd* just gained weight after his Stranger Things role.



Also, I hate Toby so fucking much. The new guy sucks, too.



Edited at 2017-02-17 06:15 pm (UTC)

Toby is the worst. actually Toby and Kevin are equally shitty.

Toby is the sole reason I don't like the show anymore. Loved it in the beginning, but now I'm struggling to watch recent episodes because I know I'll have to suffer through scenes with Toby. Pretty much only watching it for Randall&fam and the flashback scenes now.

keep in mind they met at a weight watchers type class. toby needed to be heavier, at least in the beginning.

Had no idea he was even wearing one.

me either, my mind is blown

I feel like there would be a bigger outrage if this was a woman wearing a "fat suit," TBH. I truly didn't even realize he was wearing one until someone on here pointed it out last week. I feel like a hypocrite because I really think this entire thing is fucked up - Why does he need the fat suit? Why can't she date his character as is? Only ~fat people find ~fat people attractive? They couldn't get an actually ~fat actor? - but I just really love Sterling and I think he deserves only the best.

I'm basically watching this show for Sterling's character tbh

Same

i think the only reason that his character being fat mattering is that kate didn't feel valuable enough in the beginning. but the way he pursued her could have also been part of that.



unless toby loses a bunch of weight as a plot line in which case asking him to gain and lose for the show is kinda fucked up especially if he just lost a bunch irl... so just put him in a suit.



IDK IDK IDK tho i understand the frustration with putting him in a suit and if he was the right guy for the role i suppose they could have tried to tailor it to him.

Parent

I'm only on episode 6 so maybe it gets better, but I don't get what's so great about her character. She's fat and insecure (revolutionary!), that's 95% of her storyline. And he is fat but he's a man so he is not insecure about it, he's "lovable and funny" (a sitcom dad character! Revolutionary too!).

I would have like it to see a confident fat woman, for once. And she also could date a man who was thin btw.

Most people don't really care for Kate or Kevin. It's all about Randall/Randall's family and Rebecca and Jack

Kevin's the character that I'm interested in the most, at least as far as character growth goes.

Kevin is just relentlessly unlikable, but Kate could be a good character if only she got some storylines that had to do with something other than her weight - she's so completely one-dimensional at this point that it's really disappointing.

Lol I forgot about Kevin. The only time I found him interesting was when he stayed at Randall's and babysat the girls.

Didn't she sign a contract saying she has to lose weight? It's sad that her character will probably only start feeling confident once she loses some weight.

Parent

My mom likes her, but it's that "audience insert" thing. When my parents were married, my dad was suuuuper verbally abusive to my mom about her weight after she had me, and they've been divorced 26 years + she's been remarried for 23 years, but she still battles with deep insecurities about her weight as a result. She fucked up her memory by taking diet pills in the 90's to the extent that she'd have to mark on a calendar when she got the bottle of pills because she'd forget if she'd taken them or not, and she'd have to dump out the bottle, count how many were left, subtract from the number of pills in the bottle and compare to the calendar.





I don't watch the show, but my mom's talked about how happy she is to see that they're actually covering it as a struggle instead of ignoring it or "showing size-2s at SoulCycle."

Parent

there's absolutely no nuance to either Kevin OR Kate as characters. they aren't interesting or likable IMO.



and there is no nuance to Jack either - he's basically portrayed as perfect and self sacrificing.



the only characters that are real people with nuance and faceted personalities are Randall, Beth, and Rebecca.

Parent

I didn't even know that he wore a suit.

me neither.

idk her, havent seen this show, idk him



but i caught her on wwhl last night (which is where i think this quote comes from) and she seemed so lovely and sweet. i died when she was trying to ask follow-up questions to the people calling in but the producer already hung up on the caller lmaoooo

"We tested a lot of gentleman who were bigger (...) Metz said, calling Sullivan the "best man for the job."



Well, well, look at this, the best-person-for-the-job excuse can also be used for a character that was not whitewashed.



Well, well, look at this, the best-person-for-the-job excuse can also be used for a character that was not whitewashed.

I'm kind of *over* this show tbh. Kevin and Kate's storylines are insufferable. Kate's entire story revolves around her weight and Toby as a love interest just makes me sick I just cannot stand him. I only care about Randall and his family. It would probably make sense if they planned on having his character drastically lose weight to wear a fat suit. If this were a skinny woman wearing a fat suit and not a man there would be a way bigger uproar.

Is Toby supposed to be a dick? Like seriously, is the audience *supposed* to like him? Bc everything he does is THE WOOOOOOOOORST

I was pretty neutral to ok with him until he showed up at the retreat yelling about how kate should do something nice for him like yikes

mte but I've honestly seen so many people swooning over Toby and it's just like

