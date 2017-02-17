





he's so much like his dad

Steve's genes are strong in both of his children

Oh my gosh, he's so enthusiastic and cute! So much like his dad ;_;

Bindi and Robert seem like such good kids and both so much like their dad. I'm glad they seem so happy, adjusted, and loving to do the same thing their father did.



I also remember his death post on here and some of the horrible taste jokes people made. :( Reply

He is so well spoken. I love it.

i wish sloths were domesticated. they're my fav animal

Came here to post exactly this. They are the most relatable animal lmfao

This family is so cute aw :')

Omg, this is so kid is adorable, help.

Bindi and Robert seem so well rounded. They've done well for themselves.



I also wonder if there's any truth to the rumours that Terri and Steve's Dad have some sort of shit going on between them. Reply

Yeah, I've heard that Steve's dad became really isolated from the rest of the family after Steve's death. IDK if that's still going on or if they've made up, but from what I understand, they had a falling out and he wasn't involved with the family for awhile. For Bindi and Robert's sake, I really hope they're in touch now.

Agreed re Robert and Bindi. You never involve kids in your personal shit.



I wonder what really happened. I know Steve's dad got arrested after he died. Even if Terri and he didn't get along, she's never, from what I've seen, bad mouthed Bob. Apparently he suddenly resigned from the zoo, said he would go do Steve's work properly closer to Bob's home, thanked everyone and completely ignored Terri. Reply

I've seen this kid a couple times now and he always seems so...rehearsed? I'm not bashing him, I just don't know any kids that speak that well naturally. It makes me uncomfortable, lol.

Having good manners and a great personality gets your far. I wish more boys his age were like that.

I want to know the secret to raising kids like this

He sounds like he might do shows at the zoo. He's very encouraging and helpful, like he's used to speaking for a crowd.

I kind of agree with u, still nice to see his enthusiasm

He's been doing public outreach with animals since he was in diapers, so I imagine he's just used to it and in his element.

After seeing Bindi on Dancing with the Stars, I think both kids are extremely affected. Bindi has a very media-trained, child star vibe about her.

bindi's the same way, there's something very pageant-y about them



but they're young and they'll grow out of that affectedness. i think they're just super polite and it mainly just speaks to how well they've been raised Reply

Altho it took me off guard i actually LOVE their enthusiasm alot

Ughhh I wanna click but I don't to fund Jimmy Fallon's next bag of cokeeee.

Same, I find his face revolting these days and won't click lol

Ad blockers are pretty amazing. If you have an ad blocker on your browser it won't play any of the ads on YT. ;)

what kinda qt family

bless <3



bless <3 Reply

I love their family so much.



That article from a year or two ago where Terri said she'd never dated since Steve died broke my heart. She loved him so much. :( Reply

These kids and their passion for animals ("Look at this giant snake that can crush your bones and suffocate you in 10 seconds! Isn't it beautiful!!!") are super cute.

I love this whole family. Steve Irwin's death is the only celeb death that ever made me actually cry. I can still remember the exact moment I heard about it on the radio on my way to class and I had to pull my car over because I was sobbing so hard. He was just so full of life.

Omg I teared up he's adorable! So like his Dad

I love Sloths and to hold one like that is my dream Reply

i love sloths and they deserve better than to be held by such trash </3

Jimmy or Robert?

omg, from the thumbnail i thought that was kate mckinnon dressed as steve irwin

Perfect mix of his mom and dad. I hope he continues in his passion for wildlife and makes it his own.

Edited at 2017-02-17 07:19 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-17 07:19 pm (UTC) Reply

I remember when he was born, I feel so old

The first of the Harry Potter kids turns 30 this year. THAT made me feel old af.

lmao same

So qt, I love this family. Steve would be so proud of his mini-mes.

Meh. Does he still pimp SeaWorld like his sis?

