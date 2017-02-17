February 17th, 2017, 11:50 am mistqueens Steve Irwin's Son Robert Appears on the Tonight Show Source Tagged: australian celebrities, late night talk show Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4242 comments Add comment
I also remember his death post on here and some of the horrible taste jokes people made. :(
I also wonder if there's any truth to the rumours that Terri and Steve's Dad have some sort of shit going on between them.
I wonder what really happened. I know Steve's dad got arrested after he died. Even if Terri and he didn't get along, she's never, from what I've seen, bad mouthed Bob. Apparently he suddenly resigned from the zoo, said he would go do Steve's work properly closer to Bob's home, thanked everyone and completely ignored Terri.
but they're young and they'll grow out of that affectedness. i think they're just super polite and it mainly just speaks to how well they've been raised
bless <3
That article from a year or two ago where Terri said she'd never dated since Steve died broke my heart. She loved him so much. :(
I love Sloths and to hold one like that is my dream
Edited at 2017-02-17 07:19 pm (UTC)