Models & Designers Come Together to Declare "I Am an Immigrant"
80 models, designers, and editors, including Jourdan Dunn, Diane von Furstenberg, Grace Coddington, Maria Borges, and Adriana Lima, came together to make a statement in solidarity with those affected by Agent Orange's Muslim ban.
Source
Made me appreciate her beauty in a different way
Edited at 2017-02-17 05:50 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-17 05:51 pm (UTC)
it is not a requirement for designers to dress first ladies. Melania can afford to pay for her own shit. I could expect a quote like that from an unknown designer who wants to make a name for themselves under any cost but an established designer like Herrera...you can afford to put politics before "feeling honored".
Nvm Tr*mp is speaking at a Boeing actory
Edited at 2017-02-17 06:01 pm (UTC)
It makes me roll my eyes.
Some friends and me are stopped buying US brands, maybe it won't make much impact but at least it's something, latin-americans need to boycott US brands and not to suck gringo's asses, we need to be together on this.
YOU FUCKING BEANER
STAY ON YOUR SIDE OF THAT GODDAMN RIVER
DON'T CALL ME GRINGO
YOU BEANNERRRR
I love Molotov but some of these song lyrics, like the spanish chorus on this one, have not aged well! :X
and this song deserves more love and recognition:
I love it when Latino musicians get political!
This was an actual thing Trump said yesterday