

DVF can fuck off, you were one of the very first to come out saying you would be thrilled to dress Melania. Reply

Thread

Link

lol this gif though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, I was gonna say! This is rich coming from her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? she's gotta go Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao 😂 at this gif. DVF can take several seats. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. This is rich coming from such a fake industry who kissed up to any awful person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I came in here like "if the first comment on this post isn't about DVF's flippity-floppy ass..." and y'all delivered <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. Fuck ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is fab tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Adriana is an immigrant from another planet tbh. That girl does not age. Reply

Thread

Link

I know she's typically seen as a bombshell but whenever she's styled in a simpler, more ~homely way is when I find her even more stunning. She's gorgeous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Made me appreciate her beauty in a different way I was used to her bombshell type image until I saw an early picture of her from Jurgen Teller's Go-Sees book:Made me appreciate her beauty in a different way Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's only 35 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seriously! She's looked the same for a decade. What is her secret?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there should be I am a refugee video tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the latest today? Anything happen? Could you imagine ONE day where nothing happens??? Reply

Thread

Link

45 is considering dispatching 100,000 national guard troops to round up undocumented immigrants



Edited at 2017-02-17 05:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's actually forming a good ol' posse for a witchunt. Lovely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ummmm, HDU, Sean Spicer said that is 100% false!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what does 45 mean? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

AP got a hold of a draft memo that would have 100k of the National Guard round up undocumented immigrants



Edited at 2017-02-17 05:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Also, it's now legal to dump coal mining debris into streams Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What are everyone's thoughts on Carolina Herrera saying: “I don’t have a problem dressing the first lady of this country, whoever it is” and “I think it’s out of respect for the United States” Reply

Thread

Link

I think any designer who says anything like that is an idiot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a fucking asshole. Would you dress up Cilia Flores? I bet she wouldn't, and yet here she is talking about this like it's not the same shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to ask you about your thoughts on the recent things that have happened in Venezuela , I know that the Maduro goverment is awfull but I don't want the US meddling on anything, I'm kinda scared tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Mrs. Obama pays for her clothing. For official events of public or historic significance, such as a state visit, the first lady's clothes may be given as a gift by a designer and accepted on behalf of the U.S. government. They are then stored by the National Archives.



it is not a requirement for designers to dress first ladies. Melania can afford to pay for her own shit. I could expect a quote like that from an unknown designer who wants to make a name for themselves under any cost but an established designer like Herrera...you can afford to put politics before "feeling honored". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She puts coins over principle - that's my honest opinion on that statement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it made me pissed she's designing emmy rossum's wedding dress but they seem to have been friends for years so i'm assuming emmy will overlook it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is nice i guess, i just don't trust any of these stupid ass w videos Reply

Thread

Link

I think the next presser should be starting around 1-ish. Feel free to discuss it here.



Nvm Tr*mp is speaking at a Boeing actory



Edited at 2017-02-17 06:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I was wondering if Gisele would be involved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The last argument I had about this was with my father. As someone who emigrated from a war torn country, it's absolutely enraging how he can support this BS. Fox News and willful ignorance has really done a number on him Reply

Thread

Link

I can see that there was good intentions behind this but I feel that there's a difference between people who are directly impacted by the travel ban versus someone like Winnie Harlow being an immigrant from Toronto. Solidarity is nice but...idk, I can't shake off the "fashion community pats itself on the back" feeling. It's like that famous-guy-I-can't-remember on Twitter who was freaking out about his wife being an immigrant and how she would be affected by the ban when it turns out she was just an immigrant from Australia or w/e Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, IA. White immigrants, regardless of their status, will not be affected in the same way as immigrants of color (they never have been). I've never heard of ICE raiding immigrant communities that weren't primarily of color (usually Latino and Asian), for example. I mean, even POC who "appear" to be undocumented, but are not are heavily affected by it. White people aren't being stopped and asked for proof of citizenship.



It makes me roll my eyes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some people on the list are latino tbf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a really nicely done video. Reply

Thread

Link

This is my mood:







Some friends and me are stopped buying US brands, maybe it won't make much impact but at least it's something, latin-americans need to boycott US brands and not to suck gringo's asses, we need to be together on this.

Reply

Thread

Link

OH Shit Molotov haven heard this song in a long time. very apt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Molotov has very questionable songs but that one and Gimme The Power are so on point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a SONG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DON'T CALL ME GRINGO

YOU FUCKING BEANER

STAY ON YOUR SIDE OF THAT GODDAMN RIVER

DON'T CALL ME GRINGO

YOU BEANNERRRR





I love Molotov but some of these song lyrics, like the spanish chorus on this one, have not aged well! :X Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Speaking of Molotov, I love how many Latinos have dedicated this song to Trump (and EPN) in the comment section lol (one of the few times the comment section doesn't make me want to hurl):





and this song deserves more love and recognition:





I love it when Latino musicians get political! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Karlie Kloss is an immigrant as well! Reply

Thread

Link

lol straight outta asia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

should have asked melania to be in this Reply

Thread

Link

She was a very successful model, she often times would come home and go to bed after work, not go out with friends and such! How amazing!



This was an actual thing Trump said yesterday Reply

Parent

Thread



Link