oh man this is shaping up to be pretty great Reply

Looking good. Sara's incredibly cute. Can't wait to play as her. Now I only need the system requirements to check if my laptop can run the game. :x Reply

lol I'm going to be saying a nightly prayer that my laptop can run Andromeda. I mean... it survived DA:I.... so there is hope? Reply

That's my only hope, tbh! I'll probably try 7 days of free Origin access to see if I can play Battlefield 1 as its specs might be similar to ME:A's. If that doesn't work, I guess I'll get a PS4. :/ Reply

Specs should be released within the next two weeks! Reply

I'm fairly certain mine won't make it. But I'm ready to buy a new computer. HERE I COME, ME:A! Reply

I'm so excited!!!!! Reply

I MEAN!!!!! This looks like everything I wanted and perhaps more. I bought two first class tickets on the hype train: no stops, destination March 21st. Reply

looks fun.. not sure how much i'll be hovering i feel like that would just confuse me in the moment but we'll see

my only qualm is how short the main characters neck is. its so distracting... why can you let me be graceful and chic not... stumpy.... Reply

edit: see? perfectly normal neck!







lmao i think her neck looks alright. she looks really good in the menu shots of this video.

edit: see? perfectly normal neck!

actually youre right it doesnt look so bad here. just in the menu shots i guess because of the armor lol Reply

The hovering thing is cool, but you're going to be dangling there like a pinata if you forget how to get back down or move. It'll be the #1 way I die. Reply

In most Bioware CC you can adjust the neck width so I think it'll be fine. Reply

Still praying for good hair choices.



I have a dentist appointment the day that this comes out, which means I get out of work early!!! But I don't really play video games on the weekdays because of TV (well, console games). Maybe I'll get lucky and that'll be a day when shows on are hiatus. Reply

dope!!!!!! can't wait to watch a play through of this Reply

As much I love the Mass Effect series I have a crazy backlog of games so I'm going to wait until the reviews from people who have finished Andromeda have come out so I know what it's like. I really want this to be good but I'd rather wait a bit until there's solid feedback and it's had a few patches, maybe until the first 20% off sale.



PLEASE LET THE WRITING BE GOOD.



PLEASE LET THE WRITING BE GOOD.

Why Sara never gets a cinematic trailer? Reply

my bet (or my hope, rather) is that she'll feature in the launch trailer, which are always the best trailers.



ME2's masterpiece, for reference

omg this made me tear up lmfao.



I love ME2 so much. Reply

THANE MY BABY

i just replayed me2 in my pre-andromeda refresh, and even though i've played it 3-4 times before, it was still just as awesome as the first time. i think it's definitely in my top 5 games. such a classic. Reply

I love the combat in 2 and 3.



Sniper Rifles >>>>>>>>> Reply

I'm replaying ME1 rn and the combat is so annoying compared to 2&3 Reply

I only started getting the game mechanics in ME1 like more than halfway through the game. I like the story, but it's the only game I only played once because I find it kind of tiring.



They really upped their game in 2&3. Reply

I played me1 after 2&3 (it came out on ps3 late) and it was the worst.



Press "Select" to throw a grenade? Wtf Reply

Sniper Rifles were my favorite thing, too :D Reply

I'm so pumped and legit I'm gonna cry. Reply

Oh hey, here's another series I need to play through still. Reply

Mass Effect 2 is currently free on Origin if you want to grab it! It stays in your library forever, no time limits or anything. Reply

Ohh thanks for the tip! Gonna grab it. 😊 Reply

I know it would take too long to develop but I just want a game where every single choice really matters.



Also I am playing New Vegas for the first time (I mean I'm 45 hours in) and just realized I let every resident of Prim be murdered when I could have saved them. And that was like 20 hours ago.



Edited at 2017-02-17 06:01 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm more excited to play the mp tbh, because this is EA and there is gonna be dlc that probably should have been in the game in the first place.



I didn't get the dlc for me3 till like years after the fact when it went on sale, because it cost 40£ for all the dlc.



Edited at 2017-02-17 06:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Bioware's habit of putting very important plot points and backstory in their dlc and other media is really fucking annoying and clumsily done. Reply

Dragon Age: Inquisition was the worst with that. Having the proper ending be a DLC was some bullshit.



ME has some annoying ones as well. There is zero reason for Javik to be a DLC companion when he feels so integral to the story. Reply

Parent

Also it's cool that they're giving us proper weapons now. I'd always use the fuck out of charge and then have to scramble away from the enemies. Reply

