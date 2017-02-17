February 17th, 2017, 09:12 am mammary_glands New Mass Effect Andromeda Weapons and Skills Gameplay Video First in a series of weekly gameplay videos that will flesh out Mass Effect Andromeda. This week's focuses on weapons and skills.Source Tagged: computer / video games Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5555 comments Add comment
my only qualm is how short the main characters neck is. its so distracting... why can you let me be graceful and chic not... stumpy....
edit: see? perfectly normal neck!
Edited at 2017-02-17 06:20 pm (UTC)
I have a dentist appointment the day that this comes out, which means I get out of work early!!! But I don't really play video games on the weekdays because of TV (well, console games). Maybe I'll get lucky and that'll be a day when shows on are hiatus.
PLEASE LET THE WRITING BE GOOD.
Edited at 2017-02-17 05:51 pm (UTC)
ME2's masterpiece, for reference
I love ME2 so much.
THANE MY BABY
i just replayed me2 in my pre-andromeda refresh, and even though i've played it 3-4 times before, it was still just as awesome as the first time. i think it's definitely in my top 5 games. such a classic.
Sniper Rifles >>>>>>>>>
They really upped their game in 2&3.
Press "Select" to throw a grenade? Wtf
Also I am playing New Vegas for the first time (I mean I'm 45 hours in) and just realized I let every resident of Prim be murdered when I could have saved them. And that was like 20 hours ago.
Edited at 2017-02-17 06:01 pm (UTC)
I didn't get the dlc for me3 till like years after the fact when it went on sale, because it cost 40£ for all the dlc.
Edited at 2017-02-17 06:00 pm (UTC)
ME has some annoying ones as well. There is zero reason for Javik to be a DLC companion when he feels so integral to the story.