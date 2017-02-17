‘Scalped’: Alex Meraz Cast As Lead In WGN America Drama Pilot
Alex Meraz (Suicide Squad) has been cast as one of the leads in WGN America’s drama pilot Scalped.
The project, which will feature a predominantly Native American cast.
Meraz, of the Purepecha (Tarasco) First Nation of Michoacan, Mexico.
I'm really excited for this show. Who knew WGN America would come through with such great programming. Between Underground, Outsiders and now Scalped, this network is really bringing the heat.
He was also cast in Animal Kingdom’s second season.
the title of this (and the comic series) still weirds me out tbh
I'm extremely excited for this.
happy for all those that will get cast and they better hustle, It's their time to shine.
Psyched for this series~