‘Scalped’: Alex Meraz Cast As Lead In WGN America Drama Pilot

I remember when we DM'ed and I told him I'd do his laundry for him lol Reply

jdslkfjlsdkjflsdf Reply

but did he take you up on your generous offer? Reply

hun... you can do my laundry anyday Reply

Lmfao Reply

my mom would b all over this kind of dirty talk Reply

this is a beautiful first comment Reply

I'm really excited for this show. Who knew WGN America would come through with such great programming. Between Underground, Outsiders and now Scalped, this network is really bringing the heat. Reply

mte Reply

I watch cops on that channel all the time and keep meaning to get into outsiders when I see the commercials. Reply

IA. But I'm still pissed about them cancelled Manhattan and Salem though. Reply

Ikr Reply

Good for him!

He was also cast in Animal Kingdom’s second season. Reply

It's good they're making an effort to cast indigenous actors Reply

awesome



the title of this (and the comic series) still weirds me out tbh Reply

yesssssss

I'm extremely excited for this.

happy for all those that will get cast and they better hustle, It's their time to shine. Reply

idk anything about the original content but the fact that they're casting actual native americans makes me want to watch Reply

Twilight throwback omg



Psyched for this series~ Reply

this guy definitely rocked the jorts the best in twilight Reply

you def had me @ jorts Reply

I'm counting this costuming decision as one of the many injustices committed against Natives under settler colonialism tbh. Reply

Oh so that's who he is. I knew the name sounded familiar 😂 Reply

He's cute, don't remember him on suicide squad though. Reply

you probably blinked lol Reply

I saw this on tumblr but I still don't remember this.. Reply

It was cut from the film but in the trailers. Reply

good! hoping theo rossi stays the fuck away from this! Reply

that's the italian who tries to be obfuscating about his ethnicity, right? Reply

on sons of anarchy he played a bi-racial black man Reply

on Luke Cage he played a latino Reply

i know, that's what i made that comment. it's not the first time i see him play a latino, he also played one in sons of anarchy if i remember correctly, he'll play one in a movie about lowriders in east LA lol. Reply

on Sons of Anarchy he played a bi-racial black man Reply

my bad, but that's pretty telling he keeps playing roles not made for him just because he looks...ambiguous. Reply

WGN has been on my shit list for cancelling Manhattan but I might have to tune in for this. I'm so glad they're actually making an effort to cast native actors. Reply

I'm really surprised + pleased that they're sticking with this native cast plan. I hope they continue to, and it isn't just like, "Welp, we've met our quota of 3, on to the white people." Reply

Ooooooh nice, he's hot af. Reply

Googled him and he looks so much hotter with hair. Not everyone can pull off the bald look. Reply

MY TWILIGHT HOTTIE@!!!! Reply

This is awesome~ Reply

