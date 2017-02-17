February 17th, 2017, 10:31 am sayuridoll Taeyeon's Releases Pre-Release Track 'I Got Love' M/V SOURCE Tagged: jpop / cpop / kpop, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1919 comments Add comment
i wish idols would stop with the blue contacts and just stick with regular circle lenses.
i hated I, loved Why, not feeling this tho
nice to see SM's stopped with that horrid oversaturated pastel styling all over the fucking place
The tacky broad in me loves the nail haha. Also I just feel overall conflicted since I like her as a singer but as a person and her recent drama, I just don't care for her. I don't pay for her any of her stuff so I'm not really supporting her, I guess?
there's more of them but they're the two biggest offenders and u have some idea i'm sure of how much i hate those lenses
Edited at 2017-02-17 06:00 pm (UTC)
Her voice remains her strongest asset tbh, it's always been super dynamic and she sounds particularly great here, but I'm hoping for something catchier and more immediate for her title track (sidenote: love the male dancers here)
Though the song is forgettable(I think it's because she's a buildup but no climax?)
Nice use of drones!
if the chorus was a sickening beat drop this would be 100x better
