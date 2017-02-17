It feels more like an song interlude for a scene in a movie than its own song since it goes nowhere. Like if she were doing a femme fatale number in universe intercut with an action scene then I feel it would work better? It just builds to nothing and drops. Reply

i'm kinda digging it actually

I love her makeup and outfits in the mv. The song is ok.

weird, but i like it.



i wish idols would stop with the blue contacts and just stick with regular circle lenses.

her solo shit is so hit or miss for me



i hated I, loved Why, not feeling this tho



nice to see SM's stopped with that horrid oversaturated pastel styling all over the fucking place

That over saturated styling is nauseating. I was so excited for Seohyun's solo but her Ariana Grande release paired with that ugly styling killed me interest :(

this is what i imagine tomi swift will do when she tries to go sexy for her next album.

I honestly hate the contacts. They are just too weird and jarring imo it's distracting

Ugly ass contacts, Teyeon is still white girl cosplaying I see

It was so bad in "I" with the ultra blonde hair and the weird waitress in America setting. Just want to state that I don't think right off the cuff that any Asian girl with circle lenses and blonde hair wants to be white, but that video in particular...

Not a horrible song, but it probably would've been more effective years and years ago. It seems like any solo woman in Kpop has done some variant on this type of style and execution. I do like the instrumentation and that black dress, though.

I like the idea of the song but it kind of goes nowhere. I really loved I and Why (along with the mini albums) but 11:11, Rain, etc have been misses for me. I normally like ballads too so they were just bland to me.



The tacky broad in me loves the nail haha. Also I just feel overall conflicted since I like her as a singer but as a person and her recent drama, I just don't care for her. I don't pay for her any of her stuff so I'm not really supporting her, I guess?

I'm feeling the song

i'm gonna knock her and exid hani's head together, then gouge out their contact lenses out of their eyes



there's more of them but they're the two biggest offenders and u have some idea i'm sure of how much i hate those lenses



Edited at 2017-02-17 06:00 pm (UTC)

I kinda love that she is clearly doing whatever she wants with her solo stuff, regardless of whether or not it'll be "public friendly" and also refusing to just make I copycats (given that song's success)



Her voice remains her strongest asset tbh, it's always been super dynamic and she sounds particularly great here, but I'm hoping for something catchier and more immediate for her title track (sidenote: love the male dancers here)

Taeyeon Swift has arrived!



Though the song is forgettable(I think it's because she's a buildup but no climax?)

Nice use of drones!

Nice use of drones!

if the chorus was a sickening beat drop this would be 100x better

