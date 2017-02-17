"The Sinner" first trailer

looks interesting. i've always liked Jessica. I've never thought she was a bad actress and thought what she did during her 7th heaven days was pretty bold. Reply

People are so weird about her, and I thought most people disliked Timberlake so idt that's where it stems from but I can't figure out where it'd be coming from otherwise. Reply

ia, to my knowledge she has never been problematic (aside from that awfully homophobic adam sandler movie she participated in ten years ago) and has always remained relatively lowkey in her career. i think it was just one of those things where back in the day she was too beautiful for people to ever wonder if she was actually good, but I've never seen her in anything where i thought she was horrible. Reply

Most people just tend to forget about her. There was a time when she was one of the actresses who said they were too pretty to get roles (along with Alba). Then she married JT and yeah. She's not horrible, she's just not memorable. Reply

she's not a bad actress. she's not a GREAT one, but she isnt Emma Watson bad.



this trailer looks good tbh. Reply

This actually looks pretty interesting. Anyone read the book? Reply

funny, this morning i was just thinking about the first time i had a seizure and right before i started having these spasms almost like hiccups and i kept spilling my drink and i didnt know what was going on!





all i have to contribute





oh and also, she acts? Reply

looks good, reminds me of 48 hours mystery or one of my ID shows lol Reply

What do ya'll think about the premise of that new sitcom where John Lithgow is being tried for the murder of his wife?



Edited at 2017-02-17 04:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Nothing makes me think laughs like male intimate partner violence against women. Comedy gold. Reply

I hope it gets cancelled and whoever thought a comedy about a man who murdered his wife was a good idea falls off a cliff. Reply

This is giving me Albert Camus The Stranger teas and idek why. Reply

this looks creepy, i wanna watch! Reply

i didn't she still did things. would you look at that. Reply

jessica biel having a job proves that there are way too many tv shows being made Reply

lmao omg. Reply

lmao Reply

huh, I might check it out Reply

