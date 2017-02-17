Ruth Negga on the cover of AnOther Magazine
#RuthNegga photographed by #CollierSchorr and styled by #KatieShillingford for AnOther Magazine S/S17 pic.twitter.com/u2UVeCnWDx— AnOtherMagazine (@AnOtherMagazine) February 14, 2017
10 reasons to buy AnOther Magazine S/S17: https://t.co/35TMjAilyg pic.twitter.com/JqSlYTQ4BN— AnOtherMagazine (@AnOtherMagazine) February 15, 2017
The Full Story: #RuthNegga for AnOther Magazine S/S17: https://t.co/6HPoAqduSI pic.twitter.com/DTIBXVNeUE— AnOtherMagazine (@AnOtherMagazine) February 16, 2017
The hope and heroism of #RuthNegga's latest role: https://t.co/6HPoAqv5Kg pic.twitter.com/7w7VdwonDe— AnOtherMagazine (@AnOtherMagazine) February 17, 2017
source 1 2 3 4
She looks like she could have been a silent film star!