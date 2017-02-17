"The Real O'Neals" makes biphobic joke; Queen Sara Ramirez claps back

Wow, that's really gross. Reply

Thread

Link

I had forgotten about Noah Galvin and his messy as fuck interviews. Actually, I had forgotten he existed because I don't watch this show and have never seen him in anything.



And Dan Savage has always been a biphobic, fatphobic piece of trash. It gets better, my ass.



Edited at 2017-02-17 03:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Unsurprised. Dan Savage is absolute garbage.



Good for Sara. Reply

Thread

Link

The Real O'neals sounds like it should be some reality show in which Ryan, Tatum and that brother O'niel are followed around while they reunite and ~face their personal and family demons. And of course speak as much about Farah Fawcett as possible. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh. I hate this shit. I hate all phobias related to different sexual orientations, but obviously this I relate to the most since I'm bi.



I like to read r/relationships and recently there was a thread where a guy was questioning if he was attracted to his best friend after being exclusively attracted to women his whole life. Some great comments - it could be you've just never experienced caring for someone so much, you could be bi, etc. etc.



And then of course there has to be that ONE asshole that's like "No. You're gay. This is exactly how all gay men feel before they come out. You're gay." And they completely ignored others' attempts to tell them they were engaging in bi erasure. "What? How? No he's just gay."



idk fuck people is what I'm getting at Reply

Thread

Link

I read both r/relationships and Dear Prudence on Slate and I dread when bisexuality comes up on DP because the comments get soooooo fucking messy and depressing. Like, people saying they wouldn't be in a relationship with someone who's bi, shit like that.



So I'll echo your fuck people statement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes such a bicon i love her



also way to drop the ball pflag, fuck sake Reply

Thread

Link

not directed at op ofc but i hate when white ppl use the phrase 'White male gays/white gays' im always like but thats ur brother lol, thats ur people. idk where this idea that white gay men r any more racist that straight white men or (straight or otherwise)white women but its #notaccurate. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's because some people expect them to be less bigoted just because they're gay. But in the end, whiteness overrides. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I agree. It also bothers me since often said issue has little to do with whiteness. It drives me crazy. There's discussing racism within the LGBT community than there's obscuring the issue to also avoid accountability for your own actions. Sometimes I feel it's excuse to be homophobic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've also noticed some people like to use it to be low-key homophobic. The phrase obv has its applications but it's seemed highly overused lately. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEP. tbh, this site has been really gross lately. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm bothered by it because the reasons you say and because people use it to be homophobic, like you say [white] gay men or women and automaticaly makes your homophobia cool, not here for that (not directed at OP tho, it's just a thing I've seen a lot)



Unless it's someone from the group, of course, gay MoC and WoC have called it out, but when someone else does it imo it's shady. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I understand what you mean and I think it's more of an excuse to be homophobic. It's said a lot around here and it always comes dripped with homophobia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you for saying this. ONTD has been really...intense lately, imo. And the low key homophobia has gotten a little out of control. I was cringing the other day at a post where they were throwing around "twink" as a insult. Like, y'all can get worked up over the littlest thing but calling a gay kid a stupid twink is nbd? lol k sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only mention it because this is a classic example of a very specific kind of bigotry (SOMETIMES) expressed by (SOME) white gay men -- homophobia directed towards them is a big deal, but misogyny/racism/biphobia/transphobia/etc is way less important because it doesn't affect them. Men of all races/orientations tend to do that, of course, which is why we don't see them supporting women's movements and whatever.



But ITA that it's obnoxious when white people lean too hard on the "UGH, WHITE PEOPLE AMIRITE" idea; it feels kinda like saying 'I'm not like them, I'm one of the good ones~~' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my friend tells me about how he listens to dan savage's podcast and i bite my tongue every time. the guy seems awful. Reply

Thread

Link

He's really terrible. I remember reading so many transphobic things he's said. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have never seen this show but what a disappointment. Reply

Thread

Link

dan savage continues to be a piece of shit, news at 11 Reply

Thread

Link

The fuck? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to play devil's advocate and ask if fictional characters should be called out for saying offensive things. Yes, what the character said was awful but this is a fictional show. I always wonder when it goes too far.



//I have no horse in this race so DONT come for me. I dont care enough. Reply

Thread

Link

If it comes from a shitty character and/or people around said character can recognize what they say is shitty, I don't mind. It's when it's brushed off as a harmless joke that bothers me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It depends of how it's portrayed there, if the character gets called out or if they are shown to be in the wrong then yeah, they can, because the show is showing (lol) that those words and actions are bad and reprehensible, but if nothing of that sort happens then you are kinda agreeing with those statements IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My friend is currently dating a bi guy and it's so shitty how our gay friends will constantly throw little jokes here and there about how he'll eventually come out as gay. Meanwhile they were very supportive when I came out bisexual, and not once suggested it was ~just a stepping stone~ before I go fully gay, like they've said about our friend's bf. I don't get it tbh Reply

Thread

Link