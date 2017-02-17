"The Real O'Neals" makes biphobic joke; Queen Sara Ramirez claps back
WORDS MATTER.PLEASE SIGN this petition 2 @ABCNetwork protesting biphobia in @TheRealONeals: https://t.co/TkyT5ICtgo @StillBisexual 👊🏽💜#LGBTQ— Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) February 16, 2017
And as someone who worked 4 them 4 10 years+,am truly disheartened & disappointed quite frankly.I will invest my brand where I'm respected. https://t.co/NQQAPDsFlU— Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) February 16, 2017
[Response from PFLAG]
I asked @PFLAG (who partnered for the acceptance ep. in @TheRealONeal) for a statement on @Noahegalvin 's character bisexual joke. pic.twitter.com/lMdfoGCmwY— Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) January 19, 2017
- "The Real O'Neals" had a joke where Kenny, a gay character, compared bisexuality to having "webbed toes" or "money problems" [the full quote is "Oh, God. Here we go. Webbed toes? Money problems? Or worse... bisexual?!"]
- Sara, who played bisexual Callie Torres on Grey's and came out irl last year, called out ABC & noted d-bag Dan Savage, who exec produces the show
- PFLAG partnered with the show in making the episode and responded to her comments; the actor and the network have yet to respond
- Somehow this is still A Thing, in the Year of Our Lord 2017
Not even surprising, coming from Dan Savage and Noah Galvin. [SOME] White male gays stay caring only about white male gays. I miss Callie so much. :((((((
sources: Sara's Twitter | Petition with statement | PFLAG comment
And Dan Savage has always been a biphobic, fatphobic piece of trash. It gets better, my ass.
Good for Sara.
also way to drop the ball pflag, fuck sake
Unless it's someone from the group, of course, gay MoC and WoC have called it out, but when someone else does it imo it's shady.
But ITA that it's obnoxious when white people lean too hard on the "UGH, WHITE PEOPLE AMIRITE" idea; it feels kinda like saying 'I'm not like them, I'm one of the good ones~~'
