"The Real O'Neals" makes biphobic joke; Queen Sara Ramirez claps back






- "The Real O'Neals" had a joke where Kenny, a gay character, compared bisexuality to having "webbed toes" or "money problems" [the full quote is "Oh, God. Here we go. Webbed toes? Money problems? Or worse... bisexual?!"]
- Sara, who played bisexual Callie Torres on Grey's and came out irl last year, called out ABC & noted d-bag Dan Savage, who exec produces the show
- PFLAG partnered with the show in making the episode and responded to her comments; the actor and the network have yet to respond
- Somehow this is still A Thing, in the Year of Our Lord 2017

Not even surprising, coming from Dan Savage and Noah Galvin. [SOME] White male gays stay caring only about white male gays. I miss Callie so much. :((((((

sources: Sara's Twitter | Petition with statement | PFLAG comment
