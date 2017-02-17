February 17th, 2017, 02:32 pm burntxtoashes All Time Low - 'Dirty Laundry' Music Video sourceeh i can see why they changed labels now. not really feelin it atm.this goes out to their 2 other fans here! Tagged: music / musician (alternative and indie), music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 88 comments Add comment
i can understand why a lot of their fans won't be super into this tho.
and i'm totally the same way so i get you!! i try to slide new songs i'm not super interested in yet into my playlists and be forced to listen to them more in my commute to get into them.
My commute is really short so 95% of the time I have on FOB, Panic!, or ADTR's discographies just on a loop in the car, or maybe a new album like Green Day's Revolution Radio. During the workday I'll listen to new stuff if it comes up on ONTD enough or gets recommended to me, but I'm still a creature of habit and lately have been putting on CRJ's Emotion + B-Sides for the millionth time lol
a couple weeks ago I was at a bar and me and the bartender bonded over being former ~emo kids and he actually toured with a few bands I used to listen to back then and we talked about how massively different the scene is now and it made me feel old lol