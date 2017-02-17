If the whole song were like the chorus after the guitar solo, I'd dig it. As it is, the whole first half is very generic and sounds like a lot of pop/rock stuff out right now :( Reply

i'm into this right off the bat which is promising. i pretty much had to force myself to get into a lot of future hearts and now i barely touch that album aside from a few tracks which is a bummer bc i listen to all their other stuff p frequently.



i can understand why a lot of their fans won't be super into this tho. Reply

I actually REALLY love Future Hearts but it was also the first (and only oop) album I got into by them. I need to get to know their other stuff, I know, but I'm terrible at listening to new (to me) music :/ I have listened to everything before but my problem is if I don't become immediately obsessed with an album when I listen to it, it falls to the wayside and I never remember to listen to it again. Reply

honestly i'm def the outlier in my disinterest in future hearts lmao. i feel like most people really enjoyed it and that's why i tried to get into it so hard!! i'm glad you liked it and it got you at least somewhat interested in them tho!



and i'm totally the same way so i get you!! i try to slide new songs i'm not super interested in yet into my playlists and be forced to listen to them more in my commute to get into them. Reply

Yeah I mean having listened to their older stuff a bit I can see why fans of their older stuff may not be interested in it. So many of the songs are very catchy tho and it just puts me in a good mood :)



My commute is really short so 95% of the time I have on FOB, Panic!, or ADTR's discographies just on a loop in the car, or maybe a new album like Green Day's Revolution Radio. During the workday I'll listen to new stuff if it comes up on ONTD enough or gets recommended to me, but I'm still a creature of habit and lately have been putting on CRJ's Emotion + B-Sides for the millionth time lol Reply

i feel you re: listening to new albums lol. my fav album by them is so wrong it's right, then don't panic, nothing personal, future hearts, then dirty work. (they shit on this album a lot and i don't actually hate it. it has some good songs in my opinion.) Reply

I haven't really liked any of their music in years but oh @ me not even realizing they're on FBR now. I think the sound is an improvement, for a long time it sounded like they had no progression in their music at all.



a couple weeks ago I was at a bar and me and the bartender bonded over being former ~emo kids and he actually toured with a few bands I used to listen to back then and we talked about how massively different the scene is now and it made me feel old lol Reply

