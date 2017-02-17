Lisa Marie Presley Divorce Gets INCREDIBLY Ugly (Big Trigger Warning)
Lisa Marie Presley has been embroiled in an ugly divorce with her fourth husband, musician Michael Lockwood, who has worked for Fiona Apple and Aimee Mann, among others. Daily Mail has obtained court papers for the hearing due to take place in March.
It's been revealed after Lisa Marie's accusations of abuse and her stint in rehab, their eight year old twin daughters are in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Update: TMZ is reporting Lisa Marie is the one who called the police and the content on Lockwood's computer was found to be so disturbing their children were removed from their parents' care and that situation will stick until the court date.
- Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood were married for ten years until Lisa Marie abruptly filed for divorce last year. Her ex is claiming rights to her $300 million fortune from her father Elvis Presley's estate.
- Lisa Marie is claiming in court papers that she found disturbing photos and videos of children on Lockwood's computer, causing child protective services to step in.
- Lisa Marie said in court documents: "I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach."
- Lisa Marie claims the Beverly Hills Police Department seized 80 of Lockwood's devices during a raid, which they still have, pending analysis.
- She says in part: "My understanding is that Tennessee law enforcement is also conducting an investigation related to the photos and videos that I discovered, I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices."
- Lisa Marie says two nannies have to accompany her children on visitations with their father. Lockwood has been documenting those visits on social media.
- Lockwood is requesting $40k a month in spousal support and $100k in lawyer's fees. Lisa Marie claims her $300 million fortune is nearly GONE and she's had to rely on loans from family and friends. She says she's afraid she won't be able to pay her lawyer (in the comments, people have suggested this is a lie and Lisa Marie is just protecting her assets.
- Lisa Marie is currently living with her daughter, actress Riley Keough and Riley's husband.
- Lockwood is claiming Lisa Marie deceived him by saying she was personally worth $60 million (excluding her inheritance), and she's actually personally worth a lot more.
- Lisa Marie confirmed Lockwood's claim in court papers that she receives a $100k allowance every month from her father's estate. She also receives $4,361 a month from her job at Graceland as creative director, where she oversees the popular Memphis tourist spot.
- Lisa Marie claims she has "massive debt" from her ex stealing her money (previously, she has alluded in interviews Scientology handlers also stole millions from her). She still owes $5.4 million on an 11-room estate in England. The estate now has negative value because Lockwood failed to make payments. She has 11 bank accounts and owes $655,000 in debt and $7.3 million in back income tax.
- Lisa Marie claims apart from the Sussex estate, the only things of value she has are $320k worth of jewelry, a $1.8 million life insurance policy and a $3500 Vespa scooter (lmao)
- Lisa Marie states for the last eighteen months since she was made aware of her financial crisis, she has been living with her mother and daughter when not in treatment, and has not purchased items or even flown on a plane. She claims Lockwood actually makes more money than her.
- Lisa Marie claims Lockwood has income he's not disclosing, from music he's producing on iTunes. He has apparently lavished his daughters with expensive gifts and has purchased a new car in the last six months.
- This is a hot ass mess.
I was gearing up to come in here and make some more Tom Petty jokes but jfc...
I hope her children are okay. And fuck you buddy. Yeah she "deceived" you...go suck a railroad spike.
not to mention his mixed prints
one time my friend tried to send me porn as a prank but accidentally sent it to our mormon friend instead. the next day we were informed the mormon had been unenrolled from school and we never saw her again.
I hope this guy is prosecuted and gets sent to jail.
I know this is small potatoes compared to what else is in the post, but oh my god. I'm horrible with money and I should throw stones but this is so depressing. =(
Child stars, lottery winners, famous people's children...they're all notorious for losing fortunes.
How the did she blow through 300mill? Yikes.