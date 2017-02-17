Lisa Marie Presley Divorce Gets INCREDIBLY Ugly (Big Trigger Warning)

damn, if i found that kind of shit on my man's computer and we had kids i don't even know if it could take a court order to ever let me allow him to spend time with our kids again. Reply

100%, even if it was limited to supervised visits. You never know. Reply

He looks like a Hanna-Barbera villain. Reply

he looks like he came out of a tim burton film Reply

he looks like my asshole after camping for 3 days Reply

Holy shit D:



I was gearing up to come in here and make some more Tom Petty jokes but jfc...



I hope her children are okay. And fuck you buddy. Yeah she "deceived" you...go suck a railroad spike. Reply

um who gives a shit about money tbh, lock his ass up Reply

CPS can't trust her ex OR her? Reply

She was in an in-patient rehab center, presumably she's not considered stable enough by the courts. I don't understand why her mother didn't take them, though. Reply

Too busy getting that big Tom Jones D Reply

Wait, he's a pedophile?



Edited at 2017-02-17 02:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Why are the kids in care? No other family members could have taken them? Reply

I always thought he looked like a creep and his hats are stupid Reply

are you implying you can tell if someone is a pedophile just by looking at them? Reply

No, I'm saying i can tell if someone looks creepy from looking at them. Reply

Reminds me of some of Bret Michaels' "fashion" Reply

lol omg



not to mention his mixed prints Reply

Something about him reminds me of that pedophile from Lostprophets. I don't want to google his picture to compare though. Reply

i can't imagine going on your partner's computer and finding child porn. i think i would pass out.



one time my friend tried to send me porn as a prank but accidentally sent it to our mormon friend instead. the next day we were informed the mormon had been unenrolled from school and we never saw her again. Reply

omg that last part... That's horrible but I couldn't help laughing tbh (I know, I'm going to hell). Reply

well damn Reply

Omg welp Reply

yikes



I hope this guy is prosecuted and gets sent to jail. Reply

Lisa Marie claims her $300 million fortune is nearly GONE and she's had to rely on loans from family and friends.



I know this is small potatoes compared to what else is in the post, but oh my god. I'm horrible with money and I should throw stones but this is so depressing. =( Reply

Same. On the one hand I'm like "how does one squander 300 million?!" but on the other hand, the way I like to spend money I don't have (thanks credit cards), I should be able to imagine it quite well :/ Reply

I sometimes feel like it's easier for rich people to lose money that poor people. Especially if you're born into it or it comes to you in a windfall. You never learn its value or how to manage it properly, get sucked into bad company and have no idea how to live a 'normal' moderate life...boom, your money's gone.



Child stars, lottery winners, famous people's children...they're all notorious for losing fortunes. Reply

I would definitely believe if Scientology sucked away more money than she realized. I'm just glad she's out of their clutches. Reply

i never feel this way. give me $300 million and let me show you just how fast i can spend it. i'm ready. Reply

Wow you were not kidding about this being a mess.



How the did she blow through 300mill? Yikes. Reply

she probably spent money like she had money coming in. if she lived like a lavish celebrity i'm not shocked 300 million is gone Reply

At first I did wonder if she blew it all on drugs/dumb shit or if she was lying out the ass so her pervo husband couldn't get that $$$, but if Scientology was involved I have no doubt they drained her dry Reply

Yep, she's exactly the type of person they target too for big donations. Actually now I want to see if I can find anything from Leah Remini about Lisa. Reply

holy fuck can you imagine building a life with someone and then finding out they're into child porn......what a sicko. I'm so glad the kids are away from him. what an ordeal for them and Lisa :( Reply

Jesus, if I found out my spouse had CP, I really don't know how I wouldn't kill them. Like, straight up pull some Cell Block Tango on their ass. Reply

Imagine knowing you'd slept with someone who was a pedophile....I'd feel so violated. I wouldn't be able to trust myself or my instincts ever again. Reply

a friend of mine went through this, found out her husband had cp on his computer. they were trying for a kid too. luckily she didn't get pregnant and made sure to divorce his ass in that instant, but it messed her up for years. Reply

