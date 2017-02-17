Michael K. Williams Asks: Am I Typecast? in The Atlantic's brand campaign
Actor Michael K. Williams questions his many selves in @TheAtlantic's thought-provoking brand campaign @BKBMG https://t.co/bJJmbTqZtj pic.twitter.com/Kzo6BazkYb— Ad Age (@adage) 15 February 2017
Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging established answers with tough questions.
Here, Michael K. Williams wrestles with one of his own: Is he being typecast?
He's a great actor. I love this so much.
I enjoy watching him so much. SO handsome too.
i need him and mahershala ali to have a film together tbh