Michael K. Williams Asks: Am I Typecast? in The Atlantic's brand campaign

He's a great actor. I love this so much.

After this much time, I'm still not over Chalky White's death scene in Boardwalk Empire.

A bit. For a minute there it seems like he was asked to play a variation of Omar. Even with the comedy stuff it was almost like he was playing roles where the gig was "Yo what the fuck is Omar doing here!" but hes a damn good actor and if you get the work make it happen.

It definitely seemed that way (especially in the cameo roles he's had in some movies) but thankfully he's been able to do more versatile characters on TV tbh and continues to do so.

Is that cat dead tho

Saw this yesterday. So dope.

Being typecast means you usually have a job though cause they always seek that"type" so...

I highly recommend listening to his Bullseye episode where he starts crying while listening to a cheesy 80's dance song and talked about how it was his decision to have Omar kiss his boyfriend on The Wire. It's a great podcast.

maybe, yes but geez he kills every roll he's in.

I enjoy watching him so much. SO handsome too.

Reply

I feel like he is sometimes, yeah, but he always brings depth and nuance to it (when the writing allows for it, that is. I'm looking at you, terrible SVU episode). Like I loved his character on The Night Of; at a glance Freddie seems like a stereotypical criminal, but then we get to know him as he bonds with Naz and he was such an interesting person. I ♥ him sfm (and he's very nice irl~~)

This was better than the entirety of La La Land.

channing tatum's furniture building storyline in magic mike was better than the entirety of la la land

Ex-space marine half-puppy with flying rollerblades and bio mechanical wings >>>> La La Land

AGREED

Ugh this so well done, right down to the last line

wow this was REALLY cool, i love it

God, he's so fantastic at everything he's in. Including a two minute ad.

