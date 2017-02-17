Riverdale's Newest Character Talks about Playing a Gay Character (and mostly character details)

I just came here to say he is attractive. Reply

Lmao it was obvious from when Kevin shushed the Serpents that they were gonna hook up. I'm a sucker for any variation of the law enforcer/criminal pairing so hft!!!



also: Riverdale should've just been set in university none of the cast members even remotely look like they'd still be in high school.

I was so shocked when I found out the one who played Archie's only 19!!!!!!!!! SHOCKED.

that is shocking, to me he looks the oldest of them

His shitty dye job aged him like 10 years with one rinse!

Tbh KJ looked really young last episode which threw me off so much bc I got used to him look 7 years older than he actually is.

And then the Miss Grundy/Archie relationship would just be unethical, instead of rape.

"a kid in high school"



"a kid in high school"

thats some 90210 level of delusion. he looks about 30.

I don't watch the show but isn't the character in high school? If so, that's not delusion lol.

que? what i meant is that his character is supposed to be "a kid in high school" yet they decided to cast a person is actually closer to 30 and looks it.

I love that this show continues to remind us that Veronica is Latina.



The spoilers I read sounds absolutely bonkers tho. 👀 Reply

When Hermione called her "mi hija" I was like awww

i was just wondering if he was supposed to be a teen or older. he doesn't look like a hs student but i'll let it slide because he's hot.



i'm embarrassed at how much i'm enjoying this show. i thought i was over trashy cw teen dramas but they got me again Reply

I wanna start this show because the majority of the people I know who watch it actually like it a lot, which is surprising as hell.

I'm friends with a crotchety 33 year old guy who is very clearly, NOT the demographic of the CW, and HE convinced ME to watch it. We'd both been a fan of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa' Afterlife With Archie, so it shouldn't be too surprising, but it actually is hella enjoyable for all types of people.

Do it! :D

I started watching it for the lolz but I've grown to genuinely love it. Its better written with better character development than 90 percent of the shows out there.

Same! Ended up loving it too!

Same tbh

Same tbh

They're doing some pretty interesting things.

Gonna be the new queerbait for the CW this spring Im guessing

legit question, can it still be queerbait if chars are actually queer?

I'm guessing they're talking about the female characters.

ohhhhh ok, sorry then

if the character is perennially single then I'd say so

Their scene was cute and added levity to an episode centred around some disturbing content. Glad Kevin seems to be getting a storyline! Also he and his dad have a super cute relationship; it's nice to see a parent/child conversation about being gay normalized on tv.

Bless you OP!!! Rob is extremely attractive. I like him and Kevin together but I also love Kevin and moose together. Rob and Kevin scenes were so good in last night episode.

Is it wrong to be tired of hearing (assumingly based off the title) straight people talk about playing an LGTB character. It's not groundbreaking. Idk

it's exhausting

I'm over it. idk why they didn't get a gay actor to play this character, but this show is a mess and a half so yeah

lol no, because it's so stupid to continually here. it's not fearless or brave.

Them grinding together was hot! I'd prefer him to the closeted Moose thing that's been done a thousand times.

I need to watch this show because I used to read the really old Archie comics as a child. I was never that into it because I just remember it as very wholesome with pretty bad jokes. But the newer Archie stuff seems so different! I keep hearing about it and I can't really comprehend that it's supposed to be the same Archie universe that I read growing up.

Kevin is so fug

I don't watch this show but I came in to say that I just love how they have a gay male but according to the actress playing Betty, making Betty/Veronica a real thing despite showing a queerbaiting kiss in their teasers is "fanfiction" and "People love Beronica and they want to see them together, but that’s just not our show."



Oh okay Reply

And then watch them being mad @ the shippers while stringing them along anyway.

She's being realistic so i cant blame her. Betty is all about Archie and the actress knows that's where the writers will be taking the chatecter.

"greasy bastard"



lmao Reply

Sheriff Keller did ask Kevin to find a boyfriend...

I love their dynamic!

I was so happy that's not a source of conflict tbh

I watched it on Netflix recently and didn't mind it. I saw a lot of gifs on my dash of Veronica and Betty.

