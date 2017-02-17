Riverdale's Newest Character Talks about Playing a Gay Character (and mostly character details)
-Rob Raco was a professional drummer for touring bands but didn't feel his potential was being reached. Admitted he lucked out in getting the role because he carried his anger from the waiting room (where someone called him a "greasy bastard") to the audition, and he basically snagged the role without having to do a call-back or any other additional testing.
-Describes his character (Joaquin) as "a kid in high school who knows what he wants but doesn’t know exactly how to get it. For as dangerous as his life can be, I think he’s a lot more sensitive than he seems. In my eyes, Kevin is his hopeful light that proves that love can exist in his darker world." Says his character, "brings the fearlessness when it comes to being a confident lover"-
-When asked about a possible love triangle of Moose/Kevin/Joaquin: "As sexy as this sounds for these characters, I think Joaquin would be very defensive with sharing his man." Also comments that Kevin and Joaquin's relationship "I think it becomes less and less forbidden, but as the connection grows, so do the underlying secrets."
-When asked about playing a different kind of gay character: "Being a heterosexual man myself, portraying Joaquin as confident with his sexuality as I am with mine has been incredible. It’s inspirational to me. It’s fearless. Nothing is forced, nothing seems fake, Love is the only truth, no matter how you title it."
source
also: Riverdale should've just been set in university none of the cast members even remotely look like they'd still be in high school.
thats some 90210 level of delusion. he looks about 30.
I don't watch the show but isn't the character in high school? If so, that's not delusion lol.
The spoilers I read sounds absolutely bonkers tho. 👀
i'm embarrassed at how much i'm enjoying this show. i thought i was over trashy cw teen dramas but they got me again
I wanna start this show because the majority of the people I know who watch it actually like it a lot, which is surprising as hell.
They're doing some pretty interesting things.
Oh okay
lmao
Why is Kevin not a series regular? Come on now.