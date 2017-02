this looks fucking rad, im in 🙏 especially stoked for keanu lmao Reply

I mean I like the cast....



I wanted Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves to work together for like 27 years.

Idk what this is about but Jason got tattoos so I guess i'm in

this looks awwwwwful

here for ana lily but meh at moset of this. ew @ jason momoa and ew x2 if his character hooks up with suki's

Her first feature was pretty feminist so I have hope

this looks???? interesting??? i'm always here for female directors tho so i'll watch

Love the cast so I'm here for it.

Maybe it's the trailer but I'm ok, not interested.

I'm very much not an Amirpour fan but I kind of want to see this even though it looks awful?

this looks cool?? not sure I'd pay for it tho oop

