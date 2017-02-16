Dante Basco Launches Kickstarter for 'Hook' Prequel Starring Rufio



Basco will exec produce the short film, which will feature Rufio (played by a new actor, obviously) before he went to Neverland. $30,000 is the goal and over $10,000 has been raised just today. A feature-length film will be made if over $200,000 is raised.

