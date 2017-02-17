Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon Had Dinner Together

Well that's a dinner table I wish I'd been invited to.



I'm glad she's having a great retirement but I'm furious at what we're stuck with. Like, people looked at an angry orange and then looked at a qualified, competent, erudite woman in a pantsuit and thought, "I'll take the rancid fruit for $500, Alex." I'm going to be bitter forever.



Also, glad Obama's enjoying his vacation. He's earned it!

i will never get over HRC losing. i will never, ever get over that night.

Same. I had a full on anxiety attack for four hours on Election Day. I don't even know how I managed to sleep even an hour that night.

Link



I remember the next morning, waking up and having to drive a few colleagues over to the conference we were all attending. My friend got into the front passenger seat next to me before the rest did and we literally had tears in our eyes as we talked about that clusterfuck.

God, even like the early morning shows the next day looked like shell-shocked survivors of the apocalypse. Reply

Link



I'm not even American, but sometimes I remember when his campaign started and everything still seemed like a joke and I just think, how the ever-loving fuck did this happen.



Edited at 2017-02-17 05:41 am (UTC) Reply

Link



Same, I think it's one of those that we're all going to remember for the rest of our lives.



I haven't cried so hard about something in a long time (the next time was during Obama's goodbye speech but those were more happy/hopeful tears). Like fuck, what a level of full on despair.



Whenever I am reminded of the Javits Center and the glass ceiling, and Podesta telling everyone to go home at like 1AM, my heart just drops.



Edited at 2017-02-17 05:39 am (UTC) Reply

Link



i was such a fucking delight at work that day because i thought i had nothing to worry about. fucking waste of my damn time!!!!

Link



nope. i was hysterically crying that night and on inauguration day. i was more pissed on inauguration day though.

Link



it's unreal, we all stayed up hoping to witness history as the first woman became president 😞💔

Link



Damn, what a world we could be living in if we weren't stuck in the darkest timeline.



i want to know what hrc is thinking. like if she's sitting there and thinking she was the rightful president due to all this russia shit because honestly i am really starting to believe that he was not rightfully elected. everything is just so off and not because i hate him. i truly believe shenanigans were pulled to elect him and i wonder if we will ever find out the truth. and i wonder how she feels seeing all that is coming out now.



also who else here believes paul ryan is just waiting for all the dominos to fall so he can just rise to the presidency without being elected? is he smart enough to do that? i'm surprised wisconsin elects him every time, i thought they were blue because of the union presence



Two things you cannot say in my presence: Hillary Clinton and Wisconsin.



Why didn't she campaign there? I still do not understand why she and her campaign took it for granted.

Link



It was a bad move. We were all too cocky imho.

Link



okay thanks for your comment. i was actually asking about paul ryan and wisconsin

Link



this is the 4th broadway show she's attended since the election and every time she gets a standing ovation

she's living the life tbh



she's living the life tbh Reply

Link



You really shouldn't be going OT on the first page of a post.

Link



BTW, is it really true that T***p takes every weekend off? Like you're president everyday of the week Agent Orange, you don't get days off.

