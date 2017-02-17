Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon Had Dinner Together
Hillary Clinton and the woman who plays her on SNL, Kate McKinnon, had dinner yesterday in the theater district https://t.co/A5t26SUUkP pic.twitter.com/6RqD5XZGNl— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 17, 2017
The People's President and the savior of SNL took in dinner and a Broadway show, where Hillary was given a standing ovation. While Hillary and Kate ate, a fellow diner chanted "lock him up" regarding Trump, regarding the threat constantly given by conservatives during the election. Hillary apparently found it all hilarious because she knows how to take a damn joke and 45 sure is one. Hillary is also a "huge fan" of McKinnon, because she didn't whine like a baby every time SNL made fun of her because she's an adult.
Hillary also left the woods to attend the unveiling of postage stamps made in honor of fashion designer Oscar de la Renta at Grand Central Terminal. She said in part in her speech: “Oscar de la Renta was an immigrant. What a fitting person to be chosen by our Postal Service, mentioned, by the way, in the Constitution, something we should all read and reread in today’s times … Let there be many, many more immigrants with the love of America that [he] exemplified every single day.”
Source
While this country continues to crumble, President Obama and HRC are living their best lives. Enjoy your retirements, BO and HRC. I mean that genuinely.
I'm glad she's having a great retirement but I'm furious at what we're stuck with. Like, people looked at an angry orange and then looked at a qualified, competent, erudite woman in a pantsuit and thought, "I'll take the rancid fruit for $500, Alex." I'm going to be bitter forever.
Also, glad Obama's enjoying his vacation. He's earned it!
God, even like the early morning shows the next day looked like shell-shocked survivors of the apocalypse.
Edited at 2017-02-17 05:41 am (UTC)
I haven't cried so hard about something in a long time (the next time was during Obama's goodbye speech but those were more happy/hopeful tears). Like fuck, what a level of full on despair.
Whenever I am reminded of the Javits Center and the glass ceiling, and Podesta telling everyone to go home at like 1AM, my heart just drops.
Edited at 2017-02-17 05:39 am (UTC)
also who else here believes paul ryan is just waiting for all the dominos to fall so he can just rise to the presidency without being elected? is he smart enough to do that? i'm surprised wisconsin elects him every time, i thought they were blue because of the union presence
Why didn't she campaign there? I still do not understand why she and her campaign took it for granted.
Edited at 2017-02-17 05:37 am (UTC)
she's living the life tbh
