The Piers Morgan vs J.K. Rowling saga continues with Piers' son and E. L. James chiming in
Well this is awkward @piersmorgan @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/OHhkj8TWlM— Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) February 11, 2017
One more can't hurt, can it? @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/sKQ17bw5bp— Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) February 15, 2017
😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/eekVgMpYrC— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2017
'Cursed Child' sums this up. https://t.co/eekVgMpYrC— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2017
Love how many people genuinely think I was 'tricked' by JK Rowling yesterday. They've been reading too much Harry Potter - dumbs the brain.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2017
@piersmorgan 'I believed that the more exposure I got in the press, the better my career would progress. Trouble was, I became overexposed'— E L James (@E_L_James) February 15, 2017
@piersmorgan Gilderoy Lockhart, from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.— E L James (@E_L_James) February 15, 2017
Piersy, is now an awkward time to thank you for the Harry Potter World tickets? @piersmorgan @spencermorgan93 #bringitJK pic.twitter.com/MwpcJqu0jF— George Clutton (@georgeclutton) February 15, 2017
Time to end this where it all began pic.twitter.com/SPqHRakUZt— Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) February 16, 2017
Keep telling yourself you didn't fall into that trap and that you're not bitter you lost an award to her.
Good for his son though.
Its like art imitating life imitating art imitating life imitating art.
This quoteception rn.
I mean, I'm Team Rowling, for sure, but JFC just give up, dude.
bless EL James (for once)
oh fuck you
Kudos on his son for trolling.
if you dont like harry potter either explain why or block JK and keep it going
Edited at 2017-02-17 05:27 am (UTC)
"He reaches between my legs and pulls on the blue string… what! And… a gently pulls my tampon out and tosses it into the nearby toilet. Holy fuck. Sweet mother of all… Jeez."
Anyway, Piers remains trash.
The rest of this story of him not even realizing that he wrote that and his son showing his love of the series is great.