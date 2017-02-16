The Piers Morgan vs J.K. Rowling saga continues with Piers' son and E. L. James chiming in

Only Piers Morgan could look at literacy as a failing as a parent. Reply

how is him not liking his son's taste in books piers being anti-literacy Reply

This. Like Piers Morgan is shit but saying he's anti literacy is a bit of a reach.



Good for his son though. Reply

Lmao my God Reply

Lmao his own son doesn't even give a fuck abt him Reply

the layers in that lockhart tweet, given e. l. james single white femaling smeyer... Reply

Seriously.

Its like art imitating life imitating art imitating life imitating art.



This quoteception rn.

If Piers Morgan had any fucking wits about him, he'd just stop.



I mean, I'm Team Rowling, for sure, but JFC just give up, dude. Reply

to me the entire thing is proof that PM just trolls. he doesn't believe most of what he spews, he's just trolling for attention. Reply

exactly, so lame Reply

didn't know piers had a cool son. did he not grow up with his dad? god, i knew he was a piece of shit but to publicly drag his son and say he was cutting him out of the will. what vile trash. Reply

this seems p good natured to me lol his son is probs trash as well Reply

yeah he is Reply

The: #MerylStreep speech was smug and condescending. (It was also counterproductive for liberals who want to win.) pic.twitter.com/SZ0NV4IdO0 — Matt K. Lewis (@mattklewis) January 10, 2017



The best thing about being good friends with @realDonaldTrump is how much it enrages everyone.

Time to change my profile pic. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 19, 2017

.... this is fucking fantastic lmao Reply

I don't like giving yt men any credit, but KUDOS to his son for this continued trolling, y'know you ain't shit when your own progeny are humiliating you on twitter.

Lmao, he'd probably disown his son to get a leg up on JKR. Reply

lmfao even his son is against him, good. Reply

Piers Morgan is trash but this genuinely seems like him and his son having some fun.



bless EL James (for once) Reply

ikr? i'm not familiar with this feud at all but it seems obvious to me that the son is in on it. Reply

yeah it seemed like they were giving each other shit. it was kind of cute but i'm from a family that just fucks with one another constantly to show how much we care. Reply

You can't fight with your son on twitter and call him a "cursed child" lmao. This is like a telenovela. Reply

my biggest failure in 23 years of parenting



oh fuck you Reply

had no idea piers had procreated Reply

Apparently he's spawned four times. Reply

omg...that poor woman/those poor women Reply

Two women apparently and one of the kids is only five. Reply

im going to assume george clutton is one of spencers friends. i love him calling piers 'piersy' and his own son just trolling his dad lmao Reply

lmao everyone hates him Reply

this guy doesnt know when to give it up. Reply

I will not lie the cursed child tweet got a cackle from me.



Kudos on his son for trolling. Reply

this isnt even funny, just pathetic



if you dont like harry potter either explain why or block JK and keep it going Reply

It is his fragile male ego. He loved Harry Potter until J.K. laughed at his humiliating moment on RT. Now he is seeking to humiliate her and failing.





This feud is so dry and unexciting, when will it end. Reply

White on white violence. Reply

someone should definitely start tweeting the 50 Shades books at him since he asked



"He reaches between my legs and pulls on the blue string… what! And… a gently pulls my tampon out and tosses it into the nearby toilet. Holy fuck. Sweet mother of all… Jeez." Reply

I still can't believe people have gotten off while reading that. Reply

he's embarrassing Reply

when even your own son doesnt have your back lol Reply

Anyway, Piers remains trash.



i never watched the ranma anime and never finished the manga, oop Reply

i found this way too entertaining considering i only have a very loose idea as to who piers morgan even is Reply

